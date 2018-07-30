Telecom Earnings Preview: 5 Companies Moving In Very Different Directions

Wireline telecom is still going through an upheaval and realignment period, and it is still much too soon to call for a broad industry reversal.

My perspective on 5 companies hasn't changed much in the last several months, but I preview what changes could be coming down the pike in the second half of 2018.

I have been asked by several followers and readers of my recent telecom articles on Windstream (WIN), Zayo (ZAYO), Consolidated Communications (CNSL), CenturyLink (CTL), and Frontier (FTR) to give an update on the sector prior to earnings announcements. I have been thinking about what to write and I am afraid my preview isn't going to shake things up too much.

I don't see any huge surprises in any of the companies from what I wrote earlier this year and late last year. I think the potential winners from the bunch, in no particular order, will be CenturyLink and Zayo. I think that both Windstream and Frontier will be under immense pressure due to debt and declining revenues with not much hope over the short-term horizon. Consolidated Communications seems to be in slow burn decline until they can establish new plans for profitability. Initially, this is what I expect to see.

Generally Positive Vibes

CenturyLink will continue to benefit from the integration of Level 3 as it adds more sales from existing and new customers in the business segment. The on-net buildings and expanded fiber miles gives the combined company quite a bit of foundation to work from and management seems to believe there is plenty of meat left on the bone here, where the revised guidance seems to support that theory.

The upcoming earnings report will confirm whether business sales increases are large enough to offset the slow decline in retail video and voice. I expect when combined with the move of broadband customers to >20Mbps connections and 'price for life' promotions that CTL will soon offset the downward trend of declining revenues in both the voice and retail segments.

Price for Life is a brilliant short-term move for CenturyLink because it stabilizes broadband churn and encourages upgrades for eligible customers which will also provide a short term revenue boost. Long term, the program has the potential to be somewhat problematic for profit margins, depending on how many consumers stay put, which is one of the promotion requirements. But given that the average American moves every 5-7 years, and broadband revenues aren't the main dish here, the risks should be manageable over time.

Zayo is very well positioned to captialize on 5G growth, but with Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) targeting the second half of the year for their multi-city premiers, and the other wireless providers falling alongside sometime after, I don't see how the new technology hits Zayo's bottom in really meaningful ways for perhaps another 6-9 months.

Zayo is expanding service options by adding to datacenter footprint in the UK and is adding to its fiber footprint. I am not sure whether Zayo will be able to capitalize on a datacenter strategy where other major telecoms have been unable to, so this move bears close watch over the next year.

Zayo has added about a dollar since my early April article, mostly I think on the market's expectations for earnings growth. The company is a solid hold, but as I wrote before, probably over priced at this juncture until a couple of quarters of revenue growth are realized. The last year has seen really horizontal revenues and margins from the company as they continue to build presence and expand their wireless and datacenter capabilities.

Eventually the investments are going to pop and the company should report better than expected revenues and earnings, and the priced-in expectations in the stock will be justified. Until then, I see Zayo being at least a few dollars overpriced at the moment.

Perhaps the biggest news is that management is considering converting to a real estate investment trust, or REIT, and has advanced analysis to a second phase which includes consulting with the IRS. The move is expected to provide tax benefits to the company, while separating the fiber assets from the network management technology, and paving the way for easier network improvements.

I am also positive the move will alter the overall basket of potential investors willing to hold the stock as a result, especially considering the current Uniti (UNIT) situation. Stay tuned for more announcements this year on this foundational decision for management which could turn the company's direction around.

Still Questions to Be Answered

Consolidated Communications is banking on the acquisition of Fairpoint to boost revenues through regional expansion in the northeast. Consolidated management believes it can quickly convert Fairpoint residential and small business customers into high speed broadband subscribers and has everything already in place to do so. From that perspective, the upcoming earnings announcement is crucial for showing investors some quick business wins around the acquisition.

Analysts believe the company may not substantially recognize these gains until H2 of 2018, however. Consolidated management expects to improve upon Fairpoint's penetration rates of 15%, which should boost up both top and bottom lines for the company.

