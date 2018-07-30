Fed Meeting On July 31-August 1, 2018: Impact On Investment Markets, Inflation, And Recession Risk

GDP growth is stuck in a 2% to 3% range unless private debt comes down; raising the interest rate on this stock of debt will lower that range.

Evidence shows the Fed has no reason to raise rates at its next meeting.

This article will show why the Fed has no reason to raise rates at this next meeting cycle and indeed any foreseeable meeting. Also, the impact of an interest rate rise will be assessed together with a look at how this impacts investment markets.

The Fed, a Brief Overview

The Fed through its intraday interest rate-setting power controls the price of short-term money and hopes that an adjustment at the bottom will ripple up the yield curve. The Fed controls only the intraday rate; the rest of the yield curve is market-determined. Or at least it used to be.

In more recent times, since the 2007-2009 GFC, the rest of the yield curve has also come under the control of the Fed. Using open market operations to buy long-dated bonds, the Fed has been managing the long end of the yield curve as well. This has also been going on at other central banks such as in Japan (where the practice began in the 1990s) and the European Central Bank.

The case not to raise

The conventional logic behind Fed rate rises is that by lifting the rate, credit creation will be reined in and, therefore, less money added to the money supply in the way of new loans. If there are fewer loans, then less can be bought and sold, and the economy is cooled, and inflation tamed.

This logic made sense in the past, as far back as the 1950s because the credit growth rate was at least 5% and often much higher as the chart above shows. The rate now is at slightly higher than the low of 1970.

The chart below shows commercial and industrial loans creation has reached a bottom in 2017 and has been rising through 2018, despite rate rises. Despite the rise against a rising rate tide, the credit creation rate is still well below the historical post-war average of 5%.

The chart below shows total consumer credit falling. Again, no signs of a credit boom that needs to be brought under control with higher rates. It would appear the rate rises so far have done their job.

The chart below shows that loans for automobiles has rolled over and is in decline.

Loans finance most big-ticket purchases such as autos and homes. The chart below shows that auto purchases have flatlined since 2015 despite a larger population and are at levels similar to the early to mid-2000s.

The chart below shows total construction spending which is weakening, making lower lows and lower highs.

In good times, if rates go up when loan demand is strong, the borrowing continues. The added loan payments flow back to earnings for the lender, and the government pays more interest on Treasuries (which puts more "State Money" in circulation as opposed to bank created "credit money"), so it can all not only keep going but also accelerate.

However, if demand is weak, like now, and rates go up, as they have been since late 2015, borrowing, spending, sales and construction can decelerate as the charts above show is happening.

Now is not the time for rate hikes. The rate hikes so far have done their job even though no job was required. The chart above shows that construction activity peaked out at about the time the rate cycle began and has been falling ever since.

What Happens if the Fed Does Raise Rates?

The first impact is the cost of credit and the impact on credit creation.

Credit growth for 2017 was $23B or 0.1% of GDP. In other words, quite weak, as shown in the chart below. For 2018 there has been an uptick in credit creation, and so far 2018 has seen an additional $35B added to the money supply and if the trend rate continues, this would be $108B for the year. It is an interesting paradox that the cost of funds has increased and yet lending has also increased. This could be the result of the steady weakening of credit control regulations such as the Dodd-Frank Act.

The flow of new loans adds to the stock of existing private debt in the economy.

The chart below shows the stock of private debt.

(Source: Professor Steve Keen)

This is the millstone that is hanging around the economy's neck and the reason the recovery since the recession bottom in 2009 has been so slow compared to other recessions. Not enough bad debt was written off, it was allowed to live on and a large part was placed on the Fed's balance sheet under the Quantitative Expansion [QE] programme. QE also pushed the cost of loan funds down, making non-performing loans affordable enough to perform again.

The stock of private debt is about 150% of GDP, down from the GFC peak of 170%. One can work out the impact of Federal Fund rate increases on this stock of debt, assuming that it is all at variable interest rates.

The bulk of loans are mortgages and are at a lower rate than say auto or credit card loans.

GDP for 2018 was $19,390B. 150% of that is $29,085B. This is the stock of private debt, created by private commercial banks at interest, impacted by the FOMC rate rise.

The following table shows the impact of the rate rise on the stock of private debt in absolute terms and as a percentage of GDP:

(Source: Author calculation based on tradingeconomics.com GDP measure)

One can see the fiscal drag placed on households and businesses when each rate rise is passed on to the private sector by the banks when the FOMC raises the interbank rate at its meetings.

Each time the interest rate is raised 0.25%, an additional $73B or 0.39% of GDP is funneled off to private commercial banks as debt service. Note that no other products or services have been created or demanded, but that the cost of business across the economy has risen by $73B for no gain.

The banking sector's $73B gain is the rest of the economy's loss. It is an intersectoral flow. The pie is the same size, but one slice just got bigger.

Most bank credit is issued for real estate mortgages, and the going rate at present is 4%. This means that over $1.163 trillion or over 6% of GDP is spent on debt service rather than real goods and services. This figure is likely to be conservative given that auto and consumer loans are at a higher rate than real estate mortgages. Not to mention the impact of exploding rate mortgage loans (ARMs) adjusting rate mortgages where higher than actual interest rate movements are written into the mortgage contract. When these are triggered, the rate can explode two to three percent on an official rise of only 0.25%. ARMs make up about half of all mortgages and were particularly destructive in the GFC.

