With A 17.6% Dividend Yield CEFL Provides Diversification

Why I Bought And Continue To Buy CEFL

I have owned the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) from its inception in January 2014. I am still a cautious buyer. My initial purpose in buying CEFL was as a hedge for my primary holdings of interest rate sensitive mREITs and in particular UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL). Probably, the word hedge is too strong a term to use for my investment in CEFL. Diversifier may be a better description, since CEFL does involve interest rate risk as well.

My self-imposed restraint on which securities to use in attempting to diversify my portfolio was that the current yield had to be close to 20% on an annualized compounded basis. This restraint obviously severely limited my choice of diversifiers.

I included CEFL in the portfolio since it was not very highly correlated with MORL. While some of the 30 higher-yielding closed-end funds in the index upon which CEFL is based, hold interest rate sensitive securities, there are also some that hold credit sensitive securities that could benefit from stronger economic growth. Some of CEFL's closed-end exchange-traded funds contain common stocks, usually the high dividend-paying variety.

Many of the closed-end funds in the index that CEFL is based on contain high-yield bonds such as bonds issued by emerging markets issuers and junk bonds. Most junk bonds are considered to have some equity-like characteristics. Emerging market bonds generally entail credit risk, and thus do better when overall economic conditions improve.

However, to the extent that those bonds are longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates, they are impacted by declines in the overall bond market from higher levels of risk-free rates, like that which has occurred since the election. Including CEFL in my portfolio of 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs has been relatively expensive, when compared to what my total returns would have been if I had held only MORL as compared to a mixture of MORL and CEFL.

From the inception of CEFL on January 7, 2014, when CEFL closed at $27.03 to the closing price of $15.71 on July 27, 2018, the total return on CEFL was 29.56%, assuming reinvestment of dividends. Over that 4.55-year holding period this was an average annual total return of 5.86%. In contrast, over the same period based on the MORL's closing price on January 7, 2014 of $19.95 and the closing price of $15.92 on July 27, 2018, the total return on MORL was 113.67%, again assuming reinvestment of dividends. Over the 4.55-year holding period that was an average annual total return on MORL of 18.17%.

Both CEFL and MORL continue to pay very high dividends. Since inception, CEFL has paid a total of $15.82 in dividends. Over that same 4.55-year holding period, MORL paid a total of $17.01 in dividends. Neither of those totals include my projections of an August 2018 monthly dividend of $22.07 for CEFL and $0.0811 for MORL The difference in total returns between CEFL and MORL over that period was primarily due to MORL's share price declining much less than that of CEFL.

The primary reason to buy any of the 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs such as CEFL and MORL is the high yield. My primary investment focus is on 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs. These include in addition to CEFL and MORL: MORL's essentially identical twin ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL), UBS ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) and the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: REML).

My interest in MORL was first related to my view, more than five years ago that interest rates would stay lower for longer. MORL has been my largest position since then. My interest in CEFL and BDCL was primarily as high-yield diversifiers for my MORL and later MORL + REML positions.

Is The Rationale For My Investment In 2x leveraged High-Yield ETNs Still Intact?

Five years ago in July 2013, I laid out my economics-based rationale for investing in MORL and mREITs in A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs, which set forth the premise that overinvestment caused by tax policy is the primary driver of the business cycle and that the inequality resulting from the then existent tax code made me a buyer of MORL. That article included in part:

