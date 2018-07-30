Pro Forma Analysis Of Continental Resources' Q2 Performance

How Continental Resources Inc. is targeting additional upside that can be realized in the near future.

Recently, I decided to invest in Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) at $63.41 per share. In light of Continental Resources Inc. realizing prices that are fairly close to WTI (a product of additional pipeline takeaway capacity out of North Dakota, the geographical proximity of the STACK/SCOOP to Cushing, and a lack of oil hedges), this is a company poised to generate strong net income growth throughout 2018. Its recent production update underwhelmed investors a bit, but I constructed a pro forma income statement that shows why Continental Resources Inc. is still likely to grow its bottom line in Q2 on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Let's dig in.

Continental Resources Inc. is focused on two prolific oil & gas plays; the Bakken/Three-Forks up in North Dakota and the STACK/SCOOP down in Oklahoma. The goal is to boost Continental Resources Inc.’s production base to ~60% crude oil by year-end, up from ~55% in Q2 2018E, which is made possible by the high oil cut wells targeting those plays generally produce.

Pro Forma

Income Statement - Reporting Period Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Revenues: In thousands Crude oil and natural gas sales $1,113,852 $1,144,617 Gain on natural gas derivatives, net $10,174 $15,000 Crude oil and natural gas service operations $17,002 $20,000 Total revenues $1,141,028 $1,179,617 Operating costs and expenses: Production expenses $92,962 $88,200 Production taxes $80,580 $92,010 Transportation expenses $49,297 $48,000 Exploration expenses $1,720 $2,000 Crude oil and natural gas service operations $4,583 $6,000 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion $454,378 $447,393 Property impairments $33,784 $0 General and administrative expenses $43,043 $47,296 Net (gain) loss on sale of assets and other ($41) $0 Total operating costs and expenses $760,306 $730,899 Income from operations $380,722 $448,717 Other income (expense): Interest expense ($75,894) ($72,000) Other $654 $0 Income before income taxes $305,482 $376,717 Provision for income taxes ($71,536) ($90,412) Net income $233,946 $286,305

My assumptions are based on the preliminary Q2 production update management issued out ahead of earnings, along with information from its Q1 report, 2018E guidance, and my own assumptions. Below is a look at the key metrics used to construct this pro forma income statement.

Given By Management Operating Expenses: Year Average Assumptions My Q2 Assumptions Production expense per Boe $3.00 to $3.50 $3.45 Production tax (% of net oil & gas revenue) 7.6% to 8.0% 7.80% Cash G&A expense per Boe $1.25 to $1.75 $1.35 Non-cash equity compensation per Boe $0.45 to $0.55 $0.50 DD&A per Boe $17.00 to $19.00 $17.50 Production Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Oil Barrels Per Day 163,837 157,000 Natural Gas Mcf Per Day 741,442 762,354 BOE 287,410 284,059 Average Assumed Differential To NYMEX *Reflected In Transportation Expense WTI Crude Oil Per Barrel -$4.00 -$4.00 *Reflected In Gains On Natural Gas Derivatives Henry Hub Per Mcf $0.25 $0.25 NYMEX Prices WTI $62.83 $67.41 Henry Hub $3.00 $2.80

Under these assumptions, Continental Resources is expected to grow its bottom line from $234 million in Q1 to $286 million in Q2, keeping in mind its overall production base (and most importantly crude oil output) was lower quarter over quarter.

Changes in accounting for transportation expenses and price realizations, a product of ASC 606, is why Continental’s differentials are now reflected primarily in the transportation expense section (the biggest source of that differential is transporting crude from North Dakota via pipelines to out-basin markets). While this is far from an exact science, it puts Continental’s growth trajectory into a tangible perspective.

DD&A per BOE expenses climbed down from Q4 2017 to Q1 2018, so I assume that continues to move towards the lower end of management’s 2018E forecast. Reductions in DD&A per BOE expenses as the result of increases in well productivity (higher EUR rates) are contending against cost reinflation effects (a product of higher oil prices) pushing up on total well costs.

On the LOE per BOE front, I also assumed there will be a marginal reduction from Q1 2018 levels instead of a larger cut, due to the weather problems faced in Q2. Looking at G&A and non-cash expenses, as well as production taxes as a percentage of revenue, I factored in modest sequential increases on both fronts as that is usually what happens when oil prices move higher.

Future considerations

What I like about Continental Resources is that management is dead set on leveraging higher oil prices to pay down debt, which is why the firm is in the process of redeeming $400 million of its 5% Senior Notes due 2022 by mid-August. As Continental fully paid off the drawn amounts on its revolving credit line in Q1, management plans to continue using partial calls on its 2022 Senior Notes to reduce its debt burden to $5 billion or less within the next year. For reference, the company had $6.164 billion in long-term debt at the end of Q1 2018. Interest expense reductions via debt retirements bolster net income and cash flow generation regardless of where oil & gas prices go.

Another source of upside comes from Continental’s production base perking up during the third quarter of 2018. Management expects the company to pump out 290,000-295,000 BOE/d net in Q3, and that crude will represent 57%-58% of those volumes.

When it comes to protecting its gas realizations, the Wildcat agreement will enable Continental to ship 400 MMcf/d of gas out of the STACK/SCOOP region to markets in North Texas where natural gas prices are more favorable. The pipeline started commercial operations in June 2018 and should have been fully operational by July. The uplift on its Mid-Continent gas realizations sold through that system is around $0.30/Mcf compared to in-basin prices.

Final thoughts

Rising oil-weighted production volumes, reductions in its LOE expenses, and smaller interest payments will help drive future bottom line growth at Continental Resources Inc. during the second half of 2018. Additional takeaway capacity is being built out in the Mid-Continent region, and that will support Continental Resources Inc.’s long-term growth ambitions, particularly in the STACK area. I went long Continental Resources Inc. because it offers a great way to play a $70 WTI environment. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.