DDT Revisited: Utilizing The Short Squeeze

What do you do when one of your "dividend capture" portfolio components goes insane?

One of the products recently added to the PFF has gone for a walk on the moon.

Introduction

Being actively involved in this niche of products - preferred stocks, baby bonds, etc. - while having what we consider to be a good understanding of them, has given us a lot of ideas how to best utilize them for our needs. Surprisingly enough, we do not only seek arbitrage, pair trades and engagement in acts which are reminiscent of the Wild West.

We have great appreciation for opportunities to add high-yielding gems to our portfolio, especially when the downside risk can be considered minimal on a relative basis. However, sometimes what we consider a "pinned to par value" product goes insane and puts a lot of potential capital gains on the table. And this brief article will acquaint you with one of these.

As a clarification, before we have even started, bear in mind that this is mostly a reminder for those with a Long position and establishing a Short position might be simply too dangerous for the faint-hearted.

Revisit: The Idea

The first time when we covered Dillard's Capital Trust I, 7.50% Capital Securities (DDT) was on 8/9/2017, as part of what we consider "the dangerous preferred stocks." We will not drift into the topic, but these are basically fixed income products with alluring yield which respectively carry a lot of Call Risk most of the time, because the public is willing to speculate on their Call Option not being exercised in the near-term by the issuer. Thus we have had some articles on the topic, bringing your attention to this kind of instruments whenever we felt like there is, or was, a buying opportunity with reasonable risk.

Here is a link to the first article on DDT, where based on Accrued Dividends we established certain levels at which we believe that it may be a bargain for a dividend capture strategy:

Dangerous Preferred Stocks Update - 8/9/2017

Source: Barchart.com / Dangerous Preferred Stocks Update - 8/9/2017

Afterwards there was a short period of time when DDT dropped slightly and we thought that it might actually get redeemed by Dillard's (DDS), but it also was a decent chance to speculate on the opposite. Therefore we figured it was appropriate to remind you:

DDT Reminder - 8/25/2017

Source: Barchart.com - Barchart.com / DDT Reminder - 8/25/2017

Having this article out, featuring only Dillard's Capital Trust I, 7.50% Capital Securities (DDT), we hope that at least a few of you have managed to keep it on their radar and have the appropriate alerts in place during the coming months. Looking at the chart for 2018 - there have been plenty of buying opportunities.

In case everything so far sounds like a "we told you so," this is absolutely not the point as not even in our wildest dreams would have we imagined seeing what you are about to witness further alongside the paragraphs of text.

Just to clarify, no one in our team actually managed to hold DDT through as we sometimes tend to be too active in the market for our own good, or at least so it seems now in retrospect. But we were interested in the potential Returns one could fetch by utilizing the "entry points" we charted last year. Therefore we went through the chart since August 2017 till today - 7/26/2018:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The three different colors represent the various exit points which probably every one who has had DDT in their portfolio has taken into consideration. I mean, holding to $27.00 is probably easy for most market participants purely interested in the dividends. However, every next step up - as shown on the table - is another quarter's dividend. Considering taxes this is not absolutely a true statement, but you get the idea.

All in all, it turns out that even if you bought DDT in April this year, taking on the "maximum" considerable risk (worth one dividend payment), your return / annualized return is incredible if you exit the position at these prices.

Having completely covered the past, let us take a look back at the present and share our two cents with you.

Our Two Cents

We should definitely kick off with a chart showing the latest market developments in Dillard's Capital Trust I, 7.50% Capital Securities (DDT):

Source: Barchart.com - DDT Daily Chart (6 months)

Somewhere in the introductory sentences of this piece we mentioned a "short squeeze" and anyone who dips their feet in preferred stocks is likely to agree that it looks like one, especially with the scarcity of shares available to borrow.

Curious as to what the catalyst for this is? We will explain it with a single screenshot from the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) website:

Source: iShares.com - PFF

There really is no other proper explanation, as we have observed DDT for long enough.

One thing is known for sure - it would be absolutely irresponsible to be a buyer at these levels. The Call Risk is incredibly heightened - well over $3.00 per share.

To elaborate further on this:

Source: Author's spreadsheet - DDT YTC Curve

The Yield-to-Call Curve of DDT elaborates on our last statement. Now, one could ask: It is definitely not going to get redeemed soon since the big boys just jumped on the wagon, right?

Sure, you could take this kind of gamble, but it is ultimately a manner of how much risk you can take on. PFF's managers surely can handle more than any of us as they have the resources to do so.

We should have probably started with a fundamental glimpse at DDT:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Anyone going in here ($28.50 as of 7/26/2018), would be pursuing 8.18% Yield-to-Maturity, with a Qualified Equivalent of 6.82% YTM, until 8/1/2038. This financially undisciplined luxury would available to you with a Call Risk above $3.00 ($3.43 using the last closing price).

Is it worth it? Most probably not. We can suggest tens of other products you can add to your income portfolio with far lesser risk.

However, we consider this a once in a lifetime chance for Long holders to lock some insane capital gains similar to the ones we calculated in the previous paragraph. And afterwards there surely will be moments in the coming weeks when you can add DDT once again to your portfolio at a much better price. You can essentially "play the spread" in this one by selling high and buying low (something you should not attempt in common stocks by the way).

Conclusion

Madness is the right word to describe what we are seeing in DDT, but it is not the first time we have seen moves of this magnitude which make zero sense from a fundamental standpoint. That being said, we already explained thoroughly the logic behind our statement that Long holders are best off by seeking an exit point around these levels.

Additionally, all brave souls and cowboys may find this an interesting opportunity to establish a Short position, should there be shares to borrow with favorable conditions.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DDT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.