...In free-market capitalism, capital generates income for the owners of the capital which in turn is used to create additional capital. This is very good. Sometimes, it can be actually too good. As capital continues to accumulate, its owners find it more and more difficult to deploy it efficiently. The business sector generally must interact with the household sector by selling goods and services or lending to them. When capital accumulates too rapidly, the productive capacity of the business sector can outpace the ability of the household sector to absorb the increasing production. The capitalists, or if you prefer, job creators use their increasing wealth and income to reinvest, thus increasing the productive capacity of the business they own. They also lend their accumulated wealth to other business as well as other entities after they have exhausted opportunities within business they own. As they seek to deploy ever more capital, excess factories, housing and shopping centers are built and more and more dubious loans are made. This is overinvestment... ... The Revenue acts of 1926 and 1928 worked exactly as the Republican Congresses that pushed them through promised. The dramatic reductions in taxes on the upper income brackets and estates of the wealthy did indeed result in increases in savings and investment. However, overinvestment (by 1929 there were over 600 automobile manufacturing companies in the USA) caused the depression that made the rich, and most everyone else, ultimately much poorer... Since 1969 there has been a tremendous shift in the tax burdens away from the rich on onto the middle class. Corporate income tax receipts, whose incidence falls entirely on the owners of corporations, were 4% of GDP then and are now less than 1%. During that same period, payroll tax rates as percent of GDP have increased dramatically. The overinvestment problem caused by the reduction in taxes on the wealthy is exacerbated by the increased tax burden on the middle class. While overinvestment creates more factories, housing and shopping centers; higher payroll taxes reduces the purchasing power of middle-class consumers...

In 2013, the recovery from the financial crisis that began in 2007 was well underway. Many were forecasting that higher interest rates were imminent. My view was that interest rates would stay lower for longer. In 2013, I also said in Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs:

...Most investors now believe three things about the Federal Reserve, money and interest rates. They think that the Federal Reserve is artificially depressing rates below what would be a "normal" level. They believe that in the process of doing so the Federal Reserve has enormously increased the supply of money and they believe that the USA is on a fiat money system. All three of those beliefs are incorrect....

My theories regarding monetary policy and the impact on the business cycle resulting from the shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class, are the basis for my investment strategy as much now as they were five years ago. The 4.1% real GDP growth figure reported for the second quarter of 2018 does not change my longer-term outlook. Prior to the GDP data release I said in: REML, The mREITs And Friday's GDP Release:

...The 2018 second quarter real GDP will be announced on Friday July, 27, 2018. Many are looking for 4% or possibly more. Even though this number could be considered as "already in the market", there could be a spike in market interest rates when the GDP figures are released. This might be a buying opportunity for investors with a longer-term outlook, particularly for those seeking the very high current yields that can be obtained from 2X leveraged ETNs, based on mREITs...

As I suspected, most analysts anticipated the 4%+ GDP number, and were also aware of the temporary factors that artificially increased the figure, such as the surge in exports by those trying to beat the imposition of tariffs. Thus, there has been very little reaction so far in the prices of the 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs I own. MORL, MRRL and REML have declined slightly. CEFL and BDCL are up slightly on the higher GDP growth news. Very few serious analysts seem to believe the President Trump's assertion about the 4.1% real GDP figure that "Once the trade deals kick in, it is going to go even higher."

My view and that of many, is that the disruption to world trade generated by the Trump administration's ill-advised tariffs poses a major risk to the economy. Most agree that the tariffs and pending imposition of additional tariffs provided a one-time boost to real GDP in the second quarter of 2018. Economic activity as measured by GDP can be stronger in one period if some of the growth results from activity being brought forward from future periods.

Inventory building is the typical cause of growth in one period that must be "paid back" in later periods. It was widely reported that many purchases were made in the second quarter of 2018 in advance of the imposition of tariffs or possible tariffs. There are other possible reasons why growth in one period may be unsustainable, and thus be followed by lower growth later.

The tax bill contains a number of provisions, which are boosting capital spending. This accelerates economic activity. The question is how much of this extra economic activity will be borrowed from the future? The immediate expensing for capital spending was made retroactive to 2017. This has clearly added to growth already. However, this could ultimately result in over-investment, which can cause a reduction in growth or a recession.

At a minimum, some of the expansion in plant and equipment spending occurring now may be the result of projects that would have taken place in the future, but now will not occur then and thus drag down economic activity at a later date.

I think that the conditions for overinvestment leading to an eventual recession are greater now than they were previously. In terms of the timing of a recession, the picture is cloudy. Most economists agree that it's likely that a recession will occur within the next five years. We are now in the 12th post-WWII expansion. The current economic expansion, which began in June 2009 already is the second longest in history. Only the 120-month expansion from March 1991-March 2001 was longer. As of August 2018, the current expansion will be 111 months old. It will become the longest ever; it's still ongoing in July 2019.

