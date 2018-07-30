AT&T - The Telco Giant Nearing A Do-Or-Die Moment

T's dividend is now consuming more and more of T's free-cash-flow as T's annual interest expense nears $8 bl per year.

T now has $168 bl of long-term debt, up from $76 billion as of 12/31/14.

The Time-Warner merger would be a plus for T, if certain things happen with the merger.

The chart shows the stock resting on its 200-month moving average, eerily similar to GE in the Spring of '17.

Investors don't think of AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) as "technology companies" but they are in fact the original Technology companies, along with such iconic stalwarts as IBM. But the soon-to-be reshaping of the SP 500 sectors to add the "Communications sector" to the SP 500 will mean the end of the "Telecom" sector (no surprise since the current Telco sector only consists of three companies and is basically irrelevant to the key benchmark), and T & VZ will thus become Communications companies.

The Time-Warner merger is crucial for T since it begins to reposition AT&T into media and communications which will help T service the substantial debt load that the company has added in the last 4 - 5 years. I tried to find Time-Warner's senior unsecured credit rating prior to the T merger - Moody's affirmed their Baa2 rating with the announcement of the deal in October '17 - but here is a quick listing of the "senior unsecured" credit ratings of the various actors in the telco and media businesses:

Table 1

Issuer Sr. Unsec Crdt Rating (SP / Moody's) Trend AT&T BBB / Baa2 Stable Verizon BBB+ / Baa1 Stable Time-Warner BBB / Baa2 (Same as T's now) Stable Fox NR but L-T issuer rated as BBB+ Disney A+/A2 SP Neg trend Comcast A-/A3 SP Neg

Ratings Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

The Chart

To be frank with readers this chart looks eerily similar to GE's in the Spring of 2017, when GE was testing its 200-month moving average and it could not hold.

T is also testing its 200-month moving average as well as the trendline off the 2008 - 2009 lows thus the stock appears to be hanging by a thread.

There looks to be good support for the stock around $25 and then again near $20 (the '01 and '02 lows).

Fundamentally, here is what is worrisome about T:

L-T debt ($'s) CFFO capex FCF int exp Div Div as % of FCF Debt as % capitalization Q2 '18 $168 bl $10.2 $5.0 $5.2 $2.0 bl $3.0 58% 31% Q1 '18 $134 bl $8.9 $5.9 $3.0 $1.77 bl $3.0 100% 30% 2017 full yr $126 bl $39.1 $20.6 $18.5 $6.3 bl $12.0 65% 28% 2016 $114 bl $39.3 $21.5 $17.8 $4.9 bl $11.8 67% 28% 2015 $119 bl $35.9 $19.6 $16.7 $4.1 bl $10.2 61% 29% 2014 $76 bl $31.3 $21.2 $10.1 $3.6 $9.5 94% 26%

Source: annual and quarterly earnings reports

L-T debt = Long-term debt from balance sheet as of respective dates

CFFO = cash-generated from operations

capex = capital expenditures

free-cash-flow = Cash-from operations less capital expenditures

int exp = interest expense

Div = dividends paid that quarter / year

Div as % of FCF = dividends as percentage of free-cash-flow

Debt as % of capitalization = total L-T debt as percentage of debt and equity

Quick analysis for readers:

The so-called conundrum for readers is that with the above cash-flow table (acquisitions like DirectTV were NOT included in capex, which would make the numbers look worse) is that either T, with the merger of Time-Warner, has to reduce capex (or sharply grow cash-flow) or the interest expense puls the annual dividend on the stock will start to consume almost 100% of T's free-cash-flow.

As a positive for the telco giant, note the debt as a percentage of T's total capitalization: it is still in the low 30% range and - like the low investment grade credit rating - still indicates that T has some financial flexibility remaining.

Analysis / conclusion:

Although neither T nor VZ has been owned for clients for years, a client owns the shares in an unmanaged account (probably from the 1970's) and has continued to reinvest the dividend into the shares, hence T's percentage of this client account has grown substantially and so an eye has been kept on the stock and the sector.

To be frank with readers, the chart of T really got my attention as the stock could be poised to break that 200-monthly average and if you look at what happened to GE when that happened, GE's stock fell from $27 to $13 in about 18 months.

A lot of people own these shares for the dividend under the assumption that "well, it's AT&T" (just like some GE retiree's owned those shares) and, well. that didn't turn out so well.

Another aspect to T's fundamental picture is that when AT&T bought DirectTV in July, 2015, the promise was that DirecTV would boost cash-flow and free-cash-flow, but as the reader can see from Table 1, cash-flow fell in 2016 (it could be for reasons other than DTV) and then rose a little last year, but T managed to add $40 billion in term debt since the DirectTV acquisition. Perhaps DirecTV was too small to move the numbers, but I watch what management's say about acquisitions and then see if what is promised is actually delivered.

So much is riding on the Time-Warner merger, to provide additional free-cash-flow and possibly to gradually reduce capex for the telco giant, but looking at the credit ratings of the sector (Table 1) not to mention the continued pressure of the Sprint - T-Mobile price pressure that could be applied to the cellular business over the next few years.

In general debt is senior to equity in the capital structure so you could make a case that T is at a point where bondholders will carry a big stick.

To conclude, it appears T is nearing a do-or-die moment and the company and the stock could come out ahead if the merger isn't negated in the appeals court, and the telco giant can continue to generate sufficient free-cash-flow.

There is no question that the company is in a tough spot though.

We'll see what happens within the next 12 - 18 months.

Watch that chart.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.