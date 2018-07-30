Rounds Report: Protalix And Chiesi Expanded The PRX-102 Partnership To Cover U.S. Territories

This is an example of the Integrated BioSci Rounds Report that we wish to share with all readers.

The overall bioscience market ended the trading session with pervasive pessimism. Nevertheless, several equities under our coverage continued to log further gains for shareholders.

“If it is a fast grower, then where and how it continues to grow fast?”



- Peter Lynch

Fundamental Analysis

Welcome to the edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for July 27, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s check the specific equities. That being said, Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) won the highlight spot of the day. The stock recently appreciated by $0.04 during the July 24 trading session (for +9.0% profits). Today, the stock added another +2.0% gains to conclude the week at $0.50 per share.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Headquartered in Karmiel, Israel, Protalix commenced as a greenhouse company in Kiryat Shmona. Over the years, EVP of Research & Development Dr. Yoseph Shaaltiel refined his expertise in plant biology to develop a new technology platform coined ProCellEx: it enabled the therapeutic enzyme synthesis and development in strictly plant cells. As shown in Figure 2, the company is harnessing the advantages of ProCellEx to pioneer a good number of enzyme replacement therapies, or “ERTs” (for treatment of various orphan diseases).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Back in 2012, Protalix earned approval for the first and only plant-based ERT, taliglucerase alfa (Uplyso) for the management of Gaucher disease. Despite its subpar launch, Uplyso sales still provide a meaningful revenues stream to fund further pipeline innovation. The different ERTs in development can potentially become novel molecules for cystic fibrosis, Fabry disease, and ulcerative colitis. We elucidated in the prior research that though there are several promising molecules, the most valuable asset is pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX-102), an ERT being investigated for the management of Fabry disease.

Interestingly, the early clinical outcomes for PRX-102 were quite robust. In specific, it demonstrated a lower level of antibody formation versus standard of care. Furthermore, the antibody remained in the blood only for a brief period of time. Consequently, this signified an improved efficacy and thus positioned PRX-102 to potentially become the new standard of care for Fabry. Looking ahead, PRX-102 is being assessed in the Phase 3 trial, with data anticipated in 1H 2019.

On July 24, 2018, Protalix announced the partnership expansion with Chiesi pertaining to PRX-102. Of note, the firm inked a deal with Chiesi for commercialization of PRX-102 outside the US back in October 2017. The partnership extension enabled Chiesi to commercialize PRX-102 in the US. Interestingly, the development is quite favorable for both parties. For Chiesi, the US market is where PRX-102 can get the highest reimbursement rate. Therefore, US commercialization would lead to a higher profit margin. For Protalix, a PRX-102 launch by Chiesi would substantially improve its chances of success. This is because a small firm like Protalix is unlikely to have adequate resources to execute a robust launch.

Pertaining to deal specificity, Protalix is to receive $25 million upfront payment from Chiesi. In addition, the company can earn up to $20 million in development expenses (capped at $7.5 million per annum). There is also the potential for it to earn another $760 million in regulatory and commercial milestones. Due to PRX-102’s stellar quality, it’s not far from the truth that Protalix will earn the $760 million in the foreseeable future. That aside, the royalty payment (from 15% to 40%) of net sales is quite favorable for the company. As stated, the chances of a commercialization success with Chiesi are significantly higher than if Protalix would “go at it alone.” Commenting on the catalyst, President and CEO Mosh Manor said:

We are very pleased to expand our collaboration with Chiesi, a growing global company with well-established global commercial infrastructure with a fast-growing presence in the U.S. Chiesi’s global investment of $95M in upfront payments and development costs reimbursement, and additional up to a maximum of $1B in potential milestone payments, combined in the two agreements reflects Chiesi’s true commitment to the Fabry space. Taking into consideration a $25M upfront payment and shared development expenses, we expect our cash runaway to take us through the readouts of all of the Fabry clinical trials.

Moving toward assessment of the overall bioscience space, the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded down $2.44 (-2.07%) at $115.41. Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $2.67 lower at $94.97, for -2.73% losses. It appeared that investors were taken aback by a strong pessimistic sentiment. Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector - one that is delivering hope to patients, while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Insider Transactions

In monitoring insider transactions, one should analyze the data with a grain of salt. That being said, we wish to share with you insight from former Fidelity Magellan manager Peter Lynch: “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one they think the price will rise.” As featured in Table 1, the interesting transactions came from Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST). The various accumulations came subsequent to the initial public offering of 4.0 million common shares for $60 million in gross proceeds (executed back on July 18, 2018).

Table 1: Notable insider transactions (Source: Openinsider)

Harnessing its expertise in epigenetics, Constellation devotes its efforts to the discovery and development of novel medicines to potentially manage various cancers due to abnormal gene expression. The company is brewing several wholly owned molecules (Figure 3). As follows, CPI-1205 inhibits the enhancer of zeste homolog 2 (EZH2). And CPI-0610 suppresses the bromodomain and extra-terminal domain (“BET”) proteins. Whether Constellation will procure more profits for investors remains to be seen. The fact that insiders purchased aggressively deserves a consideration by investors.

Figure 3: Medicinal pipeline (Source: Constellation)

Bioscience Catalysts

On July 24, 2018, the FDA announced approval of two magnetic device systems for guiding lymph node biopsies in patients suffering from breast cancers who are undergoing the surgical excision procedure known as mastectomy. To determine if the breast cancers have spread, a surgeon would perform a sentinel lymph node detection via a complicated procedure using a radioactive dye. In contrast, the newly approved systems - Magtrace and Sentimag Magnetic Localization - employed magnetism to detect sentinel lymph nodes, which has much less adverse effects. Enthused by the development, FDA Director of Surgical Devices Dr. Binita Ashar stated:

“Sentinel lymph node biopsies are crucial for determining whether a patient’s breast cancer has spread and helping the provider determine the most appropriate course of treatment. Currently, a sentinel lymph node biopsy is performed after injection of radioactive materials and/or blue dye. This magnetic system we’re approving today will offer patients undergoing mastectomy an option for their sentinel lymph biopsy procedure that does not require the injection of radioactive materials.”

There are several ramifications to the mentioned catalyst. First, it signified tireless FDA due diligence in bringing more novel medicines and devices to the market to deliver hope to patients. Second, it signaled improving industry tailwinds for therapeutic and medical device developers.

Final Remarks

In all, the bioscience market exhibited weak trading behaviors that are clouded by a pervasive sense of pessimism. Notwithstanding, several stocks under our coverage delivered modest gains for shareholders. Protalix topped our featured list due to its appreciation subsequent to a promising corporate development. The Chiesi partnership extension for PRX-102 commercialization in the US substantially improved the prospects of both companies. PRX-102 has blockbuster potential, and is thus able to procure strong sales for Protalix. The partnership also injected significant capital for the firm to run the Phase 3 trial (studying PRX-102 in patients afflicted by Fabry disease) to completion. That aside, Constellation Pharmaceuticals executed an IPO and benefited from strong insider purchases, thereby deserving a consideration by investors. Last but not least is the stellar FDA due diligence to deliver hope to patients afflicted by breast cancers while serving as an industry tailwind for therapeutic innovators.

