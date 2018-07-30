Soleno Therapeutics: Rare Disease Pick With Significant Potential And Low Valuation

The rare disease known as Prader-Willi syndrome has no approved treatments and an addressable patient population of 20,000 in the US.

The current phase 3 study should take 9 to 12 months to complete and details of the design plus endpoints have been agreed upon with the FDA.

The stock has risen by nearly 40% year to date and is currently sitting on support.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) first popped up on my radar a few weeks ago after a well-respected ROTY member brought it up in Live Chat along with providing a brief thesis. The ticker came back into focus after it appeared in one of my daily scans.

Chart

Figure 1: SLNO daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: SLNO 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see a decent rise in the stock occurring in the past few months with support established at the $2.50 level. In the second chart (15-minute), we can see the stock continues to test current support (potentially providing a good entry point).

Overview

Figure 4: DCCR mode of action to address hyperphagia in PWS (Source: poster presentation)

In the case of Soleno Therapeutics, the story is centered on a lone drug candidate addressing the rare disease known as Prader-Willi syndrome or PWS. The addressable patient population in the United States is around 20,000 and the hallmark of the disease is hyperphagia (insatiable desire to eat) due to abnormality in the brain which tells patients that they are always starving (there is no approved treatment).

To my eyes it appears that there's less drug development risk here as diazoxide free base has been approved (as a 3x daily oral suspension) for decades (subject of over 3800 peer reviewed publications) and DCCR is simply a controlled release once-a-day tablet (crystalline salt of diazoxide which is patent-protected). The safety profile appears well-defined and data from a prior open-label quite promising. Thus, as a revaluation idea this one definitely merits digging deeper.

Recent Developments

In February, the company announced the successful completion of an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA regarding DCCR for the treatment of PWS. With the FDA's "blessing" management believes all details of the planned phase 3 study were adequately addressed.

Figure 5: Change from baseline to Visit 7 in hyperphagia observed in prior open-label study (Source: poster presentation)

Fast forward to May and the company announced that the phase 3 study had gotten underway with the first trial site (Seattle Children's Hospital) activated. Plans are for 100 PWS patients to be enrolled across 10 to 15 trial sites in the United States which should take 9 to 12 months to complete. The study has a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled design and the primary endpoint is change in hyperphagia compared to placebo (change from baseline).

Figure 6: Change from baseline to Visit 7 (in prior open-label study) in numbers of subjects reporting aggressive and threatening behaviors (Source: poster presentation)

At the BIO International Convention, management presented a corporate update and overview which is short and a recommended listen for readers. One key takeaway for me was the broad IP strategy the company is pursuing (three patent families with composition-of-matter patent already issued and with extensions protection could last into 2034 in the United States). Another was the fact that PWS is just the first of several conditions that could be addressed by DCCR, including certain other forms of obesity, Fragile X syndrome and other rare disease conditions.

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2018, the company reported cash and equivalents of $14.9 million while net loss came in at $3.8 million. Research and development expenses totaled $1.2 million, a figure which is expected to increase as the pivotal study progresses. In the recent presentation at BIO International Convention, management stated its belief that the company is financed through top-line data for the phase 3 study. Keep in mind that last December's $15 million private placement, in which over 8.1 million of common shares were sold, also included a warrant with each share of common stock to purchase 0.74 additional shares at an exercise price of $2 per share (3-year term, in the event of positive phase 3 data expire 30 days after the announcement of results).

As for institutional investors of note, Vivo Capital owns a significant stake (over 4 million shares). Other key holders include Oracle Investment Management, 683 Capital and Birchview Capital.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, based on what we have uncovered above, I believe this revaluation (and catalyst) idea has real merit with substantial derisking due to prior data and other factors mentioned above.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest initiating a pilot position and adopting a "buy the dips" approach. Keep a close eye on technicals as we would like to see the uptrend which began in May to remain intact.

The main risk here is disappointing results for the phase 3 study, which would result in the loss of the majority of one's investment due to concentration of value on a single asset. Clinical setbacks, safety issues (hypothesis is that hyperglycemic changes seen with diazoxide won't be a concern with DCCR but we will see) and further dilution (via warrants) or future offering in 2019 are also factors to consider. Competition from other larger firms with significantly more resources is another key risk, as is the area of IP (would like to see continued progress in the form of issued patents).

