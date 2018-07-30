Does Baker Hughes Have Sizzle?

Baker Hughes CEO Lorenzo Simonelli. Source: Houston Chronicle

Baker Hughes (BHGE) reported Q2 earnings and missed on revenue and earnings. With oil prices above $70 the company, and the oil field services space, remain on solid footing. Here are my takeaways on the quarter:

Short Cycle Businesses Are Carrying BHGE ...

In 2016 GE Oil & Gas merged its operations with Baker Hughes. The merger married the large North America land drilling presence of Baker Hughes with the subsea technology of GE Oil & Gas. The scale and diversification was supposed make BHGE more formidable in comparison to Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (SLB). For now, the company's short cycle businesses are carrying the company.

In Q2 BHGE's revenue of $5.5 billion was up 3% sequentially. Revenue from short cycle businesses - Oilfield Services and Digital Solutions - rose a combined 8% Q/Q. This was to be expected given that the rig count was also up by high single-digits.

The performance slightly lagged that of Schlumberger's North America operations which experienced revenue growth of 11% during the quarter. Schlumberger's performance was likely amplified by its recent acquisition of Weatherford's U.S. pressure pumping assets. Nonetheless, short cycle operations represented 64% of BHGE's total revenue, up from 61% last quarter. With oil prices at or above $70 oil shale prices can remain extremely profitable. That bodes well for steady rig count growth and for BHGE.

Is Subsea Equipment The Sizzle?

I was originally bearish on the merger between Baker Hughes and GE. At the time of the merger revenue from GE's subsea business was falling by double-digits. GE Oil & Gas was an albatross around GE's neck and it appeared to be desperate for a solution. I thought Baker Hughes could have held out for better terms. Now BHGE's long-cycle businesses could be the sizzle. Revenue from Oilfield Equipment and Turbomachinery fell a combined 6% Q/Q. That could change in a few quarters.

At oil prices above $70 subsea operators could find it profitable enough to put assets back to work. Schlumberger recently signaled there were signs of life in the offshore sector. BHGE echoed that sentiment, signalling strong orders for deepwater contracts:

In our Oilfield Equipment segment, Neil and the team had a very strong quarter commercially. It was one of the largest orders quarter since 2015, winning significant subsea production awards across six different projects ... We were very pleased to be awarded the subsea equipment contract by Chevron for Phase two of the Gorgon project in offshore Western Australia, one of the largest natural gas projects in the industry today. BHGE will supply 13 subsea trees and other subsea equipment including manifolds, wellhead and production control systems. We were also pleased to be awarded a separate five-year contract to provide well completion equipment and services from our OFS segment. Another significant award in the quarter was for the Shwe gas field, which is a continuation of our successful technical partnership with McDermott.

This is great news for the company. I had originally assumed oil prices would have had to remain above $70 for a protracted period before the deepwater segment returned. These wins could also connote the company can compete head-to-head with other well-known subsea technology providers. Subsea contracts can be extremely profitable. Secondly, they tend to be long-tailed, so BHGE could potentially start receiving revenue under the contracts in 2019. Long-cycle businesses could provide sizzle next year.

Are Cost Synergies Kicking In?

Despite increased scale from the merger BHGE's EBITDA margins still leave a lot to be desired. Its EBITDA margin was 12% during the quarter, not much higher than the 10% margins Baker Hughes reported prior to the merger, and when oil prices were lower. The merger was expected to generate over $1 billion in cost synergies. Per management, BHGE has delivered over $300 million in cost synergies in 2018, and is targeting another $700 million this year. Post-synergies if BHGE could rival Schlumberger's EBITDA margins of 21% then the stock could fly.

Conclusion

BHGE is off about 1% Y/Y. It trades at 13x run-rate EBITDA, which is slightly robust for a cyclical company. Subsea equipment and cost synergies could be catalysts to drive the stock higher. I rate BHGE a hold for now.

