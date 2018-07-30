5 Reasons This 20% Yielding Stock Could Be One Of The Best Investments Of The Next Decade

That being said, there remain plenty of risks to be aware of that makes Hi-Crush a high risk/high reward proposition only suitable for certain investors.

Management recently announced some game-changing news, including a 220% increase in the payout, which means there are five reasons that this 20% yielding stock has a realistic potential to double over the next year.

However, with oil prices recovering and US oil production booming, Hi-Crush has turned into a hyper-growth stock, and the short and medium-term growth prospects are sensational.

The MLP had to suspend its distribution in 2016, showing that its business model can make for variable payouts that make it unacceptable for risk averse income investors.

My high-yield dividend growth portfolio is mostly focused on low/medium risk stocks. However, on rare occasions I'll come across a special opportunity in a higher risk stock that I consider to be worth taking.

Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) is one such special opportunity investment I recently purchased, despite the stock taking off like a rocket due to several major positive announcements by management.

Let's take a look at the five reasons why, despite soaring 40% in the last week, Hi-Crush might still be poised to become one of the best performing income stocks of the next year. In fact, I think it has a realistic chance to potentially double over the next 12 months or so. More importantly, it has the potential to be a great total income investment for many years to come, which is why it now makes up 5% of my portfolio.

That being said, with great profit and income potential comes its fair share of risk. So we'll also examine the most important potential pitfalls that income investors need to be aware of before investing in this MLP (which issues a K-1).

1. Oil Boom Means Hyper Growth For Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush in an MLP (so it issues a K-1) that IPOed in late 2012. It's one of America's largest frack sand producers. Frack sand is a kind of proppant, used to prop open cracks in fracked shale. It significantly increases oil & gas flow and is one of the lowest cost ways for shale producers to lower their production costs per barrel. Today Hi-Crush has 13.4 million tons of annual frack sand capacity, which is enough to supply about 12% of national demand (110 million annual tons).

Hi-Crush's competitive advantage is from two factors. The first is 10.4 million tons of low cost Wisconsin frack sand mines. In 2017 it also acquired land in the Permian basin and recently completed the Kermit sand mine, which has a capacity of 3 million tons annually. That mine is located within 50 miles of 80% of all current drilling activity in the Permian. But the biggest competitive advantage it has is the nation's largest distribution network which allows it to service all the most important shale formation including:

The Marcellus/Utica shale

the SCOOP/Stack formation of Oklahoma

The Eagle Ford formation of East Texas

The Bakken formation of North Dakota

The Permian super basin of West Texas/New Mexico

The rebound in oil prices since bottoming at $26 per barrel in early 2016 has seen the frack sand industry's fortunes turnaround in a big way.

As a result Hi-Crush saw massive improvements to its business fundamentals in 2017 including:

average sand price up 40% per ton

sand volumes up 110%

revenue up 195%

Well that hyper growth has continued into 2018.

Metric Q1 2018 Results Revenue Growth 162% Adjusted EBITDA Growth 3,274% Distributable Cash Flow Growth (YOY) -$1.2 million to $58.5 million DCF/Unit Growth (YOY) -$0.02 to $0.65 Distribution Growth (YOY) 50%

In Q1 2018 Hi-Crush saw frack sand prices rise another 22%. In addition the MLP experienced a 24% increase in operating margin per ton over Q4 of 2017. Compared to Q1 2017 operating margin per ton was up 257%. That's thanks to increasing its proportion of in-basin sand sourcing from 76% to 86%.

Remember that transportation costs can be very high for sand (up to 66% of delivered cost) that needs to be shipped from Wisconsin up to 1,000 miles to shale formations. So by sourcing sand very near the end user Hi-Crush is able to achieve significant cost savings and market share gains.

