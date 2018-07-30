Hartford Financial Services: Good Headline Numbers, But Poor Pricing Drags Down Results

On Thursday, July 26, 2018, insurance and financial services giant Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. The headline reports surrounding these results were quite good, as the company beat the expectations of analysts on both the top- and bottom-lines. Overall, there were quite a few things to like here, although much like fellow insurers Travelers (TRV) and Chubb (CB), the company's results were far from perfect.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. this is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from The Hartford's second quarter 2018 earnings results:

The Hartford reported total consolidated revenues of $4.789 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 13.6% increase over the $4.214 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company's insurance unit had a combined ratio of 95.7%. This represents an improvement of 1.4% compared to the prior year quarter.

The Hartford had a negative return-on-equity of 15.4% in the second quarter of 2018. This result was significantly worse than the 3.9% that the company had in the prior year quarter.

The company had a book value per share of $34.44 on June 30, 2018. This represents a 7% decline over the first half of the year.

The Hartford reported a net income of $582 million in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a significant improvement over the $40 million loss that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

Unlike what is the case with the two insurers already mentioned, The Hartford offers group benefits and mutual funds in addition to traditional property & casualty products. While the company as a whole saw higher revenues year-over-year, not all of the company's business lines saw revenue growth over the period. This is shown quite clearly here:

Line of Business Q2 2018 Revenue Q2 2017 Revenue Commercial Lines $2.036 Billion $2.001 Billion Personal Lines $931 Million $1.004 Billion P&C Other Ops $25 Million $32 Million Group Benefits $1.518 Billion $925 Million Mutual Funds $261 Million $247 Million Corporate $18 Million $5 Million

As we can see here, the company's personal lines unit saw its revenues decline compared to the prior year quarter. The company attributes this to the impact of pricing adjustments on policy renewals. During the quarter, the company did see retention increase in both the auto and homeowners segments by 1% year-over-year. It is quite conceivable then that the company actually reduced the premiums on some of its existing policies in order to improve retention. This move can sometimes make business sense as it is more expensive for an insurance company to get a new customer than it is to reduce a premium to keep a customer.

Unfortunately, there is some evidence that The Hartford may be underpricing its personal lines policies. We can see this by looking at the combined ratio, which is the percentage of premiums used by an insurance company to cover the claims against it. In the second quarter of 2018, The Hartford's personal lines unit had a combined ratio of 104.9%. In fact, the unit had a combined ratio below 100% in only one of the past five quarters.

Source: Hartford Financial Services Group

A combined ratio over 100% means that the premiums paid by the policyholders were not enough to cover the claims and therefore the company had to dip into its investment income and/or its reserves to cover its claims. In this case, we see that The Hartford is consistently doing this which may be an indication that the company is underpricing its policies. With that said, 13.3% of its personal lines combined ratio was due to catastrophe losses but Travelers was still able to achieve a combined ratio under 100% even with its catastrophe losses so it still looks like this is a policy pricing issue.

Fortunately, The Hartford delivered much better performance from its commercial lines unit, which managed to pull the combined ratio for the company as a whole down to 95.7% in the quarter. As we can see here, the company's commercial lines unit had a combined ratio of 90.1% in the most recent quarter and only had a combined ratio over 100% in one of the past five quarters:

Source: Hartford Financial Services Group

In the insurance industry, the personal insurance market is more price-competitive than the commercial insurance market. It therefore appears that the company's strategy is to aggressively compete on price in the personal insurance market and try to make up for it in the commercial insurance market. This is not necessarily a particularly good strategy as it means that the personal lines business is dragging down the profitability of the whole business.

As mentioned in the highlights, The Hartford saw its book value per share decline by 7% over the first half of the year. In fact, the company's book value per share has been declining since the end of the third quarter of 2017.

Source: Hartford Financial Services Group

This decline in book value was largely expected. As I explained in my previous articles on Travelers and Chubb, insurance companies typically invest their reserves quite conservatively since they have the goal of capital preservation. As such, we tend to see a sizable quantity of bonds on their books. As everyone reading this is undoubtedly aware, the Federal Reserve has been involved in a quantitative tightening program over the past several months that has been raising interest rates. As bond prices move inversely to interest rates, the bonds that The Hartford has have suffered unrealized losses. This would naturally cause the company's book value to decline. However, it is important to keep in mind that the investments that suffered losses are bonds and as such will pay full face value at maturity (unless the issuer defaults) and thus the company will not actually lose any money unless it sells the bond prior to maturity. Therefore, this decline in book value is not really anything to worry about.

Another cause of the company's year-over-year book value decline was the sale of Talcott Resolution. This sale is the reason why Hartford's 7% book value decline is so much steeper than what either Travelers or Chubb suffered. On December 4, 2017, the company announced the sale of its run-off life and annuity businesses for $2.05 billion. As these were run-off businesses, the company was no longer selling new policies and was merely servicing the policies that were still in force (as some of these policies do not renew and so cannot be canceled at renewal). The sale of this business reduced the company's book value, particularly since the sale price resulted in a $3.2 billion loss from the carrying value that was on the company's balance sheet.

In conclusion, the headline numbers for Hartford Financial Services Group were quite good and, indeed, some of the company's businesses did perform quite well. There were also some disappointments here, most notably with the company's pricing of its personal insurance products that it should try to correct going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.