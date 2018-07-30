Of Faceplants And Fair Values

I got some well-earned shade earlier this week when a commenter reminded me that my financial model for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had proven just a little inaccurate. I had noted that I was having difficulty tweaking my model to get FB’s fair value estimate below $250; the commenter gleefully pointed out that—once the company cratered on poor guidance (related to ongoing security efforts and saturated end markets)—not only had my estimate missed the mark, it had completely failed to account for this rather significant possibility.

This is mostly because the formulae my model uses are based in part upon consensus estimates for forward growth that are scraped from publicly available sources like Zacks, Finviz, and Yahoo!Finance, and if those estimates are sufficiently optimistic, then the model will be as well. It’s a classic “garbage-in/garbage-out” scenario, and while I had made innumerous tweaks to the model to add a dose of skepticism to analysts’ Panglossian opinions, it seems that these weren’t quite enough.

I remain relatively bullish on Facebook as a long-term investment, though my fair value estimate came down considerably following the earnings call, down from about $240 or so to $213 now. (It’s worth pointing out that analyst consensus estimates—as of this writing—have yet to move as much and are still hanging out around $218.) Though growth in daily active users may be limited in Western markets from saturation, the company still has levers to pull to improve monetization and average revenue, and while efforts to improve user privacy and security and reduce exploitation by more unsavory users will be costly, I think it may help in the long term to steady user engagement and time spent on the core platform. Barring that, the company has other products that shouldn’t be affected by any degradation in Facebook’s network effect like WhatsApp and Instagram, and at any rate it’s possible that investors will be repaid for any loss in short-term profitability with a more sustainable cash-rich business long-term.

This, of course, is totally speculative, and there’s no question that any investment in Facebook needs to consider this significantly increased uncertainty. A slight drop in MAU’s may precipitate further declines as network effects go into reverse; such a decline could be further accelerated by the introduction of a new social networking site that didn’t carry any of Facebook’s baggage. Regulatory risks have only been enhanced by recent events, and the company’s performance over the next several months in terms of its policing of content and protecting user data will almost certainly be pivotal. And it could just very well be that Facebook has lost its cachet entirely and that the numbers have yet to catch up with the future.

That said, I didn’t buy Facebook into earnings—I’m glad I didn’t, obviously—and I’m not buying Facebook now. I really meant what I said that I was trying hard to get my model to incorporate a more realistic view of the firm’s prospects; it didn’t seem realistic to assume that one of the most valuable companies in the world could continue growing at an exponential rate indefinitely. Now, it seems, following the earnings call and a raft of downgrades, analysts have curbed their enthusiasm a tad, and the model seems a bit more pessimistic as well. I view FB as a hold at current levels but would be a buyer if the margin of safety improved (if the price dropped, say, below $160).

With Facebook’s example in mind, I think it’s worth looking at the valuations for the broader market, using the S&P 500 as a proxy. That is to say: if analysts were perhaps overly optimistic about Facebook—if Facebook were indeed “priced for perfection” prior to its earnings call—then what does that suggest about the rest of the market? I don’t know the answer for certain, but it suggests to me, at least, that analysts’ collective price targets continue to be highly optimistic, forecasting accelerating earnings growth for firms that both outstrips historical growth rates and continues apace nigh indefinitely.

Overall, the market looks about fairly valued to slightly overvalued. Despite the recent correction in high-flying technology stocks, the sector’s overvaluation has only partially corrected and it continues to trade at the highest premium to my own fair value estimates and the lowest discount to analyst consensus estimates. Keeping in mind the Facebook example, I wonder if the sector as a whole might not still be “priced for perfection” and if the rolling correction in this sector is bound to continue.

That the sector’s growth is already largely priced in might be exemplified by the market’s relatively muted reaction to Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) earnings report and guidance. With the stock trading pretty much in line with fair value (and analyst consensus target), even the rosiest growth rates seem to have already been accounted for by investors, leaving limited near-term upside.

