Conservative PA Series: The Kroger Company

The company's private label sales are increasing which helps protect gross margins and has made strategic investments in Ocado and Home Chef.

On June 21st, The Kroger Company reported solid earnings with identical supermarket sales excluding fuel growth of 1.4%. This is an acceleration after slower comps in 2017.

Today, I am sharing a write up of a company I own in my Conservative PA, The Kroger Company (KR). This is now the fifth piece I have shared as part of the Conservative PA Series (the others piece were about PEP, KMB, HSY, and PG).

I want to start this piece in an unusual way, as I want to highlight a nuance that most likely was overlooked by most market participants. I am leading with this because it is both interesting and is an example of how I get in the weeds with my research. As I track the bi-monthly short interest data very closely, I noticed that on April 30, 2018 there was an unusual jump in short interest. During the time period April 13, 2018 through April 30, 2018, KR's short interest leapt by 30 million shares and ended the period at 68.926 million shares sold short. When I looked back at the trading data during that eleven day trading period, KR's stock traded as low as $23.83 and as high as $26.04. For simplicity purposes, let's assume that those 30 million shares were shorted at $25. That is $750 million worth of shorted stock. That isn't chump change!

With the knowledge that Kroger posted strong Q1 2018 result, first level thinkers might assume that some hedge fund miscalculated and put on a bad bet. It turns out that the reality might be more nuanced.

On April 20, 2018, in connection with the closing of the $2.15 billion convenience store sale, Kroger announced that they hired Goldman Sachs for a $1.2 billion accelerated share repurchase program. Now the net after tax proceeds from the $2.15 billion sale will be $1.7 billion and $1.2 billion of those proceeds will be used for an accelerated share repurchase.

After tax proceeds total $1.7 billion. $1.2 billion of the proceeds will be used to fund an accelerated share repurchase ("ASR") program.

If you keep reading, you will noticed the following:

Kroger entered into an ASR agreement today with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. ("Goldman"), pursuant to which on April 24, 2018, Kroger will pay $1.2 billion to Goldman, who will make an initial delivery to Kroger of approximately 36.1 million Kroger common shares. The total number of shares that Kroger ultimately will receive under the ASR will be based generally on the average of the daily volume-weighted average prices of shares traded during the term of the agreement, subject to a collar provision that will establish minimum and maximum numbers of shares to be repurchased. The $1.2 billion ASR is an additional repurchase authorization approved by Kroger's Board of Directors, which is incremental to the $1 billion share repurchase program announced on March 15, 2018.

So it is interesting that during the same two week period, where KR's short interest leapt by 30 million, the company authorization Goldman Sachs to execute a buyback $1.2 billion program. Fast forward to the most recently available data and KR's short interest for the period ending July 13, 2018 and Kroger's short interest remains elevated, but has receded by more than 20 million from the April 30, 2018 level. That said, 48.4 million is still a large short interest for a company, like Kroger, that generates as much operating cash flow as they do.

This is an important reminder that the devil is in the details when it comes to investing. It requires a concerted effort to keep digging to distill the facts. It will be fascinating to learn the weighted average price that Goldman Sachs realized for that $1.2 billion buyback program.

Now let's discuss The Kroger Company.

Introduction and Context

On June 16, 2017, Amazon shocked the world and announced that it was buying Whole Foods (see here). This sent shockwaves throughout the entire grocery ecosystem. Specifically, direct retailers that make their money selling groceries got re-priced, and re-priced dramatically lower that is (see Appendix). Rumors of the deal leaked out on June 15, 2017 and knee jerk reaction sent KR shares and members of its peer group materially lower. In fact, KR shares opened the June 15, 2017 trading session at $30.28 and closed the trading day at $24.56 (18.9% downward movement), with 76.4 million shares changing hands (that is a massive move for a relatively low beta stock). When the actual deal was confirmed and formally announced, KR shares experienced another leg down and briefly traded under $21 per shares. Volume was even more elevated on June 16th and 106.4 million shares changed hands.

Fast forward to today, and rumors of Kroger's demise have been greatly exaggerated. Due to the company's massive scale, better cost controls, and owned real estate portfolio, Kroger is performing better than feared. Keep in mind that fears of industry wide price deflation due to overcapacity and market share wars were a major reasons why KR's same store sales (referred to as identical supermarket sales, excluding fuel center sales) struggled during FY 2016 and FY 2017.

