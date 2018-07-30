Tupperware: What Went Wrong?

It is possible that the revised guidance was conservative given that it was Patricia A. Stitzel's first earnings call as President and CEO.

The market was disappointed that the full year guidance had once again been revised downwards after the announcement of the Q2 2018 results.

Valuation Cut By One-Fifth Over Two Months

It was only in mid-May that I wrote about the possible turnaround at Tupperware (NYSE:TUP). Despite the first-quarter results missing consensus estimates and the lowering of the full-year guidance, its share price enjoyed a bump on the day following the announcement. The positive market reaction was largely due to a $200 million open market share repurchase program that was unexpected. The company had earlier said it would not to initiate any share buybacks given the company had exceeded its debt-to-EBITDA target ratio of 1.75 times in Q4 2017. That ratio stands at 2.14 times on a trailing-twelve-month basis by Q2 2018.

Since then, the share price has fallen by one-fifth. While the investment thesis was meant for a longer horizon, it is highly disappointing that the stock would go on to lose a substantial chunk so quickly. Even if the paper loss is temporary, the sharp move in the opposite direction warrants a revisit.

TUP data by YCharts

The plunge on Wednesday represented a breakdown from the year-long support (albeit a downtrending one). It also marked a sharp widening in the gap between the prevailing price and the 200-day moving average presently at $51.87. Typically, the broken support line would turn into a resistance level (ceiling) for the stock. The market was disappointed that the full year guidance had once again been revised downwards.

Valuation Metrics Are Mixed

With the correction in the share price juxtaposed with a rising EBITDA, Tupperware's EV to EBITDA ratio has fallen to a low of 7.2 times. This makes its valuation appears attractive compared to historical levels and also relative to the general market.

TUP EV to EBITDA (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

However, I place a greater emphasis on free cash flow in my analysis and Tupperware's price-to-FCF is certainly not pretty at 20.9 times, even though its share price has already more than halved since the middle of 2017. Its free cash flow continues to deteriorate, exacerbating its debt position which is now $763.8 million by the end of the second quarter.

TUP Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

What Went Wrong At Tupperware?

In my initiation article on Tupperware, I listed the three troubled countries flagged by the company - Brazil, Indonesia, and India. In Brazil, the custom strikes debacle continued to plague its business for the good part of the second quarter. The country was also hit by a 10-day long trucker blockade though the good news is that the blockage has been lifted and the supply chain operations have begun to normalize. The new CEO stated during the earnings call that Tupperware has started to see "some reacceleration in the business".

In Indonesia, Tupperware continues to see its sales force in the country shrinking. In order to turn the business around, the company has been investing in several initiatives such as its capacity to do printed items. Ostensibly, the company is going to take a bit more time to get traction in Indonesia while during this period, continued spending in the country meant that there would be a lag to its contribution to the bottom line.

For India, Tupperware had in the Q1 2018 earnings call said it had continued to "struggle" under the recruiting guidelines from the government. In the second quarter, the new CEO said the country had managed to do sequentially better but it was unable to move the needle much on the company level.

Over at its South African and CIS businesses, the CFO cited more stringent qualification requirements for adding new sellers in those regions as a key drag in the Q2 results. Higher resin costs offset the benefits from its cost savings initiatives and lower tax rate than in the guidance.

Amid the gloom, it is comforting to know that the SG&A expense has seen a further reduction. On a TTM basis, the SG&A has shrunk to 51.0 percent of the revenue, from as high as 53.6 percent just two years ago. Given the tight margins, discipline in the SG&A goes a long way to improving the profitability.

TUP SG&A Expense (TTM) data by YCharts

Slow Execution Of Share Repurchase Program A Blessing In Disguise

Regarding the $200 million share repurchase program that Tupperware announced in April, $50 million worth of repurchases were made in the second quarter. The CFO mentioned during the earnings call that the share repurchase program likely wouldn't be completed until 2019. With the benefit of hindsight, we now know that it was actually a good thing that the company was slow in its share buyback. In response to a question from a Citigroup analyst, the CFO said that Tupperware was cognizant of the weaker cash flow position during the quarter and decided to reduce the pace of its share repurchase program.

Investor Takeaway

It is possible that the revised guidance was conservative given that it was Patricia A. Stitzel's first earnings call as President and CEO. While not exactly a kitchen-sinking quarter, the lowering of the bar would allow Stitzel to have an easier time meeting expectations after a quarter or two of a honeymoon period. There has been some management changes and additions that could take more than a couple of quarters to see any positive impact on the earnings.

Meanwhile, the dividend yield has climbed to 7.7 percent which is little consolation to investors who have bought the shares at higher prices. Nevertheless, income players might be interested at current levels and help stem further price declines.

TUP Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