Bob Udell has stated that the company is adding wireless towers in Fairpoint's footprint but that price compression continues to be a challenge for the company. Further, the company is wooing the former Fairpoint footprint SMB market with customizable, bundled connection options in a bid to solidify customer reach. In addition, if the strategy is successful, Consolidated will proceed to upsell those customers with managed WiFi, email, Office , and data backup service options.

One of the least talked-about aspects of the Fairpoint purchase was the expansion of CAF-II government funds for rural broadband, for which CNSL gains $37.4 million.

Perhaps the biggest question I have for the company is whether they will capitalize as strongly with new business sales on the fiber and on-net building additions as CenturyLink appears to be doing with the new Level 3 assets. This could be key to the company having a stronger second half in 2018 even more so than the potential broadband gains the company has been touting. But then why isn't management emphasizing this more as a key 2018 focus point?

The Painful Deleveraging Process Continues

Windstream reminds me of one of those movies that has a runaway train headed down the track with no brakes, a load of innocent passengers on board, and is quickly approaching the end of the line with no immediate hope of salvation. Will a reluctant hero please step forward and save this doomed company?

Windstream can expect a ruling in August, Beyond Saving writes in a Seeking Alpha article, regarding whether Windstream is in default and the Uniti spin-off violates bond indentures. This is the single most important factor in Windstream's solvency in the near future. Plenty has been written here about this so I will not revisit it in detail for this article.

Right now, Windstream also has operational issues that basically amount to too much debt on mostly declining legacy telecom service offerings. Windstream needs more profits to pay off debt and maintain operations. In the meantime, the company is trying to push back debt maturity dates by offering higher interest rates, but I wouldn't take that bet personally.

The company needs to dump debt by selling off assets, as I advocated back in December. The problem lies with who will purchase the company's assets with declining revenues, and for how much? If Windsteam sells its profitable assets first, then the company is essentially bankrupt by what is left over. It seems regardless of how the Uniti situation is ruled on, this company is in serious trouble and in need of a small miracle by turnaround of some of its suffering business operations.

Frontier has dumped its dividend and converted all Series A preferred shares to common to avoid any more preferred distributions for the time being. The CFO recently resigned, which in this situation isn't a good sign but was probably to be expected.

The company has strengthened consumer revenues in Q1 of 2018 from Q4 2017, by $33 million. Consumer ARPC has increased from $80.33 to $86.21 in the last 18 months, which is a positive sign. However, commercial revenues fell substantially in the same period, resulting in overall revenue losses. The company is improving consumer churn in broadband, but still sees well over 2% churn in the CTF assets which is a much higher rate than their competitors in the same space. They are losing too many customers in this segment.

The company needs to substantially improve free cash flows going forward and focus on both improving operations and paying off debt. The company has both some room to go before the crushing debt maturities arrive as well as some assets in for which it conceivably could substantially improve revenues and margins. The major problem is that management hasn't proven it can grow the company profitably, so investors really shouldn't hold their breath until it actually happens in the real world.

Where the Industry Stands

At the end of the day, we are still not in an industry-wide growth mode for wireline telecom. Compression in data service margins continues seemingly unabated. Creative destruction continues in legacy voice and broadband offerings. While provider consolidation has occurred, we are nowhere near the end of the line on legacy service declines.

Much more CAPEX will need to be spent on upgrading speeds and providing more flexible and responsive service options for the modern marketplace. Those companies burdened with the billions of legacy CAPEX over-expenditures are likely to pay with their livelihoods in the next couple of years.

The major lesson of the recent secular decline is that companies should be extremely careful of new CAPEX spend to the point of re-valuing their current CAPEX plans, a point which I have expended a lot of energy writing about in previous articles. The jury is still out on whether REIT spin-offs are going to be an effective strategy to help manage the required new network investments.

Companies that learn this lesson have a chance at excelling in the next phase of expansion around 5G and virtualized networking. Those that don't will simply cease to exist as they once did, if at all. And investors with their money in the latter category are likely to suffer substantial, painful losses along the way in an industry moving quickly to a more efficient, responsive, and automated networking model.