Professor Michael Hudson calls this "debt deflation," in the sense that the real economy is deflated by the weight of debt service on outstanding loans. Banks, on the other hand, take the new income as profit and earnings and can expand their capital base and so, in theory, make more loans if there are creditworthy borrowers that want a loan.

The key problem is that the amount of credit money expands at a faster rate than it can be repaid. Credit expansion compounds at an average annual rate of 5% while worker pay increases at half that rate if at all. This means that the debt load doubles every fourteen years from compounding alone. Wages double on average every 29 years. The simple mathematics is that the rate of compounding credit exceeds the economy's capacity to pay and there is a financial crisis once a generation. The golden rule is that loans that cannot be paid will not be paid.

Loans create deposits and generate matching reserves at the Fed. At present banks pay 2% interest on the reserves they borrow from the Fed when they make a loan; this is the rate the Fed sets at its meetings and is shown in the chart below.

Most loans are home loans at about 4% interest which means the banks make an arbitrage profit of over 2-2.5%; it can be more if they were not forced to borrow their reserves from the Fed discount window and sourced them more cheaply elsewhere. The profit margin on auto loans and credit cards is much larger, but the market for these is also much smaller.

One would be well advised to take a fixed rate mortgage and to stay clear of adjustable rate mortgages in the present environment.

Treasury Deposits

Another impact of a rate rise is on Treasuries. If there is a general rate rise, then the yield on Treasuries will also rise as new Treasuries are issued at the new higher rate and as existing ones trade on secondary markets.

The chart below shows the stock of Treasuries on issue (Treasuries do not have to be issued at all, and that is covered in this article).

Remember this is private sector money sitting in Federal government savings accounts called Treasuries. It can be repaid at a keystroke by moving the funds from the customer's treasury account to their reserve account in the same way that you might move your money from your savings account to your checking account at your bank. The money is effectively impounded at the safest place on Earth for electronic bank entries to exist, the source of the dollar, the Fed.

The Fed is a bank and Treasuries are its customer deposits. National savings.

The following table shows the generalized impact of the rate rise on the stock of Treasuries in absolute terms and as a percentage of GDP.

(Source: Author calculations based on tradingeconomics.com Government Debt measure)

The government credits the bank accounts of coupon recipients to pay interest on issued Treasuries. The number in the bank account of the recipient increases upon direction from the Treasury. At that point, new money, "State Money," enters the private sector and adds to the money supply.

With each 0.25% rate rise, some $53B of new money enters the private sector from the government sector. This is the positive side of the equation in that more dollars in the economy grow the economy.

Gross Domestic Product = Gross Domestic Income.

GDP = GDI.

If income rises by $53B, then GDP can rise by at least the same amount.

The chart below shows this relationship:

The only downside is that this is rentier, unearned income not attached to an increase in production and so has inflation potential.

The actual increase is not as high as shown in the table above as the Treasuries on issue are not all at the new higher rate. They are laddered, and because rates have been lower since 2010, the interest overall is lower. For many years some people bought Treasuries yielding a tiny 0.25%.

This also helps the banks. As part of the Fed's monetary operations, it is required to swap bank reserves for Treasury deposits until it hits its target rate of 2%. If the new rate is 2.25%, it will swap bank reserves for Treasuries at the new higher rate, and the income stream from the Treasuries flows to the banks and is higher than interest on reserves of 0.25%.

How can one trade this decision?

No sensible person would raise rates in the present environment or propose doing so based on the facts set out above. Rational people do not run the Fed; it is a bank run by bankers from the private Wall Street banking profession. These bankers know that each rate rise adds over $73B of income flow to the banking sector. They have successfully engendered an environment where rate rises are both expected and celebrated as it must mean the economy is stronger.

A rate rise does indeed mean more dollars are added to the economy in the form of Treasury interest, and this does grow the economy as it adds to income flows. But this is overwhelmed by the private debt deflationary effect on Main Street.

A rate rise will boost the banking sector at the expense of the rest of the economy, apart from new Treasury deposit holders who will get a pay rise. Banks swap their excess reserves for Treasuries as part of Fed liquidity operations and so will now earn more on these too.

If the Fed does raise rates in July/August 2018 as it has signaled and many market pundits believe, then the sector most likely to profit is the large banks as they get a $73B per annum income increase on top of the one they received in previous months. An investor can take advantage of this event via a position in the following financial sector ETFs:

(XLF) Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (VFH) Vanguard Financials ETF (KRE) SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KBE) SPDR S&P Bank ETF (IYF) iShares U.S. Financials ETF (FAS) Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (IYG) iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (FXO) First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FTXO) First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FNCL) Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (KBWB) PowerShares KBW Bank Portfolio (UYG) ProShares Ultra Financials (IAT) iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (KBWD) Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial Portfolio ETF (QABA) First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index (PSCF) Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio ETF

(KBWR) PowerShares KBW Regional Banking Portfolio (KCE) SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KBWP) Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance Portfolio ETF (DFNL) Davis Select Financial ETF (PFI) Invesco DWA Financial Momentum Portfolio ETF (JHMF) John Hancock Multi-Factor Financials ETF (RWW) Oppenheimer Financials Sector Revenue ETF (FINU) ProShares UltraPro Financials (DPST) Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (FNCF) iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Financials ETF

Personally, I prefer KRE as it is representative of domestic U.S. banks that enjoy the full benefit of the rate rise. Be warned though the good times are not without limit.

One can have too much of a good thing and at some stage, the intersectoral flows going to banks from interest rate increases from the rest of the economy will deflate the rest of the economy and cause a recession.

