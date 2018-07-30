3 Things In Biotech, July 30: Europe News Continues To Dominate

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Janssen headlines myeloma therapy in Europe

Company: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Genmab (OTCPK:GNMSF)

Therapy: Daratumumab

Disease: Multiple myeloma

News: GNMSF announced that the CHMP has adopted a positive opinion on the expanded approval for daratumumab to include first-line treatment when used in combination with bortezomib, melphalan, and prednisone (the VMP regimen) in patients who cannot undergo a stem cell transplantation. This likely approval will be based on the findings from the ALCYONE study, which showed a significant improvement in outcomes for patients with the quadruplet regimen.

Looking forward: While this approval, like its American counterpart, is very important for JNJ and GNMSF, it is a bit of a controversy in the hematologic oncology space just how relevant this will be. At this time, melphalan-based chemotherapy is falling out of fashion in favor of therapies that do not suppress the immune system as much. Still, this is important progress, and it signals increasing reach of the CD38-targeted antibody.

Lilly (likely) finally gets its CDK inhibitor approved in Europe

Company: Eli Lilly (LLY)

Therapy: Abemaciclib

Disease: ER-positive breast cancer

News: The EMA's CHMP has adopted a positive opinion on the approval of abemaciclib across all of its particular indications, including in combination with endocrine therapy in first-line and relapsed ER-positive metastatic breast cancer. This includes the more recently developed indication of pre- and perimenopausal women, for whom an ovarian function-suppressing LHRH agonist should be included as part of therapy.

Looking forward: This feels like it took forever, for the CDK4/6 that has been hyped as potentially best-in-class for its unique (for now) ability to be dosed continuously. So far, this has not yet made a substantial impact in the clinic, and it took almost a year since the initial Europe application to get this approval. It's definitely good news that it includes the relevant indications that have cropped up over the past few years, as well.

Alnylam looks to be a go in Europe, too

Company: Alnylam (ALNY)

Therapy: Patisiran

Disease: Transthyretin-related amyloidosis

News: ALNY made a splash earlier this year with its imminent approval from the FDA for the anti-TTR gene therapy patisiran in hereditary amyloidosis, and they have announced that the CHMP has adopted a positive opinion on the approval of this interfering RNA therapy in Europe. The drug will be branded ONPATTRO.

Looking forward: Obviously, this is a critical juncture for ALNY, even as there are questions about which of the two RNA-based therapies (the other being Ionis's (IONS) inotersen) will achieve dominance in the space. I don't think it will be so cut-and-dry as this, and both have room to be successful on some level.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read some commentary on recent biotech happenings. I hope you'll consider leaving a comment or a question in the section below! This is one way in which Seeking Alpha is able to gauge the effectiveness of its writers and the platform. So if you want to keep seeing more editions of "3 Things," go ahead and participate!

