Q2 GDP: Don't Pop Any Corks Yet

There are indications of "stacking up" of output in the data that would drop down GDP by as many as 200 bps.

Net Exports, the most volatile and frequently revised sector of GDP, added 100bps to GDP; it is likely a "blip" in the data caused by trade tensions.

Gross Domestic Product for the second quarter of 2018, or “2018Q2 GDP,” printed at 4.1 percent, at the consensus estimate, but nearly two full percentage points above the final reading of the last quarter, 2018Q1, and more than 100bps above 2017Q2. That signals a near doubling of the rate of growth of the economic activity over the first quarter, which seems unlikely. We had anticipated stronger growth in the first quarter, at between 2.4 and 2.9 percent growth, but were disappointed. Final 2018Q1 printed Friday, revised at 2.2 percent. Nevertheless, we think Friday’s GDP number is overstated and will be revised lower in subsequent estimates. Even if it is a solid number, we see substantial “outliers” in two elements of the GDP component data (Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), Net Exports (NEX), Gross Domestic Investment (GDI), and Government Consumption Expenditures (GCE).

We believe these outliers are unlikely to be sustained prospectively as they are a "stacking" of output from one quarter to the next instead of sustainable, steady growth. The outliers are: Net Exports, or NEX, which added a 104 bps to GDP, but printed at the highest level since 2013Q4.

Some have suggested that the substantial increase may be attributable to China building up US agricultural reserves in anticipation of the tariffs President Trump imposed on July 6. Soybean exports nearly doubled from April to May, by nearly $2 billion. They had declined for the same period in 2017, when May’s exports were less than half of what they were in May 2018. We find the thesis to be somewhat persuasive, as illustrated in this data: We also believe there was a "stacking" in overall global exports which, we would suggest, was largely due to foreign buyers stocking up in anticipation of a larger, global, trade tariff dispute. But that stacking of orders is unlikely to be repeated. We'll know when August Factory Orders print early next month.

Personal Consumption Expenditures, or PCE, rebounded in 2018Q2 to 2.69 percent from a paltry 0.36 percent, the lowest PCE number since 2013Q3, and this, too, is likely "stacking," as consumers engaged in some “catch-up” spending in 2018Q2 that they had forgone in 2018Q1. Source: The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy, from data compiled by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Notably, food services and accommodations printed at its highest in over a decade, with a 0.32 percent point increase, likely as more confident consumers bought more prepared meals outside or for delivery and, perhaps, took long-delayed vacations.

We don’t have much faith in continued strong consumer spending, given the trend showing an increasing ratio of consumer debt to disposable income, as shown by this FRED graph: Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Electronic Data

We expect some reversal of that trend when 2018 data comes available, as disposable income should increase as withholding is reduced to reflect the new tax law. Nevertheless, the increase to overall disposable income is hard to peg. Some of the heaviest population centers are in high income, high tax, states like California, New Jersey, New York, and Illinois. Since state tax deductions are substantially limited under the new law, tax cuts realized by residents of lower tax states will realize a higher take home-pay to reduce their debt service to take-home pay ratio than their counterparts in higher tax states. Taxpayers in higher tax states where the bigger population centers are located may actually pay more because of the limited state tax deductions they had previously enjoyed, so their debt service expense to disposable income ratio could easily increase.

Where's the Investment Boom?

The weakest driver of GDP growth was Gross Domestic Investment, or GDI, which declined after a good showing last quarter. Non-farm inventories were substantially “burned off” in the second quarter, decreasing by 100 bps, the biggest decline in that number since 2012Q4. That’s likely to lead to some restocking in the remaining two quarters of 2018, but not necessarily, unless consumer spending on goods (as opposed to services) is anticipated.

Of the nearly 100 bps improvement in the fixed investment sub-sector of GDI, over 1/3 came from Intellectual Property, like software and R&D. We much prefer broader-based fixed investments, such as factories, equipment, and the like that are more likely to “bootstap” growth with jobs and productivity. Lots of IP tends to be well-concentrated in a relatively tiny segment of the broader economy. We had expected much better performance in things like equipment and factories, given the new tax law's expensing of equipment and the long-delayed repatriation of foreign earnings.

