BT Group: Almost No Surprises For Q1 2019

Some specific items still need to be carefully considered during the next quarter and beyond, including the pension liabilities.

BT Group has delivered results as expected and maintained its outlook for the full year. In addition, the company continues to execute according to its strategy.

BT Group (BT) has released Q1 2019 earnings results in line with the guidance. The full year outlook stays the same and the management has delivered against its strategy.

The company seems to be on the right path to succeed in its transformation, but a few items will need to be carefully considered: pension developments (with a surprise this quarter), telecom regulations, and the start of the new CEO on 1st October.

The market welcomed these results, showing an increased confidence in the company. My valuation and opinion about the company don't change compared to my previous article about BT Group.

Q1 2019 results as expected

The table below provides the big picture on the non surprising Q1 2019 results.

The 2% drop of revenue is in line with the previously announced guidance. The positive EBITDA evolution confirms the progress of the company getting away from the low margin activities. Source: Q1 2019 presentation

BT Group continues to execute on its strategy with some progress on the customers experience (improved NPS, etc.), integrated network initiatives (5G trial, etc.), and its transformation (Openreach, etc.).

Taking a closer look at the different segments, as shown on the table below, only the "Consumer" segment is showing revenue growth.

Source: Q1 2019 press release

The growth in "Consumer" segment was fueled by an increased mix of high-end smartphones and customers now paying for BT Sport. In line with the focus on margins instead of volume, BT Group will raise again its consumer prices in September, after another price increase in January 2018.

The "Business and Public Sector" reflects again the focus on higher margins businesses: the positive evolution of EBITDA is realized thanks to the expiring low margins public contracts.

"Wholesale and Ventures" is shrinking due to the decline of traditional voice products and the migration to newer technologies.

"Global Services" also reflects the higher margins focus. The progress of EBITDA was also the result of the ongoing restructuring program. Another interesting development consists of the new partnerships with Cisco (CSCO) and Microsoft (MSFT) to offer cloud solutions.

"Openreach" results are declining, mainly because of price regulations. However, the management indicated being happy about the recent developments with Ofcom, the UK telecom regulator, about the future of Openreach and BT Group. Regarding the transformation aspect of BT Group, the graph below shows the evolution of Openreach connections to fiber.

Source: Q1 2019 presentation

The pension surprise

The management has announced positive developments for the pension: as expected, an additional 2B GBP bond provided cash to reduce the estimated pension deficit.

In addition, the increase of the real discount rate decreased the liabilities by 0.7B GBP. However, the management has announced:

an approximate £0.5bn correction of an error made by our independent external actuary, Willis Towers Watson, in their calculation of our IAS 19 accounting pension deficit at 31 March 2018.

Source: Q1 2019 press release

The management indicated that this error would not impact the reported income, the cash flow, and the 2017 triennial funding valuation of the BT Pension Scheme. However, the company will restate its balance sheet and other comprehensive income statement during the Q2 2019 results.

Although the management is minimizing the consequences of this development, this error still represents an additional 0.5B GBP liability for a company with an already elevated debt and important pension liabilities relative to its size.

BT Group has been showing a habit of exceptional costs and one time items; the investors must pay close attention to this pension mistake for the next quarter.

Developments for Q2 2019

The next quarter will be the last one for the current CEO. The new CEO has been given the mission to implement the ongoing strategy; therefore, no change is expected with the management transition.

Besides continuing execution against the strategy and objectives, a few developments will be interesting to follow:

The company has indicated expecting a decision in Q2 2019 about the investigation from Ofcom regarding EE. The outcome could result in another exceptional cost.

5G trials will start in October 2019. The management should give an update on the progress of this highly important growth driver.

During the conference call, the management has confirmed the strategy of being an aggregator of content, while staying disciplined with the TV rights costs. The company partnered with Amazon (AMZN) Prime Video, and considering the growing focus on content for telecom providers, other partnerships could be announced.

Openreach represents 35% of the company, from the EBITDA perspective; therefore, any decision regarding Ofcom will impact the company. The management has indicated that, despite being satisfied regarding the developments with the regulator, a lot of important details are still to be discussed.

Valuation

The company delivered Q1 2019 results as expected, confirmed the full year outlook, and did not announce anything surprising (except for the pension liabilities mistake).

As a result, my valuation exposed in my previous article about BT does not change: I estimate the transformation of the company will be achieved by 2021 and my estimated 2B GBP FCF ($2.67B) should start growing again from there.

Taking into account the risks associated with the transformation, and the high debt, I still consider buying shares at below 8x the 2021 estimated FCF, corresponding to a share price of about $10. My target price stays at $20 per share.

Conclusion

BT Group (BT) announced Q1 2019 results with no surprise, except for the pension liabilities issue. The outlook for the full year stays identical, and the company keeps on delivering against its strategy.

During this progress, some items, like the debt liabilities and the evolution of Openreach, will need special attention.

In line with these developments, my valuation and opinion about the company don't change compared to my previous article about BT Group. The market is showing an increased confidence in the transformation progress of the company by welcoming these results with a share price rising by 4.52%.

Note: If you'd like to receive real time alerts about my future articles about BT Group and other telecom providers and technology companies, then follow me by clicking the "Follow" link at the top of this page next to my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.