Time To Take Some Profit In Etsy

Etsy (ETSY) has defied expectations since new CEO Josh Silverman took over last year. Long-term its growth story is very much intact. As my recent article pointed out, improved guidance based on increased transaction fees for sellers boosted the stock. International potential suggest there is not really a glass ceiling as some have reckoned.

However the stock ramp-up and sky high valuations provide an opportunity for investors to sell part of their holdings to lock in gains.

At the earnings call, investors should particularly look at figures for:

* Gross merchandise sales.

* International business.

* Any decline in sellers' numbers following increased fees.

Etsy Valuations & Risks

I focus specifically on valuations below. They have become somewhat stretched as the stock surged after the company's improved guidance. Etsy should however be able to continue its growth path despite the competition.

The sellers' fee hike from 3.5% to 5% and subsequent increased guidance should hold good. The company announcement and full details can be read here.

The immediate effect on the stock price can be seen here.

Investors should however watch out for comments in the analyst call as to whether this has led to some sellers quitting the platform. I personally doubt there will be much of an exodus. The fees are still lower than most competitors. For instance those on Amazon NASDAQ:AMZN) are shown here.

Those on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) are shown here.

It is not a straight upfront dollar fee game however, as this article shows.

Social media features comments by sellers saying they will quit. Time will tell if this represents a meaningful number.

With rivals putting sellers fees still much higher, Etsy does have the potential to raise their fees further and accrue more income at some time in the future. That could be a long-term earnings growth factor.

Competition is often cited as a risk to Etsy. It seems however that a rising tide lifts all the boats. Amazon "Handmade" was supposed to crush Etsy when it entered the arts and crafts business, Etsy business has surged since Amazon entered the arena. eBay and Shopify (SHOP) have somewhat different models. There seems to be room for all. Some sellers are listing also on Shopify as well as Etsy.

The huge increase in the stock price is the key issue for current investors. The one-year chart below illustrates the success under the new management:

charles schwab

The 3 year chart below illustrates how the stock had previously become somewhat becalmed:

charles Schwab

The stock price has more than doubled this year alone. The 52 week range is between US$13.58 and US$45.88. That tends to lead to profit-taking from investors. Just before earnings is likely to be as good a time as any for some investors to sell.

Small cap stocks as personified by the Russell 2000 index have out-performed the broad market. Some see them as a safe haven in times of macro economic problems such as Trump's purported trade war with China and interest rate rises. By the cyclical nature of stock trading, it may well be time for small caps to take a hit. Etsy is one of the most prominent small cap gainers this year. A recent report by RBC Capital Markets saw Etsy as one of the least risky of the small cap stocks.

GMS (gross merchandise sales) increased 19.8% in Q1 2018. This compared to 14.5% for the whole of 2017. At the earnings call investors should look to see if this trend has continued. Any slowdown in growth would be viewed negatively by the market. Management has stated previously that GMS is their key indicator.

Valuation Details

Valuations may not be the best way to measure a growth stock such as Etsy. However they are stretched, as per details provided by Charles Schwab (subscription required):

PE ratio = 79.78.

Forward PE = 91.94.

Price to Earnings Growth = 7.25.

Price to Sales = 10.73.

Price to Cash Flow = 64.06.

The improvement in performance and reason for the stock price rise is shown by the following figures:

Revenue in 2016 = US$365 million.

Revenue in 2017 = US$441 million.

Operating Income in 2016 = US$18.70 million.

Operating Income in 2017 = US$28.95 million.

Capex in 2016 = US$35.98 million.

Capex in 2017 = US$3.95 million.

Total debt in 2016 = US$12.13 million.

Total debt in 2017 = 9.91 million.

Further details of finances and valuations can be seen here.

International

International business remans a great growth opportunity for the company, as recent developments in Germany have shown.

A previous article detailed the international opportunities and I will not repeat that here. U.S. analysts tend to focus too much on the U.S. market. Worldwide, Silverman reckons the company has 2% to 3% of a US$150 billion market. So talk of a glass ceiling for Etsy's arts and crafts marketplace concept seem premature.

However Etsy themselves seem less than focused on the international market. Investors might like to see the international figures and comments at the analyst call. This might determine whether more focus is being put into the international arena. In Q1 for the 3 months up to 31st March international revenues increased 42%. Investors should study whether international revenues continue to out-pace domestic ones.

A promising sign was the announcement at the beginning of July concerning DaWanda. This private German company will be closing down its web-site as of the end of August. Its buyers and sellers will migrate to the much larger Etsy platform. This should give a boost to Etsy's business in Germany and Central Europe. DaWanda is believed to have 70,000 sellers and two million buyers.A similar sort of deal with one of the many up and coming sites in Asia might be beneficial to the company.

Conclusion

Silverman switched the company's focus from the artisans to the customer. This hard-headed approach upset many but has paid off for the company's shareholders. It should continue to do so in the future.

The Q2 earnings call will tell us a lot more about how the new developments are panning out. In the meantime this represents a good opportunity for investors to take some profit without divesting from the stock completely. With strong earnings baked into the stock price already, it seems the earnings release has more downside risk than upside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.