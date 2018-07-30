Platinum-Palladium Spread Arbitrage Worth Consideration

Background

Platinum, palladium and gold are three metals that are both similar and different. They are similar in that they are all rare and are located within close proximity to each other on the periodic table. They are different in physical appearance and use. Gold is used primarily for jewelry/investments and palladium is used mostly for Auto catalysts/ industry. Platinum is unique in that it can be used for both jewelry, investments, auto catalysts and industrial applications. Platinum is basically an all-around metal that can do the job of both gold and palladium. Over the past few months, all three metals have entered bear markets with gold down 7%, platinum down 16.5% and palladium down 8.5%. While there are many factors affecting the metals market, most fundamental topics regarding gold, platinum and palladium have already been covered by other Seeking Alpha authors. Although I won’t go into details, the basic premise is that platinum should not be trading for less than palladium. For those interested in learning about fundamental factors affecting platinum, gold or palladium, please read the articles seen here and here.

To keep it fresh and unique, this article will focus on areas not covered by previous articles including but not limited to: gold-platinum spread vs. platinum-palladium spread, speculative positioning, and technical analysis.

Gold-Platinum Spread vs. Palladium-Platinum Spread, which to trade?

At the moment, platinum trades at a significant discount to both gold and palladium. The spread between platinum and gold futures is $392 while the spread between platinum and palladium futures is $84. At first glance, one would think that platinum (which is 10x rarer than gold) should trade at a premium due to rarity and similar use cases (jewelry, electronics, investing, etc.). However, on closer inspection, a large chunk of gold demand (60-80%) is subjective in the form of jewelry or investment demand from individual investors or central banks. This form of demand is subjective because it depends on what people “think” and people change their minds a lot. While platinum may be rarer than gold, it doesn’t have the same history or physical appearance (some people don’t like platinum’s color so they go for gold jewelry instead). Therefore, lower prices will not necessarily force end users to stop using gold and switch to platinum.

That being said, while investment and jewelry demand may be subjective, industrial demand is not. For example, automakers don’t care if palladium is shiner than platinum or if palladium has more historical significance, they only look at what is the cheaper and the better performing catalyst. Considering that both platinum (196 tons 2017) and palladium (211.4 tons 2017) mine production is about the same worldwide, and that platinum is superior or equal to palladium for industrial use, current prices cannot last long term since they will force industrial users to switch from palladium to platinum.

All in all, the platinum-palladium spread is the easier spread to trade since it is based on industrial demand instead of investment/ subjective demand. That being said, markets are not perfect and there is a reason behind the spread. While there may be multiple causes for the crazy prices, the biggest cause by far is likely related to Hedge Fund positioning.

Hedge fund positioning.

Right now, both platinum and palladium have fallen out of favor from hedge funds. That being said, while palladium long positions sit at close to 2-year lows, hedge funds are still “long” palladium. Platinum, on the other hand, has completely fallen out of favor from hedge funds as can be seen by the record short interest against the platinum metal. While some may consider hedge funds to be smart money which normally get prices right, the opposite has mostly happened over the past 2 years. As can be seen in the charts below, hedge fund platinum positioning shows a high correlation with price highs or lows (they are most long when the price is highest and most short when the price is lowest). Likewise, periods when platinum traded at a significant discount to palladium correspond to periods when funds were significantly short platinum compared to palladium (Oct 2017-Jan 2018 and Apr 2018-Present). Based purely on trader positioning, platinum looks set to bounce relative to palladium.

Source: Platinum Twitter

Source: Palladium Twitter

Source: Denver Gold

Commercial trader positioning:

In addition to hedge fund positioning, it is also important to look at commercial positioning (a.k.a. miners who want to hedge their production). While hedge fund buying/selling has a strong historical relationship to price highs/lows, commercial trader (smart money) buying/ selling has a strong historical relationship to price lows/highs. As can be seen from the chart below, commercials recently initiated a long position in platinum for the first time (maybe ever). This is incredibly bullish since commercials are mostly miners and normally have to maintain a short position to hedge their mine production. A long position in platinum for a platinum miner is a strong sign that a long-term price bottom may be near. While commercials are still short palladium, the short positions are a lot smaller than normal, so positioning is still bullish though not nearly as bullish as platinum.

Source: Platinum Twitter

Source: palladium twitter.

As can be seen from the charts above, overall, funds appear to be bearish on both palladium and platinum. However, the current record bearish bets against platinum could result in a mean reversion where prices equilibrate after the fund positions return to more normal levels. Palladium looks set to bounce as well, though the bounce may not be as strong.

Technical Analysis/ Margin calculations:

Taking a look at the chart above, the platinum to palladium ratio has a lot of support in the 0.88-0.90 region. This would translate into a futures spread of ~80-110 between platinum futures and palladium futures. Aside from a low volume holiday washout on July 2nd when the price of platinum fell from ~$855 to $793 in one day, the 0.88 level has held very well. For trading purposes though, it may be best to have extra cash to withstand violent swings in the spread.

Risks

The risks to platinum-palladium spread differentials are if new platinum mines are discovered or if strikes at current mines force production shutdowns. That being said, platinum mines take years or decades to ramp up, and will only affect the spread long term (5-20 years) not short term. Furthermore, most mines/countries that produce platinum also produce palladium. Therefore, a mine shutdown would be unlikely to impact the spread since it would shut both platinum production and palladium production.

Conclusion

Industrial demand creates a strong long-term floor for the platinum-palladium price ratio. Massive speculator positioning may have caused platinum-palladium prices to diverge from their intrinsic value, but long-term platinum prices must rise higher than palladium to maintain demand for the palladium metal. Spread will likely normalize once large speculators (hedge funds) close out short positions. Therefore, a long platinum short palladium trade here makes sense. However, it is important to keep enough cash in your account so that should the spread increase from market volatility or mine shutdowns, you can keep the positions open.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: The author is long platinum futures (PL) short palladium futures (PA) at a 6:5 ratio.



Additional Disclosure: Plenty of cash on the side.