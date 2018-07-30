Applying A Low P/E Strategy Today

The theory behind low P/E strategy

The low P/E strategy is undoubtedly the most famous contrarian strategy readily available to all equity investors. This strategy, whether applied using P/E exclusively as a buying signal or blended with other indicators, is the way most fundamental investors still approach the markets today. There is an excellent reason to do so: for those who do not know why, the leading work of Prof. Jeremy Siegel, Stocks for the long run, provides a complete explanation on how ultimately corporate Earnings have driven the stock markets for the last 300 years or so. This fundamental truth however sometimes translates, for the novice investors, into a deceitfully easy strategy based on the correlation low P/E = outsized returns. In fact, not all incomes are born same. To get the full picture, investors must tie earnings to two additional dimensions: growth and risk. The reason is rather simple: growth represents the future trend; risk relates to the probability those earnings will materialize (or not). Thus, it makes perfect sense to pay larger earnings multiples for ownership of stable businesses whose future seems bright, and less for the troubled ventures whose profits are at risk of vanishing. So, the higher the growth and the lower the risk, the higher the multiple. The theory is straightforward, the real-life application is tricky: "growth" and "risk" are subjective concepts different in the eyes of every investor. A continuous disagreement toward their assessment is what ultimately makes a market: one's trash, another's treasure. If an investor finds an "undervalued" stock, he is essentially arguing that the prevailing market opinion of earnings growth and risk is wrong (thus the word "contrarian").

How legendary money managers successfully applied the low P/E strategy

Among those who have tried to profit from a low P/E strategy, there are two legendary money managers that I wish to remember: John Neff and Peter Lynch. Probably the most famous among these two, Peter Lynch gained his spot among the most celebrated investors running the Fidelity's Magellan fund between 1977 and 1990, averaging a stunning 29.2% annual return in the period (for an interesting debate on his track record, you can also read this blog). John Neff, the man at the helm of the Windsor fund between 1964 and 1995 averaged 13.7% vs. 10.6% of the benchmark S&P 500 during his 31-year track record. If you think that 3.1% difference is nothing to brag about, I must remind you that the same $1 invested with Neff turned into $55.5 vs. $22.3 for each dollar in the S&P. Although a slightly different investing approach between Lynch and Neff emerges from their respective books, down to the core, the strategy they applied was the same. Lynch explains in his book One Up on Wall Street, the pillar of its GARP strategy as:

The P/E ratio of any company that's fairly priced will equal its growth rate ... If the P/E of Coca-Cola is 15, you'd expect the company to be growing at about 15 percent a year, etc. But if the P/E ratio is less than the growth rate, you may have found yourself a bargain. A company, say, with a growth rate of 12 percent a year...and a P/E ratio of 6 is a very attractive prospect. On the other hand, a company with a growth rate of 6 percent a year and a P/E ratio of 12 is an unattractive prospect and headed for a comedown...In general, a P/E ratio that's half the growth rate is very positive, and one that's twice the growth rate is very negative.

Neff's secret sauce instead, explained in the book John Neff On Investing, essentially sums earnings growth with shareholders' yield to obtain a "Total Return" which in turn is divided by P/E:

For many years, Windsor routinely snatched stocks whose P/E ratios equaled half of the total returns. As the nineties progressed, this target became tougher to realize. […] But investors can still seek the same relative advantage that Windsor enjoyed. A stock whose total return ratio exceeds .7 matches Windsor traditional edge.

The inclusion of Yield works well for mature companies and, while not citing it explicitly, Neff hints in his book at FFO as a substitute for earnings in the case of REITs, thus expanding the applicable area of its formula to Real Estate.

Within Seeking Alpha, widely followed contributor Dividend Sensei also updates regularly a master watchlist constituted by sorting potential prospects for their Current Yield + Long-Term Dividend Growth rate. The sum is regarded as the "Total Return Potential" for the stock (here for his latest issue). Although he then compares attractiveness to a "target yield" rather than P/E, I believe this approach somehow also resembles Neff's one.

Low P/E investing applied: McKesson

In my last article, I discussed the opportunity of investing in McKesson (MCK). In a market which routinely finds an industry to hate, stars seem to have aligned for contrarians to pick beaten-down medical distributors. There are already excellent write-ups on SA about valuing MCK, so my case rested more on why I believe McKesson to be the top pick over Cardinal Health (CAH). Both stocks, together with AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC), seem attractive at current levels, but in my opinion, McKesson's history of good management and overperformance could provide an added "Margin of Safety" to investors.

When I first picked McKesson, after a review of the business and financials, I also did some research for other investors loading shares. It was a pleasant surprise to find myself in the company of money manager Vitaliy Katsenelson on this one. In fact, Katsenelson also routinely applies a low P/E strategy to his picks (as described in his book Active Value Investing). On his blog, Vitaliy makes a strong case that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is not a severe threat to the incumbents, and concludes his bull case with some interesting remarks about McKesson:

"McKesson is one of the U.S. stock market's most interesting investments. Its business is future-proof. The demand for its product is not cyclical and is likely to continue to grow as the U.S. population ages. Higher or lower interest rates, recession or no recession, inflation or deflation, McKesson's earnings power will continue to march ahead for a long time."

