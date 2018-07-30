How The Diabetes Market May Soon Cross Over Into Parkinson's

This means that disrupted insulin signaling may lead to the death of these brain cells, and there is crossover between diabetes and Parkinson's patient populations.

The logic is that Parkinson's involves the death of dopaminergic brain cells, which happen to have a high concentration of insulin receptors on their cell walls.

Novo Nordisk (NVO), Eli Lilly (LLY), and AstraZeneca (AZN) may soon have a new path to growth in Parkinson’s Disease of all indications. None of these companies have much to do with the Parkinson’s market as of now, but recent findings published in the journal Nature show preclinical evidence that GLP-1 analogues can alleviate the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and may perhaps even prevent the progression of the disease.

GLP-1 analogues are typically used to treat diabetes by stimulating the pancreas to produce insulin. They also slow the emptying of the stomach, making people feel fuller for longer and consequently eat less. They are blockbuster drugs and the second most popular diabetes drug class behind insulin.

Novo Nordisk’s Victoza and Eli Lilly’s Trulicity are the market leaders here. Victoza sold about $3.6B (about a 50% market share in GLP-1) in 2017, and Trulicity just over $2 billion. Both are among each company’s best-selling drugs. Sanofi (SNY) can be included since it also has a GLP-1 drug in the market in Exenetide. As this relates to Parkinson’s, we’ll see that Eli Lilly has a slight roadblock, and that AstraZeneca may be ahead even though Bydureon is not a diabetes market leader.

So what does Parkinson’s have to do with diabetes? Researchers aren’t quite sure exactly yet, but there has been growing evidence that impaired insulin signaling in the brain plays a role in the progression of Parkinson’s. Before this new preclinical data was published in Nature, scientists knew that insulin signaling is important for the survival of brain cells, which seems self-explanatory since brain cells need glucose to survive, and insulin regulates how much sugar brain cells get.

The obvious question is, isn’t this true for all cells? Generally speaking yes, except Parkinson’s is a special case. In Parkinson’s, dopaminergic cells are the specific brain cells that are dying, and it just so happens that dopaminergic cells have an especially high amount of insulin receptors on their cell membranes, meaning they may be especially sensitive to problems in the insulin signaling pathways in the brain. The full mechanism of action of Parkinson’s and how exactly disrupted insulin signaling is involved with the death of these brain cells is not exactly clear, but that there is a connection of some sort seems clear enough already.

So where do GLP-1 drugs come in? These drugs stimulate the GLP-1 receptor and mediate failed insulin signaling pathways in diabetes patients. They just don't cross the blood/brain barrier particularly well. They do to some extent, except for Trulicity, which does not. As to the preclinical data just released, in a study on rat models for Parkinson’s, an extended release form of AstraZeneca’s Bydureon engineered to more easily cross the blood/brain barrier, sustained levels of GLP-1 agonist in the blood for over 20 days.

Rats with lesions in their brains meant to mimic the brain damage of Parkinson’s, showed more biomarkers of dopamine production, and showed improved movement as well over those 20 days.

What’s the holdup then? If GLP-1 agonists are already available in the market, why not just prescribe them off label to Parkinson’s patients and see what happens? It’s not as simple as that. Prescribing a diabetes drug off label for Parkinson’s patients may be possible technically, but it’s not something that will be done on any large scale. First, Novo for one would have to reformulate Victoza or its next generation Ozempic to better cross the blood/brain barrier.

That itself doesn’t sound too difficult, but there are also dosing issues. The proper dose of Bydureon (exenetide) for a Parkinson’s patient will be different than for a diabetic, so doctors can’t just go prescribing a diabetes drug off label without risking serious problems. What’s going to have to happen is a whole new round of clinical trials to reformulate these drugs for the Parkinson’s population, and this will take time.

It seems though that AstraZeneca may be in front here, because Bydureon was the drug used on these rats. Eli Lilly will have more of a challenge because its own GLP-1, Trulicity, does not cross the blood brain barrier like Bydureon or Victoza, so getting it to be applicable to the Parkinson’s market could be more of a challenge.

There have been no recent indications that Novo, AstraZeneca, or Sanofi are actively pursuing an extension of their GLP-1 product lines to Parkinson’s. They could be waiting for more clinical data from independent researchers before they head in that direction, but I would expect that if a Phase I trial were to proceed and show promising results on Parkinson’s patients, that companies that are primarily diabetes firms will start heading in this direction.

An additional possibility for diabetes/Parkinson’s crossover drugs are DPP4 inhibitors that increase circulating GLP-1 by interfering with the enzyme, DPP4, that breaks it down. Early research linking DPP4 drugs with Parkinson's has been reported by the Michael J. Fox foundation. The companies involved here are Merck (MRK), Novartis (NVS) and once again AstraZeneca. Though no significant work has been done yet clinically, I believe that research will be jumpstarted if and when the first clinical results are in for the GLP-1 analogue class on Parkinson’s.

The Parkinson’s market is about one tenth the size of the diabetes market by number of patients. A reformulated GLP-1 product for Parkinson’s would probably be more expensive than the same drug for GLP-1 given the tweaks that will have to be made. The dollar size of the global Parkinson’s market is projected to be $5.7 billion by 2022, but introducing GLP-1 analogue drugs into this market would increase that size significantly.

The argument here is not that of a fundamental change in any of the companies involved here, but merely an added reason to hold them long term if one’s outlook is already bullish. These early developments look especially promising for AstraZeneca and Novo Nordisk. The point is, diabetes firms are not necessarily strictly limited to diabetes with their existing pipelines, and if insulin signaling failures are indeed a cause of Parkinson’s, then these companies could become involved in more of the central nervous system drug market as the years progress.

