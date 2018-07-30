Mexico: Sell Into The Strength

Valuation levels have no margin of safety, something that is needed for the current situation in Mexico.

Mexico is the 11th largest economy in the world and is among the world's most open economies. The United States are by far the biggest trade partner for Mexico that currently benefits from the healthy economic growth in the United States. This is at the same time Mexico Achilles’ heel, certainly with Trump being president and the associated uncertainty about the outcome of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiation.

Exhibit 1: Mexico’s trade partners

AMLO

Over the last twelve months the Mexican stock market is lagging the emerging markets even after the bad recent performance of the latter and the nice run-up of the former after the election of Andres Manuel López Obrador, known as AMLO.

Exhibit 2: Mexican underperformance

But despite some of the longer-term political uncertainties following the election, markets have largely reacted positively in recent weeks. Much of that can be attributed to the central bank continuing to run orthodox policy in the background of the election. Notably it raised its policy rate 25 basis points on June 21 to 7.75%, while indicating that it intends to further support the peso and keep inflation expectations anchored.

The Mexican peso has responded by strengthening 10% against the US dollar from June 14 to July 15, while markets have priced in another 25 bps rate hike at the August 2 meeting.

The Mexican peso’s real effective exchange rate’s deviation from the long term average shows that the peso is undervalued.

Exhibit 3: Real effective exchange rate

Over the last few weeks, AMLO’s team has vowed to uphold fiscal discipline and maintain the independence of the central bank. AMLO has also indicated he would not reverse a number of critical reforms carried out by his predecessor, such as the privatization of the energy sector.

On the other hand, if AMLO would implement some of his more contentious campaign promises could risk Mexico losing its status among emerging markets as a reference of macroeconomic stability and sound economic policy. The worst fears: a drift toward the type of nationalist and profligate policies that can bring economic ruin. This would risk a deterioration in Mexico’s fiscal balances, rising inflation, a drying up of foreign investment and declining asset prices.

His governing coalition in Congress, Juntos Haremos Historia, enjoys a majority in the Chamber of Deputies, controlling 62% of the seats, but is composed of politically contrasting allegiances between the Labor Party and the social conservative PES-party. It remains to be seen how those alliances will hold together on actual policies, particularly if AMLO’s popularity wanes.

AMLO, Trump and NAFTA

Trump was very quick to congratulate AMLO in a tweet:

The two had an extended telephone conversation and AMLO sent Trump a seven-page letter explaining amongst others: “Regarding migration, I must comment that the most essential purpose of my government will be to ensure that Mexicans do not have to migrate because of poverty or violence. We will try to make emigration optional and not necessary.”

This will off course not happen overnight (if ever) and Trump isn’t really the most patient person on earth.

Trump replied to the AMLO-letter and warned that a successful renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement must be done quickly. If progress is not made, Trump said: "I must go a much different route. It would not be my preference, but would be far more profitable for the United States and its taxpayers."

Shannon O'Neil, a senior fellow for Latin America Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. Thinks Trump and AMLO are heading for a blow-up: “As the 2020 elections approach, Trump will be tempted once again to demonize Mexico. With his own base to feed, López Obrador will be hard pressed not to respond in kind.”

The Mexican economy

Andres Manuel López Obrador's victory in Mexico's presidential election could signal fiscal, economic and energy policy shifts, although the extent of change under the new government's policy and Congress remains uncertain, says Fitch Ratings. This uncertainty could weigh on investment until greater clarity emerges on the administration's policy orientation. AMLO will become president on December 1.

Mexico’s economic outlook continues to be clouded by the protracted uncertainty related to the trade relationship with the United States in the absence of an agreement on the renegotiation of NAFTA. GDP growth in 2018 is still expected to accelerate compared to last year, supported by higher growth in the United States and on account of a stronger-than-expected performance in the first quarter of the year.

However, growth for 2019 was revised down to 2.7 percent to reflect the impact of the prolonged trade-related uncertainty on investment and, to a lesser extent, private consumption. Inflation is expected to continue to fall in 2018, as the central bank maintains a tight monetary policy stance, which will hamper economic growth. A clear commitment to fiscal responsibility and the continuing reduction of the public debt ratio by the newly-elected administration will be crucial for preserving macroeconomic and financial stability.

Exhibit 4: Economic growth projections

Inflation rate in Mexico rose to 4.65 percent year-on-year in June 2018 from 4.51 percent in May and exceeding market expectations of 4.56 percent. It was the first increase in inflation since December, mainly due to higher cost of energy and fuels. The central bank noted that inflation could converge to the 3 percent target more slowly than initially estimated.

Exhibit 5: Mexican inflation rate

Sectors

The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) is quite heavily exposed to Consumer Staples (Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX)), Telecommunications (América Movil (AMX)) and Financials (GPO Finance Banorte (OTCQX:GBOOF)).

Exhibit 6: Sector allocation

Valuation

As you can see in exhibit 7, the valuation of Mexico isn’t exactly cheap.

Exhibit 7: Valuation

For investors that want to quit their home bias and invest internationally in developed markets, the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) might be a better alternative because it’s cheaper and safer. Investors looking for emerging market exposure to profit from the commodity bull market are also safer and cheaper off with Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO).

Price momentum

On the graph of the iShares MSCI Mexico ETF we can see that there is no real trend, but rather a volatile sideways price movement. Short-term the iShares MSCI Mexico ETF is clearly overbought.

Exhibit 8: iShares MSCI Mexico ETF price chart

Conclusion

Mexico normally is popular among investors because it gives you emerging-market exposure that is tied closely to developed economies (in Mexico's case, the U.S.). But today, the link with the US (and its president) is not working in favor of Mexico and the election of AMLO is unlikely to improve things… The threats are too big to ignore and the valuation doesn’t give any margin of safety.

Profit from the recent price spike to take profit on the iShares MSCI Mexico ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.