The most important metric for income investors to focus on is the distributable cash flow or DCF/unit. DCF is the MLP equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the distribution. Thanks to its booming revenue and soaring operating margins, Hi-Crush was able to boost its DCF/unit to a very healthy $0.65 per unit in Q1. That was enough to give its former distribution (which had been growing at 10% per quarter) a distribution coverage ratio of 2.9. For context in the MLP industry a coverage ratio of 1.1 is considered low risk and capable of sustaining future growth. Current DCF/unit is not quite high enough to cover the new payout of $0.75 but as I'll explain in a moment, the MLP's fast DCF growth is expected to cover the new payout by 2019.

What's most impressive about these results is that during Q1 Hi-Crush was facing some major obstacles in terms of train congestion which slowed how quickly it was able to deliver sand to customers. For example deliveries from its Northern White sand facilities declined by 33% which resulted in sand deliveries being 16% below what they otherwise would. Despite the challenges (which management says are smaller but still present in Q2) Hi-Crush sand shipments increased 89% YOY.

And thanks to ongoing strong demand for frack sand, coupled with a decrease in train congestion (easier shipping), management released preliminary Q2 2018 estimates of:

just over 3 million tons of sand sold (15% volume growth over Q1)

14% revenue growth quarter over quarter

25% adjusted EBITDA growth quarter over quarter

Assuming DCF/unit grows as fast as adjusted EBITDA that would mean HCLP's Q2 DCF/unit comes in at $0.81 and it would achieve a distribution coverage ratio of 1.08.

This impressive growth is partially thanks to the new Kermit mine (3 million tons of capacity), located in the red hot Permian basin. The facility is now fully operational. More importantly, 90% of Kermit production capacity is under long-term, fixed rate contracts with large E&P companies with strong balance sheets and relatively low counterparty default risk. 80% of Northern White sand capacity is under similar contracts.

And thanks to a $450 million 8 year bond issuance on July 27th, Hi-Crush now has about $450 million in total liquidity to fund its ambitious growth efforts. These include ramping up capex to about $195 million compared to its earlier estimate of $40 million.

Why is Hi-Crush going to ramp up growth spending so fast? Because management is trying to take full advantage of the US oil boom. As a result on July 23rd the MLP made four major announcements that bode well for continued hyper growth and sent the unit price on its current rocket ride higher.

2. Hi-Crush Cranking Up Growth Dial To 11

July 23rd was an epic day for Hi-Crush investors thanks to four major announcements that sent units soaring over 20% that day alone. More importantly these announcements have given this hyper growth income stock rocket fuel that might ultimately send the stock up much higher.

223% increase in distribution to $.75 per quarter of $3 per year (sent yield up to 28% overnight)

Acquiring FB Industries for $60 million ($45 million cash, $15 million in new units)

New supply agreement with large oil company that will support 850,000 annual ton capacity expansion at Wisconsin Northern White mines.

New Supply agreement also supports second Permian mine, with 3 million annual ton capacity

FB Logistics is a leading manufacturer and marketer of silo-based frac sand management systems. Most importantly, it's known as a "last mile service provider". Management believes that this acquisition will allow Hi-Crush to lower its delivery costs to its key customers even more, thus boosting its operating margins per ton significantly.

The deal is expected to close in Q3 2018. FB's assets will be rolled into Hi-Crush's own PropStream logistics service, which helps maintain uptime efficiency rates of 99%. Or to put another way, Hi-Crush is becoming an even more vertically integrated "one-stop-shop" for its fracking customers. That includes providing safety audits so that oil producers meet OSHA safety standards pertaining to silica exposure (which can cause respiratory problems if inhaled). A violation of OSHA regulations can shut down a drilling operation which is extremely expensive for operators.

Hi-Crush's growth efforts include a second Permian production facility called Kermit 2. This mine will also have 3 million tons of capacity (17 year reserve life) and management expects 75% of its capacity to be under long-term fixed rate contracts by the time it's operational by the end of 2018. When all of its expansion projects are completed Hi-Crush will have boosted its annual sand capacity to 17.3 million tons, or 30% above today's levels.

