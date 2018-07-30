Dreamliner: Boeing's Booster

Together with its second quarter earnings Boeing (BA) also released its deferred balance changes on the Dreamliner program. I am not going to fully explain the mechanics behind the program accounting method or go into detail on the changes of the balance during the quarter. You can read more about that here. In this report, I want to have a look at how I expect the block extensions in Q3 2017 and Q2 2018 have positively contributed to Boeing’s margin expansion on its Commercial Airplanes business and how additional extensions are going to be boosting Boeing’s results and will be more positively welcomed by investors.

Block margins

The initial block of 1,100 was said to have a near zero margin and later the block was extended to 1,300 aircraft with a very low single digit margin. We assumed that this has been in the range of 1% and our model has pointed at a initial margin in that very low region as well. As Boeing started to add sub-blocks of highly profitable aircraft to the block in Q3 2017 and Q2 2018, the overall margin of the block went up. We expect the margins to have grown from 1% to 2-3% in Q2 2018 respectively. Those seem like very small and incremental changes, but we will show how much of an impact these changes actually have on Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes margins.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes Margins

*Some numbers may vary from reported figures due to rounding

What we see is that Boeing Commercial Airplanes revenues have shown growth quarter-over-quarter in 2017 and year-over-year in 2018. Stripping off cost growth related to the KC-46A program, we see that margins increased from around 8% in Q1 2017 to >13% in Q2 2018. Part of this is caused by production increases and a transitioning production on the Boeing 737, while R&D costs also have an impact on the margins. In Q3 2017 and Q2 2018, however, we saw relatively big changes to the margins. We saw jumps of 2.5 points and 1.9 points respectively. In Boeing’s old reporting style these changes were a bit smaller, namely 1.4 points.

We expect that ultimately the impact has been relatively small if you express it as a fraction of the revenue with the adding of 0.35% to each block extension. Now this may seem like a non-event, but how big this impact actually is can be seen when we express the higher margins combined with output as a percentage of earnings. What we then find is that the contribution of the Boeing 787 has significantly grown over the past quarters due to block extension; The first block extension resulted in the Dreamliner profit contribution to BCA growing from 3% to 5% while the second addition resulted in a margin expansion from 5% to 10%, which is a significant improvement where between 30 and 55 percent of the absolute Boeing 787 profit comes from higher margins that are a direct positive consequences of extending the accounting quantity on the Boeing 787 program.

Conclusion

Extensions to the accounting quantity are often considered a de-risk by some and a sign of failure to ramp up production and cost efficiency by others. I am among the ones who considers the extension of the accounting quantity to be a de-risk. However, what we should also point out and emphasize as we did in this report is that block extensions are not only accretive to margins of the Dreamliner accounting block but, as a result of the block margin expansion, are also accretive to Boeing’s BCA margins as well as Boeing’s overall margins. Each time, Boeing extends the block the margins go up and while this means that zeroing the production balance becomes a bit more challenging as the gradient of the reduction of the balance temporarily becomes a bit less steep, the biggest power of block extensions on the Dreamliner program is often overlooked; Block extensions are probably by far Boeing’s biggest opportunity next to expansion in the services market and Boeing 737 production rate increases to raise Boeing’s margins to the aspired level of mid-teens by the end of the decade. Though challenging, I believe the Boeing 787 will play a role in that margin expansion that is underestimated by many. Important to understand is that for free cash flow increases the accounting quantity changes have no impact.