A similarly rosy outlook appears to have been baked into shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). While I’m not nearly as bearish on the name as the esteemed Chuck Carnevale (whose recent opinion on Microsoft generated no small amount of controversy), I too wonder if investors aren’t sufficiently discounting risks faced by the firm as it builds up its cloud business—a business in which multiple large firms (such as Amazon and Oracle) are already entrenched. I’m not suggesting that Microsoft hasn’t proven spectacularly successful in its efforts so far—it has—but current valuations don’t seem to reflect growing competitive risks and Microsoft’s other legacy business lines.

Other more cyclical sectors strike me as overvalued as well at this point, and really the only sectors I’m able to find reasonable values have been in more defensive areas such as Utilities, Communication Services, and Consumer Defensive stocks. I recently opined that investors ought to take advantage of the recent weakness in the Dividend Aristocrats (BATS:NOBL) to open a position. Short-term movements don’t mean very much, but if the recent weakness in Technology stocks leads to a broader decline, then I think investors who decide to add some dividend-paying ballast to their portfolios now might be happier in both short and long runs.

So which stocks in the S&P 500 do I personally think look intriguing? I’m looking for companies with solid economic moats, relatively low valuation uncertainty, less demanding valuations, and strong forecasted growth rates. As I anticipate the end of this bull market at some point in the next couple years—though of course this has proven ill-timed in the past—I’d prefer names with lower earnings volatility and lower market correlation. Running these screens through the S&P 500 yields the following names, some of which look more interesting than others. I intend to sift through these names to see if there are any that look promising as destinations for new money.

Company Name Ticker Price FVE Analyst Target 5-Year EPS CAGR (Projected) Beta Cerner Corp CERN $61.13 $83.18 $68.06 13.87% 0.917 ResMed Inc RMD $106.48 $126.19 $90.29 20.62% 0.874 Hormel Foods Corp HRL $36.65 $41.72 $37.43 10.50% 0.596 General Mills Inc GIS $43.55 $57.60 $49.31 8.42% 0.654 Sysco Corp SYY $70.93 $79.58 $67.25 12.36% 0.632 Omnicom Group Inc OMC $67.80 $82.69 $76.44 5.61% 0.799 Dollar General Corp DG $98.75 $116.43 $107.27 15.92% 0.664 Starbucks Corp SBUX $51.45 $68.76 $58.50 14.00% 0.904 Procter & Gamble Co PG $79.47 $91.02 $80.55 6.46% 0.589 Raytheon Co RTN $197.56 $184.62 $233.54 11.50% 0.697 McCormick & Co Inc Non-Voting MKC $117.68 $118.78 $115.00 9.81% 0.632 Kellogg Co K $70.85 $77.95 $73.77 7.29% 0.536 Costco Wholesale Corp COST $220.70 $193.58 $218.88 11.58% 0.703 Paychex Inc PAYX $72.00 $71.40 $68.38 8.00% 0.918 Anthem Inc ANTM $247.93 $241.57 $286.09 13.53% 0.892 Expeditors International of Washington Inc EXPD $76.05 $71.59 $68.63 9.25% 0.834 W.W. Grainger Inc GWW $343.19 $284.78 $324.56 12.45% 0.851 Nike Inc B NKE $77.16 $75.07 $78.71 11.43% 0.903 Darden Restaurants Inc DRI $107.05 $108.35 $111.50 9.35% 0.659 Edwards Lifesciences Corp EW $155.12 $150.57 $151.41 14.75% 1.017 A.O. Smith Corp AOS $60.11 $61.78 $71.60 12.12% 1.283 Emerson Electric Co EMR $70.20 $63.46 $77.50 10.69% 1.134 Microsoft Corp MSFT $107.68 $95.36 $115.95 11.21% 1.281 Tiffany & Co TIF $139.50 $122.41 $132.00 10.17% 0.974 Rockwell Automation Inc ROK $183.46 $149.87 $190.90 11.39% 1.224