What about the massive distribution hike? It's certainly rare that a fast growing MLP is yielding 20% or more. However, there is both good news and bad news with this announcement. Here's what Hi-Crush's CFO said during the distribution hike announcement:

“The strong underlying market fundamentals in the frac sand and logistics market and our outlook for further growth, fueled by the transactions we have announced, support the confidence we have in the future of Hi-Crush...This distribution meaningfully increases the cash paid directly to unitholders, while also improving our organizational flexibility by allowing for the potential conversion of the Partnership from an MLP to a C-Corporation at some point in the future. Our partnership agreement includes an IDR reset provision, which requires four consecutive quarters of distributions above $0.7125 per unit, and provides one path of many to a potential conversion to a C-Corporation." -Laura Fulton, Hi-Crush CFO

Basically this means that management is confident that Hi-Crush's fast growth will continue. That in turn should allow its DCF to cover its new higher payout for at least one full year. Currently analysts are expecting 2019 and 2020 DCF/unit to come in at $3.18, and $4.21. This would mean that Hi-Crush's 2019 and 2020 distribution coverage ratios would come in at 1.05, and 1.39, respectively. Note this includes the upcoming 1% dilution from the FB Logistics acquisition.

This higher payout would reset the MLP's IDR agreements with its general partner and potentially allow the MLP to convert to a c-Corp at some point in the future. While such a conversion isn't guaranteed to happen anytime soon it still has some income investors worried.

That's because while a corporate version of Hi-Crush would pay qualified dividends (no more K-1 tax headaches) it would also likely require the MLP to buy out its IDRs in an all stock deal. That kind of large dilution could easily force the MLP to announce a dividend that's lower than its current mouth watering distribution. In addition, a c-Corp conversion would be a taxable event that would force long time investors to pay capital gains taxes on their reduced cost basis for the MLP. Ultimately the potential c-Corp conversion, while a medium-term risk, isn't a sure thing, especially if Hi-Crush's unit price manages to recover enough to make such a conversion unnecessary to support the MLP's future growth.

That being said, good income investing always requires looking at worst case scenarios. My approach to income stocks is that I'm not a fan of variable payers in general. And so a potential cut to an eventual Hi-Crush dividend is something I need to factor into my investment thesis.

Fortunately as long as any potential dividend cut (upon c-Corp conversion) isn't more than 40% then HCLP will deliver a 12% YOC, which is my portfolio's long-term total return target. What about a potential share price plunge? What good is a 12% annual dividend if your shares are 40% underwater? Well normally I agree that using a "even if payout is cut X% you still get Y% YOC" investing is a bad idea. That's because share/unit prices of income stocks tend to track their payout growth and so a large cut can mean it might take many years for you to get back to break even on dividends alone.

However, why I'm willing to make an exception for High-Crush is because I'm confident that the unit price will rise sufficiently to mean that even if a c-Corp conversion occurs, the dividend cut and share price drop would likely put the share price near my cost basis. Thus effectively the special opportunity I see in High-Crush is that in a worst case scenario I'm looking at the equivalent of buying a new 12% yielding stock with a well covered dividend and massive long-term growth prospects.

And keep in mind that thanks to the MLP's stunning growth catalysts, there is no guarantee that a conversion will happen. If it doesn't, then HCLP will be generating 20% income for current investors, and most likely significant capital gains as well.

What growth catalyst am I so excited about? That would be America's ongoing epic oil boom.

3. Long-Term Oil Boom Means Frack Sand Demand Will Likely Soar

(Source: Infill Thinking)

The average US shale well now consumers 5,500 tons (up from 5,250 tons last quarter), and some wells use up to 20,000 tons (200 train cars worth). This copious amount of sand is being driven by ever more advanced fracking technology which includes:

Longer laterals (how far you drill): up to 3 miles (and climbing)

up to 8 wells per drill pad

multiple frack stages per lateral

The result of this more advanced fracking technology is that break even prices in most shale formations have fallen significantly. In fact, thanks to Fracking 3.0 (IOT and AI driven real time data analysis), companies like Exxon (NYSE:XOM) think that break even prices might fall to as low as $20 per barrel by 2025. Basically this means that within a few years US shale production will have transformed itself into something that OPEC isn't likely able to kill by launching another price war.