Summary Analysis

For the four quarters ending June 30, 2018, GDP averaged 2.9 percent. That compares to the average four-quarter GDP for 2017Q2 of 2.1 percent. It is the strongest four-quarter average GDP for the second calendar quarter since 2015Q2.

Beware the Outliers

Strong performances in NEX and PCE are likely not sustainable. 2018Q3 GDP will likely print above 3 percent and as high as 3.5 percent, particulaly given a need to rebuild inventory, but we expect 2018Q4 to print in the range of 2.5 to 3.0 percent.

The Short-Term View

The IBD/TIPP index of Economic Optimism for July bumped up sharply, 4.6 points to 56.4, the second highest it has been in nearly 14 years. But we are troubled by continuing volatility in the 3Mo/10Yr yield curve, which has been narrowing, on-and-off, since the end of 2017. It went into the low 80 bps this month, the lowest in years. Nevertheless, the 10-year now seems to be returning toward the 3 percent benchmark it had achieved earlier this year as consumer confidence improves, so we anticipate a greater “risk-on” environment, which would tend to boost the yield on the 10-year as investors move cash to equities.

M2 velocity is continuing its increase, and accelerating. While much of that is a consequene of the Fed tightening the money supply, it is also indicative of an accelerating economy.

Other significant data released this month has been mixed: new home sales, building permits, crude oil inventories, and durable goods disappointed; other consumer confidence measures and the manufacturing PMI printed positively. We have a generally favorable view, in the short term.

Medium Term View

We are moderately optimistic over the medium term. We expect exports and consumer spending to return to rates consistent with the averages of the results we’ve seen in prior results since the Great Recession, +/- 50bps. We don't expect PCE or NEX to continue the strength they showed in 2018Q2.

It may be that President Trump’s more protectionist trade rhetoric could add foreign-owned domestic production to drive GDP growth. But, so far, that rhetoric has only been a threat to induce more fair trade policies from our trading partners. Much remains to be seen. (Direct foreign investment in the USA has actually declined as trade issues ramp up.)

Long Term

Our long-term view of the economy, beyond 2020, remains unchanged. Aside from AI, there’s very little in this economy we see on the horizon to create rapid, robust, growth; the “next big thing” in the way of a product or service that ramps up a sustained, subtantial, uptick in production and consumption to drive growth.

The battering we’ve seen in the FAANG sector this week seems to signal dormancy and, perhaps, relatively flat broader market indices across the board from some exorbitantly priced techs. Absent growth from some innovation, or some significant re-shoring of manufacturing or direct foreign investment in the USA, we anticipate managers will look for growth in certain low-margin industries by consolidation and cost savings. We see this particularly in the trucking business, likely by re-imagining their business model. (For example, foregoing long-haul trucking, which few young people want to pursue, in favor of a "Pony Express" model of trucking, where truckers drive four hours to a destination and four hours back with a load going in the opposite direction, toward home. (It will require significant consolidation, although margins would improve as the pool of prospective truckers would increase and salaries would, accordingly, decrease.)

We also expect internet retailers, like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), to realize enhanced growth by adding to their business of selling “stuff” to their nascent business of selling “experiences” - concert tickets, airlines, cruise lines, car rentals, theme parks, hotel chains, etc. We could even see Amazon build its own line of entertainment beyond its TV programming, to include concert artists, theme parks, and sports teams.

Market Performance

Outperform: Consumer Discretionaries in the mid-to-high end retailers; certain leisure and hospitality, transports (particularly trucking, on speculation of consolidation and acquisition as the business works out another model to compensate for the dearth of skilled drivers.)

Perform: Consumer Staples, Energy, Telecom, Utilities and Materials, Financials, Pharmaceuticals.

Underperform: Healthcare, Real Estate, Technology, and Industrials

