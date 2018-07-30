Sirius XM CVS Business Hits Double-Digit Revenue Growth

It's been five years since the announcement of the company's entry into the connected car business and its subsequent acquisition of the Connected Vehicle Services business ("CVS") from Agero.

Five years ago Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) announced that it would be working with Nissan to provide connected vehicle services. A short time later, it subsequently announced it was acquiring the CVS business from Agero. That $530 million purchase eventually closed in the fourth quarter of 2013, and it has yet to live up to initial expectations.

This was never going to be an easy acquisition. There were simply too many well-funded competitors in the space and it was obvious that many of the OEMs intended to use CVS-type features to tailor their own offerings in order to differentiate their vehicles. Regardless, the size of the CVS business was initially characterized as ~$100 million in revenue, doubling over the first three years, and then continuing to grow at strong double digit rates. The company has chosen not to disclose any subsequent figures regarding the performance of that business, but there are certainly indications that it hasn't come close to meeting those revenue objectives.

As has been done for the past several years, this analysis is intended to provide a quarterly update of the estimated CVS revenue. It has been derived from certain information disclosed in the 10K and 10Q filings. However, before crunching the specific numbers, investors heard this piece of upbeat news from Sirius CEO Jim Meyer on the recent conference call:

Our relationships with many of the OEMs is complemented and enhanced by our growing connected vehicle service business, which provides safety, security, and convenience features to consumers on behalf of OEMs. This business, while small compared to our audio business, is now seeing strong double-digit growth in units, revenue and EBITDA. It also deepens the touch points between Sirius and the OEMs, and gives us clear visibility and the direction of future vehicle technology platforms. We told you that building the connected vehicle service business would take time and it did. But now, the momentum is clear and we believe this growth will continue for years to come.

That last sentence is eerily similar to comments made more than four 4 years ago:

[Meyer]:We expect connected vehicle services to deliver close to $100 million of revenue this year, and we expect to grow this at strong double digit rates over the next many years. [Frear]:In 2014, we expect connected vehicle services, excluding our existing traffic business, to approach $100 million in revenue. In the course of the next three years, we expect connected vehicle service revenue will double, and will continue to grow at high rates for many years to come.

As noted in the past articles, the CVS subscription revenue can be determined by looking at the calculation of Average Revenue Per User, or ARPU. The 10Q notes that ARPU is

derived from total earned subscriber revenue (excluding revenue derived from our connected vehicle services), net advertising revenue and other subscription-related revenue...

By comparing the subscriber revenue figures used in the calculation of ARPU to the subscriber revenue figures used in the P&L, we can determine the CVS subscriber revenue:

Q2 P&L Subscriber revenue (in 000's) = $1,138,962, and

Q2 ARPU Subscriber revenue (in 000's) = $1,112,652

The difference, or CVS subscriber revenue (in 000's) = $26,310.

Below is the full set of figures for CVS subscriber revenue.

Quarterly CVS Subscriber Revenue (in 000's) Q1 2014 Q2 2014 Q3 2014 Q4 2014 Current Quarter $18,632 $22,314 $22,421 $24,884 YTD 2014 $40,947 $63,368 $88,252 Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 $23,089 $24,766 $25,170 $25,428 YTD 2015 $47,855 $73,025 $98,453 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 $24,698 $21,862 $21,713 $20,031 YTD 2016 $46,560 $68,273 $88,304 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 $20,203 $20,655 $20,644 $22,344 YTD 2017 $40,858 $61,502 $83,846 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 $24,835 $26,310 YTD 2018 $51,145

Source: Chart by Crunching Numbers from company's quarterly press releases and 10Qs

Note that both Q1 and Q2 have set quarterly records, with Q2 of 2018 27% higher than the prior year. It is also the first time that the first half of any year exceeded a $100 million annual run rate.

To be clear, there are other line items that could include CVS Agero-type revenues, although past articles have suggested that these numbers are likely to be relatively small. In addition, the company purchased Automatic Labs in 2017, and those revenues would be included in the equipment sales.

It also may be significant that Meyer actually volunteered information about the growth of the business when he stated the business "... is now seeing strong double-digit growth in units, revenue and EBITDA." As far as I can recall, this is the first time that a statement of this nature had been made in the prepared remarks since 2014.

Summary

It appears as though Sirius will finally reach $100 million in annual revenue from its CVS acquisition, although it is still far short of where it was expected to be. If it had reached the $100 million level in 2014, as originally anticipated, and doubled within three years to $200 million by 2016, as originally expected, and continued to grow at strong double digit rates, 2018 should be well in excess of $250 million. That seems unlikely.

Still, as the Chinese proverb states: A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Sirius may have finally taken its first step on a journey towards meaningful CVS revenue.

