First Solar Is The One Company To Own In The Solar Space

We take issue with Goldman Sachs' pessimistic view and given that we have hit their greatly reduced price target, we see a slow recovery of the share price.

Nevertheless, even First Solar isn't completely insulated from what's going on in the market and the Chinese policy change will also impact it to some extent.

The company is an object lesson in how to manage a solar company and the one name investors should definitely own in this space.

Another plank of their iron-clad position is the competitive position of their series 6 panels.

Don't be fooled by the bad Q2 results, First Solar, by being very conservative, has built valued stability for itself in an environment that is rather volatile.

First Solar (FSLR) produced a set of terrible headline results with its Q2 figures. The numbers were really quite ugly. From the earnings deck:

And the bad figures came on top of a Chinese policy decision at the end of May to cut back on solar incentives, which had taken the market by surprise and led to a considerable decline in ASPs and a crash in solar stocks (see below).

We will argue that things really aren't as bad as the figures indicate:

Because of the nature of the business, quarterly results can vary a lot, which is why investors should look at annual, rather than quarterly results.

With respect to the annual (2018) guidance, the company has made some minor changes, but these aren't even all on the downside.

Q2 was always the most difficult quarter.

Project delays.

Production hiccups.

Q2 was always going to be not so good in terms of earnings as they are in maximum investment and ramping, and minimum earnings. Add to that the unpredictability of the timing of project sales (and the booking of earnings), increasing the chances of a really bad quarter.

Then there were also some teething problems, which added to production delays and hence sales decline (as well as additional cost). Management on the Q2CC:

Lastly, certain initial Series 6 production issues that we have experienced during Q2 impacted our results. Lower than targeted throughput and yields resulted in fewer module available at project sites and a higher module cost per watt. While we see these ramps related impact primarily as near-term issues rather as long-term structural challenges, they nonetheless cause a delay in some project revenue recognition and resulted in a decrease in our full year margin outlook.

We won't go into the technicalities (problems with the tool set requiring inventory buffers to make up for that), but management believes that this is mostly a timing issue and apart from the (small) impact on 2018 margin, it reaffirmed its 2018 outlook (see below). Management also had this to say though (Q2CC):

It is important to note that despite the 2018 volume reduction, with the actions we are taking we anticipate to exit the year at the originally anticipated throughput levels and enter 2019 on track to our previously announced Series 6 production volume.

China policy change

Then there was the China decision to cut back on subsidies, which led to a near instant market reaction as ASPs started to come down. This isn't surprising as China has been by far the biggest market and it's also home to most solar panel production.

A decline of the Chinese market has Chinese companies rushing to increase sales elsewhere, with an expected glut and ASP declines as a natural outcome.

How bad this situation is going to get isn't yet clear, but the likes of Goldman Sachs were rather pessimistic (from CNBC):

Demand for solar power equipment is drying up in key markets just as supplies are booming, the investment bank warns. The industry has long been governed by boom-and-bust cycles, and Goldman thinks a looming glut of solar modules is pushing the sector into a downturn. "Against this backdrop, we see both volume and pricing risk intensifying in the near-to-medium term, and now forecast 0% average upside across the group," Goldman said in a research note... Overall, Goldman anticipates a 24 percent drop in solar installations around the world this year. Meanwhile, it expects supplies across the entire supply chain to rise by 12-32 percent, with big increases of 24-32 percent in the segment that manufactures individual solar cells.

Of course, anything remotely like a situation in which there is a 24% drop in installations while supply increases by 12%-32% has to lead to a big glut and steeply falling ASPs.

Goldman Sachs also slapped a sell rating on First Solar with the price target reduced from $75 to $48, which is where we now are.

Then late last year there were the tariffs the US imposed on solar panels. From CNBC:

Renewable energy companies have scrapped or suspended plans worth more than $2.5 billion to install solar panels since Trump imposed the tariffs, Reuters reported on Thursday.