The reason for all its new capacity growth is that while the Hi-Crush has been steadily expanding capacity frack sand demand growth has been rising so quickly that it is about to max out its ability to fulfill new orders.

And those orders are expected to keep growing quickly. That's because according to the US Energy Information Administration's latest projections by early 2019 the US is likely to surpass Russia as the world's largest oil producer.

2017 US oil production: 9.4 million bpd

2018: 10.7 million bpd

2019: 11.9 million bpd

And some in the industry consider those estimates to be conservative. For instance, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Chairman Scott Sheffield expects 2018 US oil production to hit 11 million bpd by the end of 2018 and potentially rise to 15 million bpd by 2025. This is mostly due to the Permian super formation which has some of the world's best oil geology (low production costs). And according to analyst firm McKinsey, the Permian may still hold 90 billion barrels of recoverable oil equivalents that can be extracted profitably with today's technology and at today's energy prices.

As a result frack sand demand is expected to hit 110 million tons this year and about 120 million tons next year. About half of that will be from the Permian basin where Hi-Crush will soon have 6 million tons of in basin capacity.

And keep in mind the US oil boom is expected to continue for many more years. According to the EIA US oil production won't peak until 2030 and then remain stable past 2040.

(Source: Energy Information Administration)

But what about the risks of another oil crash? Might that not derail all these bullish growth projections for the oil and frack sand industries? While there's always the risk of another crash happening sooner than expected, there are some key fundamental reasons it's not likely to happen.

For one thing the world's demand for oil continues to outstrip supply, even factoring in OPEC's recent 1 million bpd increase. That means that global oil inventories continue to drain slowly, creating upwards pressure on crude prices.

(Source: International Energy Agency)

And with Venezuela's oil production expected to fall to 800,000 bpd by 2019 (about 50% below current levels) that will only further increase the global supply deficit. Add to that:

Iranian sanctions: potentially 1.5 million bpd lost to global markets

Global demand growth rising by 1.4 million bpd per year

About 5% annual decline rate from oil wells

All told you have a situation where the world's oil producers would likely need to boost daily production by over 6 or 7 million bpd annually over the coming years in order to just maintain supply equal to demand. This is why analysts and Saudi oil officials have been warning that we might be set for steadily rising oil prices long past 2020.

I believe if the investment flows that we have seen the last two or three years continue in the next two or three years, we will have a shortage of oil supply by 2020...between increase in demand and natural decline, we need millions of barrels every year to be brought to the market, which requires massive investment." - Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Energy Minister

According to analyst firm Sanford C. Bernstein oil industry underinvestment in new production growth since the oil crash means that we might see $150 per barrel crude long before we retest the 2016 lows. Just how big of a problem is this underinvestment?

(Source: Exxon Mobil investor presentation)

Well according to the EIA 80% of new oil production needed by 2040 is merely to replace the natural decline rates. Exxon estimates that meeting global demand over the next 22 years will require average annual investment by the oil industry of $400 billion ($8.8 trillion through 2040). The industry is not even close to spending those sums because major oil companies (other than Exxon) are mostly focused on increasing buybacks rather than growing production.

The bottom line is the major global macro factors support oil prices remaining high and rising over time, not falling off a cliff. Which bodes very well for frack sand giants like Hi-Crush. In fact, the underlying bullish catalysts for the industry might be capable of making this high-yield stock one of the best investments of the coming decade.

