Bloom Energy Enjoys Bountiful IPO That Brings Home $270 Million

It has been heavily bolstered by state subsidies in the past, and despite its positive track record in recent years, the company is weighed down by its reliance on legislators.

Early market backers of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) are likely in fervent celebration after the company enjoyed a bountiful IPO that reaped more than $270 million. The fuel cell business saw shares jump skywards the moment trading began and was still enjoying heavily buoyed share prices when the market closed. The ambitious energy market disruptor still likely has some gas left in its tank before it stalls, too, though the market is still abuzz with chatter that it could be overvalued.

Here are the basic facts behind Bloom Energy’s recent market debut and how the fuel cell company intends to leverage the profits it gained from its IPO going forward.

Everything went right for Bloom Energy

Initially, Bloom Energy was expected a healthy IPO, but the fuel cell company’s extraordinary rise on the market doubtlessly shocked even its most ambitious backers. That’s because Bloom far exceeded expectations, overshooting its early expectations by the tens of millions. Early reporting posited that Bloom Energy would be aiming to scoop up a mere $252 million with its IPO, making the fact that the company ultimately soared above the $270 million mark (before it climbed even higher) all the more impressive.

One of the reasons that it fared so well is doubtlessly because investors liked what they found in the company’s initial S-1 filing with the SEC to go public. After some background checks, Bloom’s prospectus made clear that the fuel cell energy company which aims to pioneer risky but potentially highly lucrative energy alternatives could stand to sizable disrupt a growing energy industry that’s set to pivot away from fossil fuels in the near future. The steady growth of non-fossil fuel energy alternatives, especially the fuel cell technology that Bloom Energy hopes to pioneer, could help buoy the energy company’s prospects well into the future.

Similarly, it has a sizable business empire already carved out for itself; the company’s prospectus noted that it had made some $473 million in sales during the 12 months ended March 31, 2018, for instance. In an interview that followed the stock’s market debut, the CEO also revealed that Bloom Energy was fairly profitable. After shares were up by more than fifty percent following trading, Bloom’s CEO K.R. Sridhar gave an interview to MarketWatch highlighting the fact that the company was expected to be cash flow-positive this year.

Whether Bloom Energy can maintain its astonishing rise through the market’s ranks remains to be seen, however; the company has been fairly criticized as being heavily dependent on subsidies from state governments, for instance - a fact that could weigh down its prospects as investors uncover more about its financial past.

Bloom Energy is powered by legislators

It’s vital for potential investors in Bloom Energy to understand that its historic rise as a financially viable alternative to fossil fuels was only ever really made possible thanks to the power of legislators, who provided powerful financial incentives to the company. According to investigative reporting by the LA Times, for instance, Bloom only saw success in California thanks to an intensive lobbying effort on the company’s part. While some investors may be impressed with Bloom Energy’s political savviness, others will realize the company's dependence on state subsidies for its services could prove to be a serious damper to its long-term chances at independence and profitability.

Now that Bloom has unloaded some 18 million shares, often above its expected IPO range, some will give it a chance to leverage the funds from the IPO before rushing to judgement, however. The company’s valuation is now well north of $2 billion after all, meaning it has the capacity to make serious changes in the market despite whatever headwinds it may face from competitors or legislators alike. The continued rise of the alternative energies market, too, will buoy Bloom Energy by making it a morally superior and, eventually, financially cheaper option to fossil fuels, which many long-term investors are anxious to distance themselves from.

Bloom Energy’s relatively clean tech could be attractive to international investors, too, especially in foreign markets, where green or greener energy is highly favored over traditional fossil fuels. It isn’t solely an American company; the fuel cell provider has forayed into South Korea and has operations in Japan and India, too. Bloom remains a U.S.-centric business nonetheless; however, the company has a sizable manufacturing presence in California, in particular, that is an essential part of its business.

While Bloom Energy continues to vacuum up positive press thanks to its successful IPO, investors concerned about the long-term future should consider taking a deep dive into the company’s past. Bloom Energy’s reliance on state subsidies in California should stand as a warning that, despite the allure of the ever-growing green energy market, the company’s fuel cell business is still in its technological infancy. While Bloom Energy will doubtlessly power ahead at full speed, thanks to the thriving success of its IPO, the fuel cell provider remains a possible risk for as long as it relies on subsidies to compete in the marketplace.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.