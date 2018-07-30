Opera IPO: Interesting Growth Play

With its ~$129 million of annual revenues last year at a >50% growth rate, Opera is valued decently enough to warrant a buy.

Shares closed up just 9% at $13.11 on the first day of trading, despite popping as much as 30% in the session.

Opera, the Norwegian browser company, has priced its IPO at $12 per share, at the upper end of its intended range of $10-$12.

In retrospect, Opera (OPRA) picked a very unfortunate time to go public. Having priced at the upper end of its range of $10-$12 per share, and with the stock still rising on the first day of trading, we can still consider the Norwegian browser company's public debut a moderate success. But the 9% pop the company showed on its first day of trading (see the one-day chart below) is dwarfed by the ~30-40% performance of other IPOs this year.

OPRA Price data by YCharts

Opera had been a widely anticipated IPO. As I noted in a prior article, there are very few companies that play in Opera's sphere - and the fact that Opera has grown to >300 million monthly active users (MAUs) makes it sizable enough to consider seriously. That's about the same active user base as Twitter (TWTR).

Speaking of Twitter, though - Twitter and its much larger counterpart Facebook (FB) are probably the glaring reasons why Opera somewhat stuttered in its first day of trading - opening in the mid-$14 range, shooting up suddenly to nearly $16 and then leveling off to the $13 range at which it closed. With poor user counts from both Twitter and Facebook earlier in the week (and poor subscriber numbers from Netflix (NFLX) the week before), investors were growing weary of the high-flying internet names. Despite being a browser company, Opera is not immune to the swings of the internet sector.

In my view, however, a stumbled IPO often presents the greatest opportunities - I've said the same of Domo (DOMO) and am still holding on to my losing position, despite the company's harrowing losses. Recall that iQIYI (IQ) faced plenty of criticism early on in its IPO, with many observers claiming that iQIYI lacked the content and the user loyalty (with such liberal access to pirated content in Asia) to truly be called the "Netflix of China." Since then, however, iQIYI has been one of the strongest-performing foreign IPOs of the year.

Opera might present investors with the same opportunities. This is a high-growth stock with plenty of valuable IP, as a browser company that focuses on applied machine learning algorithms to improve contextual search. It has a growing user base, especially on mobile (as the product is designed with mobile first in mind), with the 182 million mobile MAUs as of the end of 1Q18 showing 14% y/y growth. This is also on top of the fact that Opera's News service, launched early last year, has quickly grown to nearly 100 million MAUs in such a short time.

I tend to shy away from IPOs that rocket upward on the first day like Zscaler (ZS) and Avalara (AVLR), but I can get behind value-oriented IPOs like Opera. I'm keeping a close eye on this name for a good entry point - should shares fall below $13, investors should be ready to initiate a long position.

Final IPO details

Here are the final details from the Opera IPO:

Opera sold 9.6 million American Depository Shares (ADSs) in its IPO at $12 apiece, the high end of its previous stated range of $10-$12

In addition to the public IPO, Opera sold an additional 10 million ordinary shares in the offering at the IPO price of $6 per share to three separate institutional investors

Each American Depository Share is worth two ordinary shares, so the implied IPO price is $6 per share. Post-IPO and post-private placement, there are 219.45 million shares of Opera outstanding

This put Opera's valuation at $1.32 billion at the time of the IPO, and $1.44 billion currently at its Day 1 closing price of $13.11

The company raised $115.2 million in gross proceeds from the IPO and an additional $60 million from the private placement, with estimated net proceeds of $164.1 million

Unlike most IPO issuers, Opera has also listed a detailed breakdown of how it estimates to use its IPO proceeds:

40% for R&D, particularly on AI-driven content discovery tools

25% on distribution and marketing spend to raise awareness for the Opera brand

25% on "strategic partnership, investment and acquisition opportunities" - though the implied ~$40 million budget for M&A isn't exactly a huge war chest

The remaining 10% will go to working capital and general corporate purposes

Note also that a typical 15% greenshoe is open, leaving the possibility of selling an additional 1.404 million ADSs as the same $12 IPO price and raising an additional $16.8 million.

Valuation update

So where does this leave Opera in terms of valuation attractiveness? Prior to the IPO when we last looked at Opera, the midpoint of the $10-$12 share price range implied a decently modest forward revenue multiple. Because Opera's IPO "jump" from its initial has been much more muted than other IPOs, the story hasn't much changed - relative to other internet companies, Opera is still attractively valued.

With 219.45 million ordinary shares outstanding post-IPO, and with shares currently trading at ~$6.55 apiece (based on the Day 1 closing price of $13.11 per ADS), Opera's market cap is $1.44 billion, as mentioned above.

If we consider also the $33.2 million of cash on Opera's balance sheet plus the $164.1 million of net IPO proceeds that Opera expects to raise from the offering, as well as a small $6.1 million chunk of debt, the company is left with an enterprise value of $1.25 billion.

As a refresher, here is how the company's financials stack up:

Figure 1. Opera financials Source: Opera finalized IPO prospectus

Opera's financials aren't exactly clean due to the lack of a full three-year history with a consistent consolidated entity, but for now, let's focus on the $128.9 million of revenues in FY17 for the "successor group" and the $39.4 million of revenues in the first quarter of this year, at a 55% y/y growth rate.

Until the company gives a more firm guidance range for the year, we can estimate a relatively aggressive growth rate of 50% y/y for the company this year, assuming the growth rate at which it exited Q1 can hold for the majority of the year. Using this fairly simple assumption, we arrive at a revenue estimate of $193.3 million for the year. One could argue that, with nearly $200 million in IPO proceeds coming in this year and more than half of that devoted to R&D and marketing, maintaining or accelerating Opera's current growth rate shouldn't be terribly difficult.

That revenue assumption puts Opera's current valuation at 6.5x EV/FY18 revenues - a reasonable valuation multiple for a company at a ~50% y/y revenue growth rate and 320 million MAUs. For comparison, here's where other Internet companies are currently trading - even with their recent stumbles, most comparables are still trading richer than Opera:

FB EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Key takeaways

In my view, Opera is an incredibly unique IPO that is valued at a much more reasonable price than most recent deals. The company's AI-focused browser and search products are a rarity in a startup world that seems focused on creating iterative variations of enterprise SaaS services or a new type of social media feed. The numbers, though lacking several years of history, look really good as well, with ~50% revenue growth built atop high gross margins and a bottom line that is inches away from breaking even.

This is a much more attractive IPO than most, and I'll be watching the price action over the next several trading sessions to weigh in on an entry strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OPRA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.