4. Payout Profile: Sensational Income And Total Return Potential If Analyst Forecasts Are Right

MLP Yield Current Coverage Ratio Forward Coverage Ratio (2019) Forward Coverage Ratio (2020) 10 Year Potential Payout Growth 10 Year Potential Total Return Hi-Crush Partners 19.7% 0.87 1.06 1.39 0% to 5% 19.7% to 24.7% S&P 500 1.8% 2.5 NA NA 6.2% 2% to 8%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Multpl, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Vanguard, Blackrock, Morningstar)

The most important component of any income investment is the payout profile which consists of three parts: yield, safety, and long-term growth prospects.

Hi-Crush's current yield is sensational, among the highest on Wall Street. But more importantly the MLP has a very good chance of making that distribution sustainable via its continued torrid DCF growth. For example currently analysts expect the $3 annual payout to become covered by DCF in 2019 and by 2020 the MLP might be generating enough retained DCF to adopt a self-funding business model (thus potentially negating the need for a c-Corp conversion).

Of course, there's more to a safe payout than just a good coverage ratio. There's also the balance sheet to consider. That's especially true in a capital intensive industry such as this, given Hi-Crush's ambitious growth plans.

MLP Forward Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Forward Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate Hi-Crush Partners 2.5 4.7 B- 8.5% Industry Average 2.3 4.4 NA NA

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Morningstar, press release)

This is where the MLP runs into some potential issues. Before the recent note issuance Hi-Crush's debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio was 1.0 and its interest coverage ratio was 15.8. That was far better than most of its peers. Now with management borrowing $450 million more at a sky-high interest rate of 9.5% (due to HCLP's junk bond credit rating) the MLP's leverage is going to rise significantly, and its interest coverage ratio will decline to just above industry average.

The good news is that Hi-Crush should have all the funding it needs to complete its 30% capacity expansion and so its fast rising cash flow will help deliver it quickly. And thanks to recently entering into a new 7 year revolving credit facility, Hi-Crush has no debt coming due until 2022.

The MLP is also safely exceeding all its debt covenants.

Max leverage ratio: 3.25

Minimum interest coverage ratio: 2.5

Debt covenants are minimum requirements that bond holders impose on borrowers and if they are violated then the debt can immediately be called in. Such an event would likely create a liquidity crisis that would likely result in a sharp payout cut or outright suspension. Fortunately as you can see, even with the new $450 million loan, Hi-Crush's rapidly growing and mostly long-term contracted cash flow can easily service its debt.

The bottom line is that, while Hi-Crush's balance sheet leaves a lot to be desired, it doesn't put the current much higher distribution at risk. At least not as long as the MLP continues growing its sales and DCF quickly.

As for long-term payout growth potential, that's very hard to pin down. With the possibility of a c-Corp conversion looming beyond mid 2019 we might be facing a potential severe payout cut. However, if analyst projections are right (far from certain), then the MLP might be able to avoid having to go that route and then HCLP may be capable of modest long-term distribution growth. Even if it merely maintains the current payout and self-funds its growth (replacing equity issuances with retained DCF) with a 20% yield investors are likely to crush the market on distributions alone.

Which is the ultimate reason to potentially own this MLP. Basically, Hi-Crush is the highest yielding stock I know of with a good chance to maintain the current payout.

And if I and analysts are right about the MLP's prospects, then Hi-Crush might end up becoming one of the best investments of the next decade. That's because the stock also happens to be one of the most undervalued income stocks you can find today.

5. Valuation: Despite Huge Rally Still Likely Massively Undervalued

Even before the July 23rd mega announcements, Hi-Crush was having a great year. In fact it had delivered over 30% total returns, which doubled the returns of the S&P 500. Now up 40% in the last week, it's made a lot of earlier investors very happy. But believe it or not the stock could still be incredibly undervalued.

Now it should be noted that there are dozens of ways to value a stock, and none are 100% objectively correct. And with Hi-Crush experiencing so much hyper growth and more than tripling its payout overnight it makes traditional valuation methods challenging. But there are three approaches that I think are useful and taken together can create a robust valuation model that shows that this MLP still has an enormous margin of safety to compensate for its risks.

