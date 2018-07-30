Whirlpool: Be Careful What You Ask For

In March of 2006, the Bush Justice Department gave its official blessing to Whirlpool’s (WHR) acquisition of rival Maytag, forming the world’s largest appliance maker at the time. Critics of the decision were quick with projections that the combined company would control upwards of 70% of the US market for washing machines and dryers. Undeterred, the Justice Department pointed approvingly to a strong competitive market at the time, made up of domestic producers like Frigidaire and GE and international suppliers like South Korea’s LG and Samsung—all of which combining with the merged company’s projected ability to achieve significant economies of scale. That scale would apply downward pressures on prices to consumers—providing sufficient justification and political cover for the approval of the $1.9 billion deal.

By the end of 2006 which was the first annual report of earnings from the combined company, net unit sales had increased 16.5%, a 15.2 percentage point surge YOY from the 1.3% gain on the company’s 2004-05 fiscal year. Revenues for the period increased 26.3% to $18.1 billion YOY, up from $14.32 billion through the end of 2005. The increase was a 16-percentage point uptick in total revenues attributable in the main to the Maytag acquisition. Just over 61% of those unit sales and 66% of total revenues came from the company’s North American market. Profit margins, however, fell 0.6 percentage points over the period to 14.7% overall. In North America, gross margins fell 1.9 percentage points to 13.4% due to rising costs for base metals such as copper, aluminum, zinc, nickel and steel. Weighted shares outstanding increased just over 12% YOY to 76.5 million, keeping dividends unchanged at $1.72/share. Earnings per share fell to $5.67/share, down 8% YOY, against YOY earnings estimates of 13.83% for S&P 500 companies as a whole for the year. Global demand for the company’s products averaged out at roughly 2% for 2007.

Figure 1: Whirlpool, US Dollar, S&P Case Shiller Home Price Index, Federal Funds Rate against the S&P 500 (2006)

For the first half of 2006, Whirlpool (green bars) remained well ahead of the pace set by the S&P 500 (green area), sketching out a YTD high of $91/share in the closing days of March with the DOJ approval. By the end of July, the stock was almost in bear territory, falling just over 16% to $76. Why? With the luxury of hindsight, trouble in the greater economy was already hitting a slow boil. Unbeknownst to most market observers at the time, US housing prices had already peaked after a long run-up since the early 2000s, fueled on a steady diet of copious liquidity and cheap borrowing costs courtesy of the Federal Reserve. The effective federal funds rate (blue line) in December 2003 was 0.98 basis points. By December 2006 that rate had climbed to 5.24%. The S&P Case Shiller Home Price Index (black dashed line) turned to the downside in early April, falling almost 1% through the end of July from its peak reading of 206.65. It would take the Index another twelve years to January 2018 for the Index to surpass its inflection point of April 2006. The dollar (red line) weakened sharply from mid-March through mid-May as interest rates hikes in Japan and Europe made dollar assets less attractive to international investors. The US trade deficit hit $714 billion through the end of 2005 as US imports exceeded US export earnings by just over 130% for the year.

Whirlpool’s stock performance correlated closely to falling home prices by mid-July. The effective federal funds rate was just shy of 5.25% throughout the second half of the year. Claims for unemployment benefits hit 335,000 through the week ending 13 May while the spread between the 2-year and the 10-year Treasury note hit -0.14 percentage points through the end of February, inverting the yield curve. The official beginning of the Great Recession of 2007 was just ten months away. Whirlpool would stage a comeback in the 3rd quarter of the year that would quickly run out of steam in the 4th quarter as the dollar staged another protracted slide through the end of November before rallying through the end of the year. After a rough market ride, Whirlpool finished the year largely unchanged, as demand from the greater economy for its products were fast going down the path of falling home prices, aggravated by spiking unemployment insurance claims. Not your typical market environment for durable goods purchases. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was up just over 13% for the year (see Figure 1, above).

Fast forward about 12-years and we see Whirlpool facing strikingly similar market conditions, with a slightly different twist. Swapping out the DOJ for the US International Trade Commission (ITC), Whirlpool and Haier (GE Appliances) petitioned for trade relief under the little used Section 202(b) of the Trade Act (1974) in June of last year. It was the same section the Bush administration used as justification to slap tariffs imported steel in March 2002. The petition alleged that South Korea’s Samsung and LG and Sweden’s Electrolux were benefiting from unfair trade practices by importing large quantities of washers and dryers into the country and using below market pricing to undercut domestic producers and gain market share. A classic dumping exercise by any other name. Through the end of 2016, about 25% of roughly $10 million US market for washing machines came from abroad, mostly from Asian subsidiary producers in Vietnam, Thailand and China. While the company’s petition specifically mentioned South Korea, Mexico and China which were covered by the anti-dumping duties, the ITC report was fastidious in pointing out that countries with which the US maintained free trade agreements were found not to be party of the dispute. The characterization specifically included Canada and Mexico (NAFTA), Australia, Singapore, CAFTA DR countries (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, as well as the Dominican Republic), Columbia, Panama, Peru, and those countries in the Caribbean Basin Initiative Trade Program—as well as Korea. All of these countries were excluded from the tariff regime that was eventually imposed. The tariff regime that was set in place called for a 20% duty on the first 1.2 million washing machines brought into the country each year and a 50% duty on quantities above that threshold. The tariffs are expected to remain in effect for at least three years.

