Pinduoduo: Chasing The Next Alibaba

The company now carries a market cap of ~$27.2 billion, against estimated revenues of ~$1 billion for FY18 (at an extremely high growth rate).

Shares priced at $19 per ADS, the top end of its indicated range of $16-$19, and jumped as much as 40% on its first day of trading.

Pinduoduo, the Chinese e-commerce company that popularized the concept of "team buying", had an explosive start to its IPO.

Move over, iQIYI (IQ) - Pinduoduo (PDD) has likely upstaged you as the most fascinating and hyped IPOs from China this year. The Chinese e-commerce company that derives its popularity from group-focused discounts ("team purchasing") is a relatively late newcomer to the e-commerce space dominated by Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com, but its tremendous growth rate in both revenues, users, and GMV (revenue grew 37x in the first quarter of this year from a base of virtually nothing in the year-ago quarter) have firmed its place as an up-and-comer in what is potentially China's most lucrative segment.

Of course, a company like Pinduoduo - with designs on capturing a billion-plus market of shoppers in China and its growing middle class - was bound to attract plenty of hype on its IPO, and it did. But fortunately for non-institutional investors who weren't able to get in on the IPO, shares haven't moved that much since the original pricing of the ADSs on July 26. Pinduoduo had an explosive start and popped nearly 40% in its first day of trading, but has since fallen nearly 10%. Shares are now trading at "only" 30% above the IPO price of $19.

In my view, of all the hot IPOs and especially foreign deals this year (of which there have been plenty - Pinduoduo priced its IPO in the same week as Chinese online car marketplace Cango, UK-based IT services company Endava (DAVA), and Norwegian browser search company Opera (OPRA)), Pinduoduo is one of the best growth opportunities. The company's sheer escalation to ~300 million active buyers and ~RMB 300 billion in GMV within just a few years of launching is nothing short of impressive.

As I wrote in a prior article, the Chinese IPO success stories this year, primarily iQIYI, share similar traits to Pinduoduo. They are internet companies with services revenues only - as in, they don't take in inventory and they service a quickly growing base of users. Pinduoduo has an added advantage to iQIYI - back when the latter company went public, observers doubted it would be successful as the "Netflix of China" due to heavy content piracy issues in China. As an e-commerce outlet that is taking on Alibaba and JD.com, Pinduoduo's market is much more greenfield and it doesn't really have to deal with copyright protection issues.

It took iQIYI several months from its April IPO (at just $18 per ADS) to take off, but once it did, shares nearly doubled from their IPO price. In my view, with its similar high-margin services business model and rapidly growing revenues and user base, Pinduoduo can achieve the same success.

The big dips, as Pinduoduo suffered on its second day of trading, are major buying opportunities to me. In my view, though valuation is important in any IPO and investors must be careful not to overpay, Pinduoduo's incredible growth narrative strikes the right chord with growth-oriented investors and valuation becomes a secondary concern.

Final offering details

First, here's where the chips fell in the Pinduoduo IPO:

Pinduoduo priced its IPO at $19 per ADS, the high end of its indicated range of $16-$19 per ADS

The company sold 85.6 million ADS in the offering, raising gross proceeds of $1.63 billion - making Pinduoduo's offering one of the largest IPOs in the year to date

- making Pinduoduo's offering one of the largest IPOs in the year to date The company expects net proceeds from the offering to be $1.57 billion, after deducting expenses from the offering

Pinduoduo has listed the following as intended uses of the proceeds: $630 million to "enhance and expand our business operations," $630 million for research and development and strengthening of technology infrastructure, and the remainder for working capital, general corporate purposes, and potential acquisitions

Each of the ADS offered in this IPO represents four of Pinduoduo's Class A common stock. This also implies that Pinduoduo went public at a per-share price of $4.75

Post-IPO, there are 4.43 billion common shares outstanding, consisting of 2.36 billion Class A common stock (including those issued via ADS in this IPO) and 2.07 billion Class B common stock. This means that Pinduoduo went public at a valuation of $21.0 billion, and is now worth $27.2 billion

Class B shares are primarily held by insiders and have 10x voting power relative to Class A shares

A standard 15% greenshoe option is still open, leaving the possibility of selling an additional 12.84 million ADS (51.36 million shares) and raising an additional $244 million. Note that the size of Pinduoduo's greenshoe option is already larger than most whole technology IPOs in the U.S.

Insiders are bound to a typical 180-day lockup period, expiring in early 2019

The offering was led by Credit Suisse (CS) and Goldman Sachs (GS)

Zheng Huang, the company's CEO and founder, owns nearly half the company - and due to his concentration of Class B shares, he controls virtually all the company's votes, similar to founder voting structures in Silicon Valley. Note that Sequoia, the legendary VC firm, also owns a small portion of Pinduoduo, along with fellow Chinese internet giant Tencent.

Figure 1. Pinduoduo post-IPO cap table Source: Pinduoduo finalized prospectus

Valuation update

Though Pinduoduo's growth narrative is far more important than its near-term valuation, it's useful to take a look at how its valuation stacks up against its financials.

With 4.43 billion shares outstanding post-IPO, and at the company's current ADS price of $24.60 (translating to a share price of $6.15), Pinduoduo has a market cap of $27.25 billion. If we net out the $2.80 billion of cash and investments on Pinduoduo's balance sheet as well as the $1.57 billion of net proceeds that it expects to raise from the IPO, and add back $1.74 billion of mezzanine equity, Pinduoduo is left with an enterprise value of $24.62 billion.

Here's a look at the company's financials:

Figure 2. Pinduoduo financials Source: Pinduoduo finalized prospectus

With Pinduoduo's growth rate so astronomical, and in the absence of guidance (as of yet) from the company, it's incredibly difficult to calculate near-term valuation multiples for the company. Pinduoduo had barely been monetized in FY17; its 1Q18 revenue of RMB 1.38 billion ($221 million) grew 37x from the year-ago quarter.

For simplicity, let's assume that Pinduoduo can notch $1 billion in revenues this year - assuming its ~$221 million revenue run rate from 1Q18 holds for the remainder of the year. In reality, given a much larger IPO-fueled cash war chest and its accelerating growth rate from the last quarter, Pinduoduo is likely to attain much higher revenues for the year. But at the $1 billion mark, Pinduoduo is currently valued at 24.6x EV/FY18 revenues.

This ratio is most directly comparable to Alibaba and Amazon (AMZN), each of which trade at single-digit multiples of revenue:

BABA EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Do note, however, that Pinduoduo's much higher growth rate and the fact that it generates primarily services revenues (thus, its revenue stream has a much higher gross margin than Amazon, which carries some low-margin inventory) merits its premium. And in any case, the fact that Pinduoduo has yet to reach a stable growth rate makes near-term valuations a very unreliable guide to the company's true worth.

Key takeaways

I'm encouraged by Pinduoduo's so-so IPO performance and am using the early weakness to build a position. Pinduoduo presents an extremely rare opportunity to buy an incredibly fast-growing e-commerce platform that is still in its early stages. Like iQIYI, the company may take time to find its ground in the markets, but the potential returns can be astronomical.