The first is its sky-high yield, which is about four times its median norm since its 2012 IPO. Now I'm not saying that HCLP is going to get back to a 5% yield, given the large amount of uncertainty surrounding its future tax structure. However, even assuming a conversion happens, investors are likely to be looking at a 10% to 12% YOC from today's prices. This means that on dividends alone you're likely to earn superior returns to the 2% to 8% the market is likely to generate over the next decade from today's valuation. Note that this does assume that HCLP's unit price increase over the next 12+ months will be enough to negate any share price drop following a post conversion dividend cut.

The second valuation approach I often use on MLPs is the forward price to DCF. I plug this into a formula pioneered by Benjamin Graham, Buffett's mentor and the value of modern value investing. This formula estimates what DCF/unit growth rate is baked into the current price and so how likely multiple expansion is over the coming years.

P/Forward DCF Implied 10 Year DCF/Unit Growth Rate Yield Historical Median Yield 4.7 to 5.8 -1.4% to -1.9% 19.7% 4.7%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Benjamin Graham )

Based on the annualized Q1 2018 DCF and analyst 2019 projections, HCLP is currently trading at a price to forward cash flow of 5.8 and 4.7, respectively. Now typically anytime you can buy a growing stock at single digit cash flow multiples you're likely to make money. When you can buy at around five times cash flow you are potentially going to make a killing.

More importantly, those multiples indicate that the market is currently baking in about -1% to -2% annual DCF/unit growth over the next 10 years. For that scenario to prove true would probably require another oil crash and some very poor execution on HCLP's part. While such a thing isn't impossible, given the positive macro factors in its favor, I think it's very likely that HCLP will continue growing quickly and be rewarded with significant multiple expansion. This means its yield will come way down as its unit price soars.

One final approach I sometimes use is a discounted cash flow or DCF model. This estimates a stock's fair value based on the net present value of its future cash flow. This is theoretically the purest valuation technique. But it does have its problems.

Current Annualized DCF/Unit 10 Year DCF/Unit Growth Fair Value Estimate Margin Of Safety $2.60 0% (Conservative Estimate) $32.66 53% 3% (Likely) $38.59 60% 5.5% (Analyst Consensus) $44.54 66%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs) Note 9.1% Discount Rate Used

For one thing it requires making numerous assumptions about smoothed out growth rates over long time periods (in this case 20 years). It also requires a discount rate (your individual time value of money) which is different for everyone.

I chose to use 9.1% as my discount rate because since 1871 that's the post expense ratio return a low cost S&P 500 index fund would have generated. Since benchmarking against the S&P 500 is the most common way investors judge returns, I consider this a good estimate of "the opportunity cost of money".

Since the future is uncertain, I decided to use more conservative growth projections than the current 5.5% long-term analyst consensus. However, even if you assume that HCLP would not be able to grow its DCF/unit from its current $2.60 annualized rate over the next 20 years, the stock still appears to be about 53% undervalued. I estimate a modest future CAGR growth rate of 3% over the next decade and then 2% for the final 10 years, and that estimate shows a 60% margin of safety. And if most analysts are right? Well then HCLP is about 66% undervalued today and could be set to triple over the next year or two (especially if no conversion happens in mid 2019).

Ultimately this means that while HCLP is a high risk stock, its current valuation is so low as to make it a screaming buy. At least for highly risk tolerant investors such as myself.

Risks To Consider

It's critical that investors understand the high risk nature of High-Crush and that it's NOT right for most conservative investors (such as retirees looking to live off income during retirement).

Not just is it an MLP, with a K-1 that many investors prefer to avoid, but it's also a variable payer. For example, despite long-term contracts with oil companies during the oil crash, distressed shale producers were still able to force Hi-Crush to renegotiate contracts for lower prices and volume deliveries. This is what forced it to suspend its payout for seven quarters. While the state of the oil & gas industry is now much better (lower leverage and much lower break even rates) it's certainly possible that the MLP would face similar contract renegotiation pressure in another industry downturn.

