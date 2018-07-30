Sonos: Not Sounding The Greatest

Sonos (SONO) plans to IPO in order to take advantage of the hot smart speaker market. The competitive level in the sector requires that the company find a way to carve out a niche that isn't exactly present currently. The IPO details don't sound very appealing.

Image Source: Sonos website

Initial Filing

The maker of connected speakers and home sound systems filed with the SEC last week to raise up to $250 million. Sonos set initial terms of 13.9 million shares in a price range of $17 to $19 with an over-allotment option of an additional 2.1 million shares for up to an additional $38 million.

The deal involves insiders selling 60% of the offering or a total of nearly 6.4 million shares, including the over-allotment option. At the mid-point of $18, Sonos will only raise about $115 million in proceeds from the IPO. Not exactly a good sign for a company facing off against the tech giants.

The company ended the March quarter with about $118 million in cash and $40 million in debt. The net cash position of about $78 million is very minimal to compete with tech giants like Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL).

Sonos likely needs to raise the full $288 million in order to have the capital to invest and effectively compete in the smart speaker space going forward. Even this minimal amount only provides the company with a $366 million cash cushion while Alphabet has $100 billion in cash. No wonder insiders are dumping 9.6 million shares.

The speaker company has about 150 million diluted shares outstanding after the IPO. Sonos will have a market price of $2.7 billion based on a stock price of $18.

Business Model

The company offers a home speaker system that works with streaming music services and a voice assistant. The primary niche business is working with contractors on the installation of home theater speakers. The exciting sector is the smart speakers where competition is intense.

The open platform allows Sonos to work with a plethora of third-party applications, but the business model has the speaker company reliant on hardware sales whereas the competition via Amazon Echo and Google's Home are looking for revenues from retail sales and search ads.

The CEO preaches building an open network, but the money is in controlling the operating system and generating a portion of the recurring revenues from the services run on the network. Outside of an App Store structure like Apple (AAPL) has for the iPhone eco-system, Sonos is going to have a difficult time attracting a large number of investors.

The quarterly results showed some decent results, but nothing going gangbusters for the surging smart speaker system. The recent March quarter indicated minimal revenue growth of only $4 million and a $5 million gross profit decline.

Source: Sonos S-1/A

Sonos was starting to generate some positive income until the March quarterly results making the timing of the IPO suspect. Due to stock-based compensation averaging about $9 million per quarter, the speaker company was generating positive annual EBITDA in the $50 million range. Again, even here the March quarter results saw EBITDA dip by nearly $12 million to negative $15 million.

Once viewing the preliminary numbers for Q2, one really has to wonder why the IPO is taking place now. Sonos projects revenues that decline YoY by nearly $15 million and a roughly doubling of the net loss to $28 million.

Source: Sonos S-1/A

The positives are that households with a Sonos product and the products sold on an annual basis are growing.

Source: Sonos S-1/A

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Sonos doesn't have the business model to warrant a big valuation. The independent platform might provide some hope that privacy concerns with the major players in the sector will allow a niche system provider opportunity for growth.

Investors need to see some improvement in the future numbers or this company is going public at the wrong time in its corporate development to warrant a rally post-IPO. Otherwise, the best move is to follow the selling shareholders out the door.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.