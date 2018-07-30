Aimia Vs. Air Canada: Who Has The Upper Hand?

AIMIA (OTCPK:GAPFF) saga took a rather unexpected turn in the last 2 weeks. First, the announcement by AIMIA that they were starting their own charter service to continue to offer some sort of airline service post Aeroplan termination gave a big boost to the stock. However the real surprises appeared later in the week with Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) doing a 180 degree turn and offering to buyout AIMIA in a deal valued at $2.25 billion.

Air Canada, The Toronto-Dominion Bank ("TD"), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ("CIBC"), and Visa Canada Corporation ("Visa"), on behalf of a corporation to be formed, have made a proposal to Aimia Inc. ("Aimia") to acquire its Aeroplan loyalty business (including approximately $2 billion of Aeroplan points liability at March 31, 2018) for $250 million in cash (the "Proposed Transaction"), representing a total purchase price of approximately $2.25 billion.

This is a very different than Air Canada was singing until recently when they seem to be committed to building their own loyalty network and suggested it can be built for $250 million. With the deal now being offered for $250 million, should AIMIA investors jump at the offer, or are they being low balled by the company responsible for their current troubles?

AIMIA-Point of View

AIMIA's $2 billion of liabilities represent a gigantic headache for the company. Small changes in redemption patterns have already put free cash flow (NYSE:FCF) under serious pressure. At the heart of the problem is that AIMIA has not been able to sign up credible airline partners. After a year of negotiations and talks, AIMIA did announce a move to charter flights as well as granting ability to its members to book on any airline.

Aeroplan’s five million members will be able to buy seats on any airline, any time, to any destination instead of being limited to Canada’s largest airline and its Star Alliance partners. The loyalty program’s large member base and significant purchasing volumes should allow it to use bulk purchasing and preferred airline partner relationships to allow it to secure discounts of five to 40 per cent, it says. Aeroplan is working to sign up preferred airline partners and is also introducing several new program features that will create a more flexible program and a better member experience.

A key point though is that AIMIA is assuming that members will hang around and airlines will give it great discounts due to a higher purchasing power. The argument is circular as members will only stay if they perceive the value, and the discounts will only appear if enough members buy through Aeroplan post 2020 and give AIMIA bulk purchasing power.

The Air Canada offer though would relieve all stresses on AIMIA as with the massive liability off the books, AIMIA could focus on monetizing its other assets. While long time AIMIA shareholders may gripe that the price is too low based on the $250 million cash component, one must remember that $2 billion worth of liability that is the elephant in the room. Any company buying the plan is taking a risk that there might be some sort of a redemption run. While the redemption run can be managed by devaluing points, it does come with a risk of permanent reputation loss as well.

Air Canada-Point of view

Air Canada offering $250 million seems like a good deal for the company as the $2 billion liability could likely stay on in perpetuity, at least on Air Canada's books. The offer also matches the price Air Canada estimated that it would cost the company to build its own network. In our view though the $250 million cost of building its own loyalty network is likely very optimistic. A points network needs heavy marketing and multiple partners where points can be earned and spent. Economies of scale would come very late in the game and Air Canada risks losing market share in the interim. So Air Canada is likely offering a lot less than they should pay for AIMIA.

On the flip side, Air Canada would be aware that regardless of what AIMIA is offering down the road, the uncertainty of reality versus promise would boost redemption runs on AIMIA. As we have previous demonstrated, AIMIA cannot withstand much increases in redemption at this point. That means in all likelihood, it could buy Aeroplan for cheaper down the line than today. So why the offer?

The most logical reason is that Air Canada would have to start spending money on building its loyalty network pretty much about now if analysts are to take their projections seriously. Its major partners including TD Canada Trust (TD), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) & Visa (V) would also be stepping up the pressure for a clear line of sight post 2020 as the last thing they want is a market share loss in this rivalry. But that has not stopped Air Canada from telling AIMIA that Aeroplan is dead in the water without Air Canada's support.

Air Canada’s top executive turned up the heat on Aimia Inc. to accept its buyout offer for a Canadian frequent-flyer program, warning that $1.5 billion in unpaid rewards liability would scare off any other suitors. The airline’s chief executive officer, Calin Rovinescu, said he’ll immediately restart talks with credit-card partners to create its own loyalty program if Aimia fails to accept its unsolicited C$250 million ($191 million) cash bid for the Aeroplan business by the Aug. 2 deadline. “There’s a very short fuse” on the deal, Rovinescu said on a conference call with analysts Friday. “We believe there is no other party out there prepared to accept this C$2 billion liability, nor any other buyers for the company.”

Who has the upper hand?

The sheer differences in cash flow to liabilities strongly favor Air Canada having the upper hand. However not coming to a deal is a strong lose-lose scenario. What we mean by that is if about half of members stay with AIMIA and the other half eventually move to Air Canada's new plan, both companies will take an extraordinary hit.

AIMIA will have big difficulties as $1 billion of point liability redemptions would cause Aeroplan insolvency. Currently 2019 projected FCF for AIMIA would be in the $125-$150 million range, without a run. Assuming one quarter of members shift to Air Canada's potential new plan in 2019 and the rest some time in 2020 or 2021, it would create a baseline $0 FCF alongside additional $1 billion of liabilities redemptions (half of total point liabilities) over 3-4 years. It would run through all of the redemption cash set aside and AIMIA would likely have to massively devalue the points or close the plan down.

Air Canada too would be hit as somewhere around 2020 its load factor would take a big hit with members choosing non Air Canada flights within the new Aeroplan. Coupled with the cost of creating a new plan, Air Canada would have some major earnings shortfall to deal with. But AIMIA will be ditching TD and CM as well and if the 3 companies combine their resources to lure new members, AIMIA's marketing spend to even retain half their base will shoot up exponentially. We think based on the likelihood of Aeroplan going under far before Air Canada has significant distress and the players lined up on one side versus the other, the consortium of TD, CM and Air Canada have the upper hand and by a lot.

Conclusion

AIMIA also received an extremely low offer from AeroMexico for its PLM stake. That offer was so atrocious that if we ran AIMIA we would not even respond to it as it would appear that it was a prank. AIMIA did reject this offer as well but AeroMexico should be back soon.

AIMIA should accept the Aeroplan offer though as there are not many suitors that can create the lineup of TD, CM and Visa. AIMIA could get a higher price but we would not press our luck as AIMIA is not holding the best cards here. We can envision multiple scenarios where Air Canada is ok, but only one where Aeroplan has any remote positive value. That is if they strike a deal with a major airline partner for discounted fares. This is different than giving members the hope that since Aeroplan has a huge base it should get discounted prices. AIMIA has been singing that for a year and even Cattle-Air has not offered them a partnership.

With news of two different bids, AIMIA stock has reacted positively, but so have the preferred shares. Since the panic lows last year, the AIMIA preferreds have all outperformed the common stock with less volatility and have vindicated our belief in the safety of the preferreds over the tortured common. At this point though the common could outperform with potential upside of 60%-75% versus 30-40% for the preferreds (par+accumulated dividends). We made on money on the preferreds last year and stalked it for another long entry but our bids did not get hit. We have no position at present time.