All this seems very bad news for First Solar, but surprisingly enough, perhaps, this doesn't seem to have affected First Solar all that much:

The company was already close to being sold out to the end of 2020. The company has booked nearly 11GW already, almost 80% of their capacity from here until the end of 2020.

The bookings they have done this year are on ASPs consistent with these of last year.

They kept on adding to bookings after the Chinese decision; they experienced no slowdown.

The American market, which is the most important for the company, is probably one that is least affected by the Chinese decision.

First Solar was actually the one company that benefited from the tariffs imposed by the Trump government, as it is exempt and these tariffs insulate the US market to a considerable degree.

The company had already booked 7.8GW in previous years, and added 3.7GW in H1 and another 0.4GW in July, whilst shipping 1GW in H1. From the earnings deck:

So the booked total is 10.9GW already. Here is management (Q2CC):

To put our future expected shipments into context, almost the entire 10.9 gigawatts is expected to ship between now and the end of 2020. Given this same time period, our anticipated supply of both Series 4 and Series 6 modules is 13.8 gigawatts which implies approximately 2.9 gigawatts remaining bookings to fully contract through the end of 2020.

Then there is another 750MW of contracts already signed, but not yet booked and another 5.1GW of mid-to-late stage opportunities with shipment requirements before the end of 2020.

So basically, the company is nearly sold out until the end of 2020 and they have made similar progress with their targeted 1GW per year in systems business. This year they've already booked 1.3GW, exceeding their target and already halfway through their target for 2020 with the potential to significantly exceed that.

In the system business, where there are many moving parts, the company can afford to be very choosy and only cherry-pick the projects with the most favorable economics.

Management also elaborated on the near constant ASPs despite the market declines in the wake of the Chinese decision (Q2CC):

the ASPs that we're recognizing in 2018 are essentially consistent with what we recognized in 2017 but the volume that we're booking this year is carrying us further out. We're booking 2018 volumes that are carrying us into 2020. We didn't book as much volume in 2017 for 2020's shipments. And so as you would normally expect, further out in the horizon, ASPs would trend down a little bit. But I'm very happy that we got a relatively consistent ASP in 2018

So there seems to be some decline in ASPs factored in but this was more like a time value element, consistent with the expectations of gradually declining ASPs, which is the normal condition in the markets.

Nevertheless, the shares did come down really a lot after the Chinese decision, one can see that in the graph, it's the $20+ crash in early June (the Chinese policy change was announced on May 31):

But despite all these supposed headwinds, here is management (Q2CC):

In Q2, the module segment was burdened by over $20 million of ramp costs as well as several million of scrap charges related to initial Series 6 production. Note that for the full year, we still expect ramp costs to be approximately $60 million.

And perhaps more significantly even:

Despite these challenges, we've been able to maintain our revenue and earnings per share guidance for the year while implementing plans that fully address these early stage manufacturing ramp challenges.

Management expects things to improve from here, with Q4 being the strongest quarter of the year.

While we have no access to the Goldman Sachs report on First Solar, we really wonder why they are so pessimistic on the company. Their report was written even before the bad Q2 quarter and the production issues.

We think it doesn't seem to be borne out by developments on the ground, at least not yet and given the island of stability that the company has built around itself with being sold out almost up until the end of 2020 and relatively stable ASPs factored in, we can't see reason for panic unless the market completely collapses.

Competitiveness

But even in a market collapse, surely, First Solar will be one of the last solar companies standing.

It's not just the amount of booked sales and relative price stability with these, it's also their phenomenal balance sheet strength and the fact that even in a terrible quarter like Q2 plagued by operational problems, the company still produced a considerable positive operational cash flow:

FSLR Cash from Operations (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The company is building 6.6GW of new production capacity, which will cost them around $1.8B in CapEx of which roughly $800M is already spent.

Given this epic CapEx boom, building several new plants at once, it's not surprising free cash flow is negative. The figure (-$65M) is considerably boosted by the receipt of $240M from the sale of 8point3, their former yield company.

