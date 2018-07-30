Ready For The 'Up' Cycle. - Eric Sprott On Precious Metals Markets - (Weekly Wrap-Up, July 27,2018)

As we head into the August doldrums, we put another volatile week behind us. And Eric Sprott is back again to help us make sense of it all. In this edition of the wrap-up, you'll hear:

• What the current price levels mean for you

• Why you should be watching the Chinese yuan

• Plus: The shocking news coming out of the mining sector

"I always thought we lived in a rather enchanted world, where interest rates were zero and we kept printing money all the time. And it looks like theoretically that world has ended. And, of course, stocks haven't done much this year. And now we have, certainly, signs of things cracking.

To wit, the 20% decline in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) running into a few problems, some of the companies that are affected by exports, particularly autos… So we have some segments of the market… that are in a bear market.… That's a logical outcome of rising rates. It's a thing you and I have talked about ad nauseam here."