Then there's that nasty potential c-Corp conversion to keep in mind. How likely is it? It's impossible to tell with any accuracy since management's decision on a conversion will depend on the MLP's cost of capital at the time (including cost of equity) and what kind of interest rates it can get on new debt going forward.

High-Crush's high interest costs right now, owing to its junk bond status, means that even with strong deleveraging coming from rapid cash flow growth (and more retained DCF funding being used to fund growth beyond 2019), I estimate the risks of a c-Corp conversion at about 50%. This is given the current bullish industry outlook. This means that anyone who is unwilling to own HCLP post conversion and dividend cut (looking for safe payout in all economic/industry conditions) should NOT own this MLP.

And, of course, we can't forget there is also natural cyclicality built into the underlying business model. For example, if the industry overdoes it on capacity expansion, then frack sand prices might end up falling significantly. In fact this is the chief concern of Morningstar's frack sand analyst Preston Caldwell. Caldwell believes that 2022 US frack sand demand will come in at 128 million tons. That's compared to 110 million projected for 2018.

In other words, Morningstar thinks that frack sand capacity is likely to grow much faster than demand which will lead to the average price/ton falling by roughly 30% over the next five years. If that forecast is accurate, then Hi-Crush's DCF growth rate would be far less than I or most analysts expect. This in turn would make the risks of a distribution or dividend cut (under corporate conversion) much greater. Which probably explains Morningstar's extremely low fair value estimate of HCLP of just $11.5.

Now, of course, as with most commodity businesses, including ones tied to volatile energy markets, all such projection models must be taken with a grain of salt. Most likely Morningstar's super conservative models will prove overly bearish. However, the nature of good income investing is to understand the risks to the payout if such models prove accurate.

Which is why my investment in Hi-Crush is planned as a one time "special situation" buy. This means taking an initial position and then holding for the long-term with no plans to add over time. That's because the core of my investment thesis is that any price appreciation I see in the coming 12+ months is necessary to provide a safety buffer against a possible corporate conversion dividend cut and any long-term downturns the frack sand industry might face.

And, of course, there is the risk that the unit price might not react as Hi-Crush bulls might expect. For example, while the MLP's yield prior to July 23rd usually averaged about 5% to 8%, the possible c-Corp conversion overhang might end up causing Wall Street to keep HCLP's yield around the current 20% level. Obviously, I don't expect that to be the case, especially as the MLP brings its massive capacity expansions online and its sales and DCF soar.

I fully expect HCLP's yield to steadily fall to around 10% to 12% within the next 12 months, representing 67% to 100% potential upside. That being said, the nature of all speculative "special situation" investments is that you can always be wrong because the future is uncertain. If that were to be the case, then Hi-Crush investors might end up with much lower (though still double digit) yielding shares of a c-Corp and also significant unrealized capital losses.

Bottom Line: Hi-Crush Represents A Speculative High-Risk But Sky-High Total Return Potential Stock

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that Hi-Crush is a good fit for most income investors. The cyclical nature of its industry, combined with the uncertainty surrounding a possible future c-Corp conversion means that Hi-Crush represents a high-risk income stock. At least for those looking for highly sustainable distributions that can survive all economic and industry conditions.

That being said, for risk tolerant investors such as myself, Hi-Crush also represents a very appealing special opportunity. This is because, thanks to America's historic energy boom, its growth prospects, both in the short and medium-term, are sensational.

And despite the high risks, and strong recent rally, Hi-Crush is still trading at a highly attractive valuation (about 60% undervalued). That includes a price to forward cash flow of about five times which in my opinion creates a high enough margin of safety to recommend it to higher-risk investors.

The bottom line is that Hi-Crush is a speculative, high-yield hyper growth stock. One that, if you're comfortable with its high risk profile, might make you a fortune in the coming years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PXD, HCLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.