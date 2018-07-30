Helios And Matheson: Approaching The End Game

This has resulted in Helios and Matheson's cost of revenue far exceeding its revenues, which differs from companies such as Netflix and Amazon.

Since it pays full price (or near full price) for movie tickets, there is at best a very narrow usage range where both MoviePass makes money and the customer saves money.

The low share price makes raising a substantial amount of money through equity difficult, and the company is also dealing with a large amount of operational cash burn.

This came at a large cost, as it received $5 million but needs to pay $6.2 million back by early August.

It appears that Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) may be in its last days after resorting to a very expensive short-term loan to restore MoviePass. It needs to pay the loan back by early August, and with the share price so low now, equity offerings will only raise a modest amount of money. Even if the company is able to pay back its short-term loan, it has to also find money to cover the substantial operational cash burn.

Although MoviePass has attracted a large number of subscribers, the sweet spot (in terms of movies watched per month) where both customers and MoviePass can profit is very small, making the economic model largely unfixable.

Running Out Of Money

While it is uncertain exactly how much money Helios and Matheson has on hand after all its recent equity offerings, the need for a very short-term loan to keep MoviePass operational indicates that it has a minimal cash cushion.

The terms of the loan also point to just how dire Helios and Matheson's finances are. The company received $5 million in cash from Hudson Bay Capital Management but owes $6.2 million in principal, 50% of which must be repaid by August 1st and the remainder by August 5th.

Basically, Helios and Matheson is paying 24% in order to borrow money for around a week, which is a significantly higher rate than payday loans.

Finding More Money

The high cost of the loan suggests that it will be difficult for Helios and Matheson to arrange additional debt financing to continue operations and pay back the Hudson Bay loan. The 8-K filing mentioned that proceeds from equity offerings would first go towards paying back the loan, but I suspect it will be challenging to raise a large amount of money via equity.

After its reverse split, Helios and Matheson noted that it had 1.7 million shares outstanding. At a share price of $2, that would translate into a market capitalisation of $3.4 million, and the company would need to issue nearly double that many shares (at $2) just to pay back the short-term loan via equity proceeds.

Challenging Economics

I don't think the economics can ever really work with MoviePass as long as the company pays full price (or near full price) for tickets and doesn't get a cut of concessions revenues.

If the company pays an average of 90% for tickets (as an example), there isn't much of a sweet spot where both the customer and MoviePass benefits. If a customer sees less than $9.95 per month in movies (with the $9.95 plan), then MoviePass makes money on that customer but the customer would be better off without the MoviePass subscription. At $11.06 per month in movies (face ticket value) or above, MoviePass loses money on the customer. Thus, the range where both MoviePass and the customer sees neutral-to-positive value is $9.95-11.06 in movies per month.

The economics work much better when the company gets a significant discount on the product. For example, ClassPass received a discount that was usually over 50% on the fitness classes that its members went to. So, for a class that would normally cost $50, ClassPass would pay the fitness studio $25. That significant discount allows for a wide range of usage where ClassPass can make money at the same time the customer sees a benefit from using ClassPass over paying for individual classes. Even with that discount, though, it has needed to tweak its plans over the years to achieve healthy margins.

The economics also appear to generally work better for subscription services run by the theaters themselves (such as AMC Stubs A-List). The math gets trickier with the potential for foregone revenue, but at least there is concessions revenue that could possibly help.

Scaling Doesn't Help Much

The low pricing has helped MoviePass get over 3 million subscribers and generate a large amount of revenue. The issue is mainly with the variable cost though (given the small sweet spot, MoviePass loses a significant amount of money per customer on average), so adding customers tends to exacerbate its financial issues. Other companies (such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)) that have substantial cash burn while growing its customer base at least have a cost of revenue that is below revenues. For example, even in its early days, Netflix generated a gross profit, with 2000 revenues of $36 million and a $24 million cost of revenue. Helios and Matheson has seen its cost of revenues far exceed its revenues, with a cost of revenue more than double that of its revenues in Q1 2018.

Conclusion

The short-term loan will keep Helios and Matheson (and MoviePass) operational for a little while longer, but I can't see how it can escape going under soon. The company's market capitalisation is low enough now that even tripling its share count at $2 per share (from just after its reverse split) would barely cover its loan repayment. It has managed to accumulate over 3 million subscribers, but without getting significant discounts on the prices it pays for movie tickets, there is not really a viable path where the company can both keep subscribers and drive cost of revenues below actual revenues (and that's before even addressing operating expenses).

That apparent lack of a viable economic model also substantially limits the value of its subscriber base. If it had positive gross margins (with cost of revenue below revenues), better-funded companies would probably be willing to take a look. However, without the ability to both keep subscribers and generate positive gross margins, the value of MoviePass's subscriber base is quite low.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to our portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.