The sell side community is very focused on identical supermarket sales, excluding fuel, so for perspective, here are Kroger's identical supermarket sales, excluding fuel center sales for the past three fiscal years.

FY 2017: 0.7%

FY2016: 1.0%

FY 2015: 5.0%

This sharp deceleration of identical supermarket sales (excluding fuel centers) is why KR's stock re-priced dramatically lower from the all time high made in December 2015.

Here is the five year chart of Kroger.

On June 21, 2018, Kroger reported Q1 2018 quarterly results. Under the old reporting definition, identical supermarket sales, without fuel grow by 1.4%. However, including KR's Speciality Pharmacy and ship to home solutions, the figure was +1.9%.

Kroger reported identical supermarket sales, without fuel, of 1.4% for the first quarter of 2018. When calculating identical sales to be more inclusive of company business units – including Kroger Specialty Pharmacy and ship-to-home solutions – Kroger's identical sales, without fuel, were 1.9% in the first quarter. The company intends to use this calculation going forward as a more appropriate measure to track Kroger's performance as it redefines the grocery customer experience, and to be more comparable with how peers report.

Next, let's review Kroger's historical financial performance.

Financials

KR's net absolute earnings have been down a touch, but a reduced share count of 71 million shares has masked some of that because the reported E.P.S. number has been steady. Gross margins are pretty steady in the low 22%. After factoring in G&A, rent expense, and D&A, we are reminded that this is a very low operating margin business. Depending on whether you are a glass half full or half empty type of person, these low operating margins could be considered a blessing or a curse. Thin margins act as a deterrent for new entrants.

Speaking of competition, check out this exchange in the Q1 2018 Q&A.

Next, let's turn to KR's cash flow statement. As you can see, although down a pinch from the FY 2015 and FY 2016 levels, $4.5 billion is still a substantial amount of core operating cash flow generation.

Now let's review highlights from the Q1 2018 results (see here)

In Q1 2018, the Restock Kroger program is working, this includes cost controls and store optimization. During the quarter, KR completed the $2.15 billion sale of the of its convenience store business ($1.7 billion net of taxes), is ahead of schedule for the space optimization work, and grew digital sales by more than 66%.

This paragraph was a standout to me and very encouraging for the Kroger bulls.

Our brands grew faster than the national brands in nearly every department and gain significant share overall. In the first quarter, our brands made up 28.7% of unit sales and 26.7% of sales dollars. In fact, our brands set the record for the highest ever retail dollar share in our history. Our brands achieved a 5.1% sales growth at a 3.4% unit growth in the first quarter led by double digit growth again in our popular Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic lines.

Switching gears to labor, in a very competitive and tight labor market, the company made farsighted moves surrounding up to $3,500 in annual tuition assistance for all associates. Although expensive, is could prove to a smart move for employee retention and it sends the right message to Kroger stakeholders.

The one piece that I am most excited about is Feed Your Future, our new offer of up to $3,500 in annual tuition assistance to any associate who wants to attend classes to build a better future for themselves, whether they're interested in completing a GED or an undergraduate degree, an MBA or professional certification, associates can take advantage of up to $21,000 in total assistance as long as they’ve been with us for at least six months, and that’s on whether they’re full time or part time employee.

Kroger's management is very focused on controlling shrink or waste. In the analyst Q&A here are a few tangible examples.

Segment that drove the positive 1.9% identical supermarket sales, excluding fuel centers were the following:

For ID sales were pleased with the result of the first quarter. Several departments outperformed the Company in the first quarter, most notably Meat, Seafood and our Floral department. Natural Foods continue to generate strong double-digit growth in the first quarter, and during the quarter, we saw growth in households and loyal households as well as unit growth.

Store optimization specifics

Our space optimization work is right on plan. We had about 30% of our plan, 600 stores completed for 2018. Space optimization will continue to be a headwind to ID sales into late third quarter. By then we will have more stores completed and maturing then in process or not yet started, which is why it will start to be a benefit to sales later in the year.

They are targeting $400 million in incremental FIFO operating profits through 2020 from Restock Kroger program.

They have returned a lot of capital back to shareholders.