As a true Value Investor, Vitaliy seems to have been early on this one (possibly February, when the stock plunged from $170+ to less than $150), but McKesson continued to slide in last few months, and potential investors have now an even more attractive opportunity to buy MCK shares today that are trading just north of $120. As the market is still looking for reasons to sell rather than buy, soft yet acceptable Q1 earnings quickly turned into a sell-off.

To determine the attractiveness of McKesson, I then calculated its potential total return using Neff's formula. In fairness, I adjusted the Yield (in his book, Neff points only at dividends) to consider a total Yield of both Dividends AND Buybacks. By doing so, future earnings growth should, however, be estimated against current float to avoid double counting.

The current ratio is more than double of the .7 hurdle indicated by Neff, making McKesson an exciting pick.

Generating Alpha is not an easy task and contrarians do so by going against the markets' prevalent opinion, and this often involves selecting out of fashion stocks and industries dumped by the market like in the case of McKesson. To profit from such situations requires a lot of confidence and patience.

It's not always easy to do what's not popular, but that's where you make your money. Buy stocks that look bad to less careful investors and hang on until their real value is recognized. (J. Neff)

In a world where investors suffer from acute resultism and tolerance for lack of results lasts six months at most, it is important to remember that both Buffett and Neff have gone through multi-year periods of underperformance during their careers before coming out ahead.

A stock Peter Lynch could pick today

Albeit challenging, it is also possible in today's markets to find high-growers in the tech space trading at attractive valuations by applying the same simple logic. One of the most resounding occasions was Apple (AAPL) in 2016. The stock is one of the widely followed FAANG members, yet it traded at a P/E of about 10-12x for an extended period against expected growth of 10-15% (and a dividend yield of about 2%): those who loaded shares back then are now sitting on a 50% ROR, and a similar situation can be presenting itself now with Facebook (FB).

My point is that investors do not necessarily need to seek stocks trading at single-digit P/E to make the math work. As I said at the beginning of the article, it makes perfect sense to pay more for higher growth and lower risks, and one of the most attractive stocks I believe to be around these days trades as a matter of fact at a TTM P/E of more than 15x.

Chinese live streaming platform YY, Inc. (YY) has been experiencing top-line growth close to 100% in recent years, and despite recent attention because of the Huya (HUYA) IPO, its fast-growing core business has remained largely overlooked. Part of this might be because Western investors lack the understanding about the entertainment live streaming business mechanics and the belief that Western tech giants can have an easy life in Asia just on the back of their home market success. However, all it takes for a Chinese platform to get immediate access to a 1 Billion+ users potential market is to launch domestically with an interface tailored to suit local tastes. That's a substantial competitive advantage that many fail to recognize, but having spent many years in Korea myself, I have a clear understanding of how people here tend to favor locally developed portals and applications over international peers, from Naver (OTCPK:NHNCF) over Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Kakaotalk over WhatsApp. In the case of YY, the question is if it can retain a dominant position over local rivals such as Momo (MOMO) rather than if Facebook or YouTube will launch something to get a foot in the business.

Well-known issues are also related to Chinese government's meddling in business affairs and the current trade war climate that does not help general sentiment towards Chinese stocks. Corporate governance is always an issue with Chinese stocks, but the same perennial arguments are not preventing widely recognized companies like Alibaba (BABA) to be trading at P/E of 50x (which might still be on the cheap side) despite lower growth than YY.

Although no business can sustain hyper-growth for extended periods of time, investors can usually try to project earnings into a five-year span to better grasp the potential returns, which in the end is supposed to equate the growth rate. In the case of YY, there still seems to be substantial potential. While for the current year, I am projecting a 25-30% income growth, it is reasonable to expect the industry will slowly drop its growth rate in the mid-teens.

A precise value is hard to determine as it is impossible to know how much YY will grow over such a prolonged period. However, one can make an educated guess based on the addressable market and study trend indicators such as MAU and ARPU. Depending on how fast the growth slows down and the TAM is reached, the valuation difference is substantial, but I think YY can sustain even higher growth rates than the ones presented above. There are reasons to believe YY's live platform TAM will at least allow revenues to increase threefold from current levels, so the 2-3x total return scenario proposed above could be a base-line that disregards the additional monetization opportunities related to YY's Huya stake.

Conclusion

At the risk of sounding a bit too theoretical, I wrote this article to rehash a strategy that has proven itself over time and I believe can still be used effectively today by retail investors for stock picking. Neff used to say investing is not a complicated business, but people make it complicated. Perhaps that is because the core fundamentals behind an investment strategy can be as easy one single piece of information, Earnings, but emotions get in investors' way all the time. The market roller-coasters can be thrilling to watch but can also harm much more (behavioral economics say that because of loss aversion, investors' pain of loss can be twice as intense as the joy of gain). Ultimately, the more an investor can detach himself from emotions, the more successful he can be.

If you can follow only one bit of data, follow the earnings-assuming the company in question has earnings - […] I subscribe to the crusty notion that sooner or later earnings make or break an investment in equities. What the stock price does today, tomorrow, or next week is only a distraction. (P. Lynch)

Disclosure: I am/we are long YY, MCK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.