In May, tariffs on steel and aluminum went online, adding a 25% duty on steel and 10% duty on aluminum at the border, commodities that are primary components of the company’s manufacturing mix. The impact of the tariff regime on Whirlpool’s manufacturing operation is still being determined as prices for raw materials continue to migrate through the company’s supply chain. The initial impact is not encouraging. Unit sales through the six months ending in June for the company’s North American market came to 12,249 YOY, a decline of 4.1% from the 12,770 units sold YOY. North America is the company’s biggest market, contributing just over 53% of total net sales for the six month period through June. A more telling statistic is the 8.6% decline through the three months ending in June YOY which came to 6,247 units sold against 6,839 sold through the three months ending June 2017.

While unit sales in North America slid, gross margins actually increased, albeit slightly over both periods. Gross margins over the six-month reporting period through the end of June rose 1.01% against a 4.1% decline in overall unit sales. Similarly, gross margins for the three-month reporting period ending in June increased 2.1% against an 8.6% decline in unit sales as the company passed its increasing costs onto consumers to reflect the market distortions created by the Trump administration’s ever-evolving trade policies.

This downward thrust in gross margins was even more pronounced in the company’s Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA) segment, its second biggest market at 22% of total sales. Unit sales dropped 16.5% over the six month and 18.5% in the three-month reporting period YOY. In a break from the North American market example, gross margins succumbed to rising raw material costs and a stronger dollar, the later impact hitting home with renewed vigor in the 2nd quarter (red line, Figure 2, below). Gross margins fell 7% in the six months to June YOY with a post of 10.8% against a unit sale decline of 16.5%. The spread was even more pronounced at the three-month reporting window, logging a 16% decline in gross margin to 10.3% from 12.2% in June 2017—against an 18.5% unit sale decline.

The impact on company earnings has been all but singular. Operating profit contracted to a -$329 million through the end of the company’s six-month reporting period YOY. It fell to a -$472 million during the three-month period YOY. Earnings per share for the two periods came to -$8.03/share and -$9.50/share, respectively. Dividends declared increased to $2.25/share and $1.15/share respectively as outstanding shares dropped 5.78% in the six-month reporting period and another 8% during the three-month reporting period due to the company’s active share buyback program. Comprehensive income for the two reporting periods turned negative at $703 million and $802 million, respectively.

Figure 2: Whirlpool, US Dollar, S&P Case Shiller Home Price Index, Initial Unemployment Claims against the S&P 500 against the S&P 500 Benchmark (YTD)

Perhaps counterintuitively, Whirlpool’s stock price (green bars) had a very weak correlation with the S&P 500 (green area) through the correction period that pummeled the market in the early days of February. While tariffs on washing machines went online in February, the market crash drew its strength and momentum from enhanced inflation fears arising from a outsized uptick in wage growth from January’s jobs report that stoked investors’ long dormant inflation fears. Whirlpool peaked in the closing days of January in unison with the S&P 500 benchmark, robbing the company’of most of the anticipatory benefit from the tariffs on competing imports that came on line in February. In retrospect, the company’s market performance correlated closely to an all too familiar dirge-like march that took the stock from its YTD January peak into bear territory with metronomic precision over the course of a four-month span. The toxic mix of rising home prices (black dotted line), borrowing costs (blue line) and a strengthening dollar (red line) threw up gale-force headwinds that proved too monolithic to overcome in such a short period of time. While the Trump’s tariff regime on steel and aluminum plated up one more piece of really bad news, last week’s earnings report excavated a market hole from which the company will be hard-pressed to dig out of for the foreseeable future—despite the 2nd quarter’s strongest uptick in consumer spending of the past four years (see Figure 2, above).

It is extremely difficult to ponder initiatives with greater potential of undermining the purchasing power of US consumers. Equally difficult to imagine are more punitive policy initiatives designed to pit ally against ally or that could more systematically erode whatever comparative advantage enjoyed by US companies in world markets—than the tariff regimes that form the gist of the Trump administration’s trade policy to date. But imagine we must, as the ensuing market distortions allow the remnants of a rule-based international trade order to lapse into an autarchic patchwork of trade initiatives governed for the most part by raw, unbridled national interests last witnessed in the 19th century.

The Trump administration is about to invoke the depression era Commodity Credit Corporation that still claims a dusty $30 billion borrowing authority from the Treasury Department as Midwest farmers face down a 62% and 20% retaliatory tariff on pork shipped to China and Mexico, respectively. US soybeans future contracts hit $8.26/bushel mid-month, the lowest post since December 2008. In expectation of bumper Chinese demand during the current growing year, US farmers planted more soybeans than corn for the first time in 35 years according to USDA estimates—a decision they will rue for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Canada remains a key supply chain provider of aluminum for the US market, product that is now assessed a 10% duty at the border. The US produces about 13% of the 5.6 million metric tons of aluminum it uses in myriad manufacturing applications annually. Even if US aluminum production resurrected all of its long dormant smelters--irrespective of cost--the new-found capital-intensive capacity would cover less than half of current demand, according to data from the US-based Aluminum Association.

At this juncture, markets at least appear to see agricultural tariff regimes as price aberrations of limited duration. Soybean futures for August delivery price out at $8.58/bushel and $9.16/bushel for November delivery. While Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission and Mr. Trump appear to have headed off the introduction of an estimated $874 billion in tariffs that would include cars and auto parts, future negotiations on the many outstanding trade issues between the erstwhile allies could turn south with blinding speed.

Still, the friction in trade created by tariffs in nonagricultural commodities is already being felt by increasing prices up and down the supply chain, as Whirlpool’s performance to date aptly demonstrates. Heightened border inspections create added cost by slowing the transport of raw material, wreaking havoc on just-in-time production venues while causing manufacturers to keep added inventory on hand that increases spot prices in the process. Consumers eventually pay the price in the form of higher retail prices for finished products. It is a vicious cycle that is hard to break once set into motion—despite Mr. Trump’s claim that tariff wars are easy to win.

