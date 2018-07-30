August Market Outlook: What Do 5 Years Of Prior Sector Cycles Show?

A host of macro-economic variables loom for August that will create powerful market forces to drive key benchmarks like the S&P 500 either up to new heights or into major corrections depending on which economist you choose to follow. Housing market precarious:

“This could be the very beginning of a turning point,” said Robert Shiller, a Nobel Prize-winning economist who is famed for warning of the dot-com and housing bubbles, in an interview. He stressed that he isn’t ready to make that call yet. ~ The U.S. Housing Market Looks Headed for Its Worst Slowdown in Years (July 26, 2018)

Fed messaging higher rates are coming:

The second-quarter earnings season has largely been positive for the U.S. stock market, some high-profile disappointments aside. But increasingly, investors are looking for confirmation that the first half of the year won’t represent a peak for the cycle. ~ Fed to send clear message that more rate hikes are coming (July 29, 2018)

U.S. stock market will continue to outperform:

The outperformance of U.S. stocks reflects not just earnings, but expectations about U.S. economic growth versus other regions,” said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco. “Conventional investor wisdom is that the U.S. is going to continue to outperform other economies this year and hence investors should move more of their exposure to the U.S.” ~ Economy, dollar, trade key to U.S. stocks' global edge (July 27, 2018)

U.S. stock market entering the highest volatility month over the past 2 decades:

Here Comes the August Drama

Over past two decades, August sees biggest VIX Index increase on average

It's quite possible that all of the above commentary and wide ranging opinions on bonds, yuan manipulation, trade wars, OPEC decisions, farm subsidies, oil prices, and an overvalued tech sector contribute fairly accurate expectations of the month ahead. None of us can know with certainty, but I submit one of the more powerful forces is cyclical market behavior and the prevailing patterns of investor sentiment and expectation. This is the "fool me twice" experience that investors are so keen to avoid. I decided to extend this effect to a "fool me five times" degree of sector analysis with a look at prevailing monthly cycles from 2013 into 2017.

"Fool me 5 times," Cyclical Sector Analysis:

Earlier this year I put together a monthly 2018 cyclical sector analysis for subscribers of the Value & Momentum Breakouts. Like any apparent irregularity, a monthly sector analysis that generates strong recurring patterns becomes a tantalizing anomaly that many of us want to capitalize on. So using the very large SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) as a proxy for the S&P 500 and SPDR select sector funds I put together the series of charts and comparisons over the past five years of monthly market behavior. The chart below illustrates the number of years that the SPY closed higher than it opened in each month from 2013 through all of 2017 (5 years) and in small print the magnitude of the average gains/losses each month.

So far into 2018 the SPY has closed higher for the months of January, April, May, June, and likely July. This result continues the 100% bar graph into 2018 with a 6 out of 6 years for April, May, and a strong 83.3% for July. Conversely the SPY in 2018 has closed lower for the months of February and March, with the worst performing month for the SPY of August now upon us with an average loss of -0.9%.

Some scholars argue that these anomalies cannot be reliable because the market is entirely unpredictable or that traders arbitrage away any profitable effects. Others suggest that anomalies in the aggregate, like market benchmarks or sector patterns, don't attenuate over time. Instead such iconic patterns like the January effect for example may get more and more pronounced as investors join the bandwagon after once or twice feeling the hard effects of going against the prevailing sentiment. Over time such anomalies may likely shift as investors try to capture early mover advantages and position investments in October for example, for some greatly anticipated "Santa Clause rally" in late December and so on.

Whatever the case may be, much like the admonishment that, "past returns are no guarantee of future returns" that everyone somberly acknowledges, but then immediately dismisses in order to decide future outcomes on the strongest possible showing of past returns -- so too are the appeal of the best monthly cyclical returns.

So what is the best sector strategy for August?

Healthcare Sector

For the Healthcare sector using the SPDR select sector Health Care EFT (XLV) the returns again showed a strong May, June, July with the possible return to lower gains and fewer months that exceed the SPY starting in August as shown. The Seasonality chart below shows the performance of XLV relative to SPY from month to month.

For example, this has been one signal that I leveraged to caution readers to lighten up on Biotechs and other volatile segments of the healthcare sector. We may be seeing the early effects of the cyclical pullback in this sector. A chart of an aggressive biotech fund I owned during this more profitable period, Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X ETF (LABU) is now starting to break below technical support in possible fulfillment of this August forecast:

Technology Sector

For the Technology sector using the SPDR select sector Technology EFT (XLK) the returns again showed a record strong May and July with June being another losing month for the overall technology sector. The Seasonality chart below shows the performance of XLK relative to SPY from month to month.

The cyclical monthly pattern continued for the technology sector with May being another standout month and followed by June being a six-time loser for the technology sector using XLK as a proxy. As we head into August, this sector shows significant past behavior of outperforming the SPY in the months ahead with better than average gains through the third quarter of the year.

Consumer Discretionary

For the Consumer Discretionary sector using the SPDR select sector Consumer Discretionary EFT (XLY) the returns again showed a record strong May, June, July performance. March was once again a higher probability down month and that materialized earlier this year. The Seasonality chart below shows the performance of XLY relative to SPY from month to month.

The cyclical monthly pattern continued for the consumer discretionary sector with May being another standout month for the six year in a row. While March declined again in 2018 and was a lower probability month for this sector over the past five years. As we head into August, this sector shows significant past behavior of underperforming the SPY for the next two months and then returning to strong average gains in the fourth quarter of the year.

Financial

For the Financial sector using the SPDR select sector Financial select EFT (XLF) the returns greatly underperformed in the first half of the year for 2018. This pattern is fairly consistent with the five-year XLF vs. SPY pattern illustrated in the charts below:

The cyclical monthly pattern has continued for the financial sector with no strong standout month in the first half of the year for the six year in a row. As we head into August, this sector shows significant past behavior of underperforming the SPY for the next two months and then returning to strong average gains in the fourth quarter of the year, much like consumer discretionary patterns.

So what is the best sector strategy for August? Do you or do you not believe that "prior returns are no guarantee of future returns?" Technology appears to be a strong performing sector going into August, but some of the historically better sectors are not addressed in this analysis out of respect for the value provided to paying subscribers of my annual forecast and portfolio models.

The Big Picture

So these four major sectors, healthcare, technology, consumer discretionary, and financials, demonstrate strong correlations between 2018 and the prior five years using the SPY and Select SPDR ETFs as representatives of the underlying benchmark sectors and index. The full comparative analysis of the other major sectors are reserved for subscribers to Value & Momentum Breakouts where we are already seeing a shift to the historically better performing sectors in August.

Have the effects been arbitraged away? Are we likely to see these cyclical sector patterns repeat themselves? How reliable are these patterns and how much money follows them? Time will tell. So far we have not seen these market cycle effects disappear for August in the aggregate in over six decades of measurements.

An aggregate plot of 63 years of average month-to month percentage changes in the S&P 500 also tends to correlate strongly with the 20 year chart above in average VIX changes.

It may well be that every economist is absolutely correct about all the different reasons why August gives us significant rise in instability and a noticeable decline from the historically strong returns of July. Or it may just be that we have come to believe so strongly in these patterns because we dare not be the investor fooled again this year.