All in all, their cash balance actually grew in the quarter to a whopping $3.1B, an increase of $256M, that is, even without the sale of 8point3, the company would not have bled cash, a remarkable achievement, given the circumstances. The company has debt of $456M.

First Solar's robust position doesn't stem from its balance sheet strength, it is produced by the competitive strength of its panels and modules. And they're making another leap with the series 6, purposely skipping the series 5, here is management (Q2CC):

If you think about where the ASPs are, the ASPs on Series 6 is about $0.02 or so higher than Series 4. And remember, Series 6 is about 40% lower costs.

That's quite a margin difference, even if there is more to this than meets the eye because there are considerable ramp-up cost in the series 6 and then there were these yield and throughput issues discussed above.

Add to that scale and learning economies and you realize that this is very much a moving target, but these are the figures that the company provided.

Given the fact that First Solar panels use a different technology than most of its competitors, it also enjoys other greater spectral and temporal response advantages and the series 6 panels have closed the efficiency gap on most competitors.

Module wattage is averaging 415 watts per module, and management argues that 425 watts are in sight.

Capacity expansion

The company is in the midst of expanding its capacity on various locations for the series 6 panels. From the earnings deck:

Progress is made with their factories:

The Ohio factory is online and running at 60% of capacity.

In Q2, this was joined by the Malaysia factory, now running at 40% of capacity.

The Vietnam factory is not far behind. Production will start late in Q3 with shipments starting in Q4.

Production will start next year in the second factory in Vietnam

There is also a new 1.2GW factory under construction in Ohio and it will start producing late next year.

Guidance

The guidance has been changed a bit in the light of some of the developments discussed above. From the earnings deck:

We have already covered most of this. There are some minor downward revisions in some metrics, like operating income ($15M lower) and gross margin (100 basis points lower). Not really reason to panic and this should now be fully priced in, if not overpriced in.

Valuation

FSLR EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

No surprise that valuation has moved down considerably with the large decline in the stock price since topping at $80+ two months ago. We don't see much red light flashing from a valuation point.

Conclusion

Management has been very conservative over the years and this has resulted in two favorable developments for the company. It has by far the strongest balance sheet in the industry, one that can readily weather any downturn, one feels.

This is corroborated by the fact that even in the terrible Q2 with low production and high CapEx needs and stuff going wrong, the company actually managed to increase operational cash flow.

The other favorable development is that the company has already sold out most of its capacity until the end of 2020. Not only does this give ease of mind, it also keeps ASPs higher than they otherwise would be in the face of a market decline in the wake of the reduced Chinese incentives.

What's more, it allows the company to be very choosy with their systems business, and only accept propositions with favorable economics, as these projects often have multiple moving parts.

There is some downside to this though. A more aggressive capacity build-out would have enabled the company to ship more. But one also has to take into consideration here that if they had gone down that route, it would have almost certainly involved producing more series 4 or even embarking on the series 5 panels.

The conservative approach also enabled them to skip the series 5 and go straight down to series 6, which has more favorable economics.

We should also not lose sight of some possible upside of the Chinese policy change. The downward pressure (as a result of China being by far the largest market) it exerts on ASPs will make solar energy even more cost competitive versus other energy sources, for starters.

This will lead to increased demand and bring forward the day that solar can be viable without any public subsidies in most corners of the market (this is already the case in ones with high levels of sunshine and high electricity prices).

It will also make life hard for competitors of First Solar, many of which have shaky balance sheets and are now faced with dwindling revenues and margins, possible inventory write-downs or worse.

And this will be going on all the while with First Solar as a beacon of stability with most of its near-term capacity increases already sold out and many ASPs already contracted in facing minimal declines.

On the other hand, even First Solar can't isolate itself entirely from the world around it and the fact that most of their near-term capacity increase is sold out already and ASPs are declining, future earnings will still be less than without the Chinese change.

All in all, we think that if you like solar stocks, this is the one company to own despite the Q2 hiccups. Given the fact that we have actually hit Goldman Sachs' rather pessimistic price target of $48, we think the shares will slowly recover from here, unless the solar market really brakes down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FSLR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.