Repurchased 110 million common shares for $2.7 billion, which includes 1.1 billion repurchase with the accelerated stock repurchase plan, pay $442 million in dividends and invest $3 billion in capital. At the end of the first quarter we had approximately $546 million remaining under the March share repurchase authorization. Purchases under the ASR will be completed no later than July 6th.

And they are reinvesting tax savings in the form of higher wages for associates.

We’re investing an incremental $500 million in our associates in wages, training and development over the next three years through Restock Kroger. This will be in addition to our continued efforts to rebalance pay and benefits while also focusing on certifications and performance incentives, career opportunities and training.

Ocado Investment & Partnership (May 17, 2018)

On May 17, 2018, and per Reuters (see here), Kroger announced that it would spend roughly $250 million to buy a incremental equity stake via rights offering valued at 5% of Ocado shares. Kroger already owned a 1% stake.

Kroger, which already holds a 1 percent stake in Ocado, will buy new shares equivalent to 5 percent valued at 183 million pounds ($247.5 million), Ocado said.

Ocado is a company that builds sophisticated warehouses that are mostly run by robots in order to fulfill online orders for curbside pickup or deliveries. This is a bold move to support the growth of its online business and a move to keep lower valued labor costs in check.

That’s because Ocado’s warehouses, known as “sheds,” could assemble orders for Kroger’s popular ClickList curbside service, lowering costs and freeing employees to better serve customers, who now tend to bounce between in-store shopping, pickup and delivery.

Home Chef ($200 million initial investment plus future earnout payments)

On June 22, Kroger completed it buyout of Home Chef (see here). Enclosed below are the deal highlights.

The initial transaction price is $200 million and future earnout payments of up to $500 million over five years are contingent on achieving certain milestones, including significant growth of in-store and online meal kit sales. The merger comes on the heels of Home Chef's 150% growth in 2017, $250M in revenue, and two profitable quarters.

Debt and Valuation

As of the end of Q1 2018, Kroger had share count of roughly 839 million shares. So at $29 per share, we are looking at a market capitalization of $24.33 billion. The company also has about $14 billion of debt (if you include the current portion of long-term debt). So we are looking at an enterprise value of about $38.33 billion.

At $29 per share, Kroger is trading at about 14X E.P.S. for FY 2018 (mid-point).

We have raised the low end of our net earnings guidance range to $3.64 to $3.79 per diluted share for 2018. The previous GAAP range was 3.59 to 3.79. On an adjusted basis, we raised the low end of our net earnings guidance range to $2 to $2.15 per diluted share compared to a $1.95 to 2.15 previously. We feel very good about the year. We plan for the first quarter to be our strongest EPS quarter, which creates a tailwind for the investments we plan the rest of the year.

So if assume $2.10 in E.P.S. x 839 million then that is $1.762 billion. Using a 22% tax rate, pre-tax earnings should be $2.25 billion. Then if we assume D&A of $2,500 and interest expense of $625 million, and add those back, our Adjusted EBITDA figure is about $5.4 billion. So from a Enterprise Value/ Adjusted EBITDA perspective, KR is trading at roughly 7.0X.

Takeaway

As a shareholder in Kroger I would consider Q1 FY 2018 results encouraging. This is a very much a scale business and Kroger has plenty of scale. Specifically, as of February 3, 2018, Kroger operated "2,782 supermarkets under a variety of local banner names, of which 2,268 had pharmacies and 1,489 had fuel centers". Also keep in mind that approximately 45% of KR's supermarkets were operated in Company-owned facilities, including some Company-owned buildings on leased land". That real estate has value and might be overlooked by some market participants.

On balance, I am impressed by managements' far sighted vision and smart investment in both Ocado and Home Chef, the strong growth in Kroger branded product (26.7% of revenue in Q1 2018), online sales, and the cost savings realization from Restock Kroger. KR management "gets it" that you have reinvest capital back in this fiercely business in many forms, including in store associates, CAPEX, and maintaining low prices. Kroger understands that this a marathon and they have the stamina and talent to compete effectively.

Despite the significant amount of time I spent researching and thinking about this piece, at $29 per share, I rate Kroger as a "hold". Although making a new 52 week high at $32 would result in some capital appreciation, 10% to 15% upside, is more consistent with my "hold" rating.

(All quoted material is from the conference calls transcripts or related to articles where I share the hyperlinks)

Appendix

June 15, 2017 Amazon announces the purchase of Whole Foods.