As to the key question of how much overinvestment is taking place now, some information can be gleaned by listening to equity analysts. Professional equity analysts seek to determine which of the public companies they follow are good investments and which are poor investments. Lately, I have noticed many more equity analysts are focusing on what they consider "shareholder-friendly" companies, which they recommend, as compared to companies they consider not to be shareholder-friendly that they suggest investors avoid.

The main criteria by which many equity analysts now consider when separating the shareholder-friendly companies from those that are not so, involves capital allocation. The equity analysts are recommending companies that they determine demonstrate what they term as prudent use of capital, usually referred to as practicing discipline in capital allocation.

Equity analysts are quite clear as to how a shareholder-friendly public company with a disciplined capital policy behaves. The equity analysts recommend the purchase of shares in companies that choose to spend money more on dividends and share buybacks as opposed to allocating capital to investments that increase capacity, such as business fixed investment. Some analysts say: they are sick and tired of seeing too many public companies taking the money and putting it into capital investments with no return.

There is no way to quantify just from the comments by equity analysts, how many companies are shareholder-friendly in terms of exercising discipline in capital allocation, or are not shareholder-friendly in their view. Clearly, there are some public companies whose capital allocation is not to the equity analysts' liking.

What the equity analysts consider an imprudent use of capital, is essentially what I refer to as overinvestment when I said that overinvestment caused by a tax policy that shifts the tax burden away from the wealthy, who have a higher marginal propensity to save and invest and onto the non-rich who have a much higher marginal propensity to consume is the primary driver of the modern business cycle.

What the equity analysts call imprudent use of capital and I call overinvestment, tends to increase as the business cycle progresses from the recovery phase to the expansionary phase. Thus, corporate management was unlikely to engage in overinvestment at the trough of the current cycle in 2009.

However, as the expansion lengthens, overinvestment and lack of discipline in capital allocation would tend to be more prevalent. It's likely that the question of the prospects of a recession in the next five years is more a question of when, rather than if. Unfortunately, for economic forecasters, it appears that the range of probable economic outcomes is now diverging rather than converging.

There are various risks that could impact the securities markets and interest rates in particular. These are policy risks that have arisen as a result of the 2016 election. In a March 2017 article: Investing In The Era Of Trump - Do Bad Economic Outcomes Necessarily Mean Bad Investment Outcomes?, I discussed various potential risks that unfortunate policy choices by the Trump Administration could pose to the financial markets.

Many, but not all, of the risks posed by unfortunate policy actions by the Trump Administration primarily threaten the equity markets. At times, sharp sell-offs in the equity markets can reduce market interest rates on securities that are considered credit-risk-free. Thus, sharp declines in the stock markets and/or the events that cause the sharp declines in the stock markets can trigger "flight-to-safety" rallies in the Treasury and agency securities markets.

Likewise, sharp declines in the stock markets and/or the events that cause the sharp declines in the stock markets can influence the Federal Reserve with regard to interest decisions. Sharp declines in the stock markets and/or the events that cause the sharp declines in the stock markets may cause the Federal Reserve to refrain from raising rates or even to lower rates. This provides a basis for employing CEFL as a diversifier. CEFL has both interest rate risk and credit risk, since many CEFL components invest in junk bonds.

Stocks and fixed-income securities, in a sense, compete for shares of investors' portfolios. A decline in the equity market can cause some investors to rebalance their portfolios to shift out of fixed-income securities into stocks. Likewise a decline in the fixed-income market can cause some investors to rebalance their portfolio and shift out of stocks into fixed-income securities.

It now appears that many of the policy-related risks that have arisen from Trump's actions are combining and intertwining and thus posing multiple threats to investors. An example is President Trump's decision not to certify Iran's compliance with the 2015 Nuclear Agreement. The Trump administration has announced that all other countries must stop buying Iranian oil by November 4, 2018. This has already increased oil prices and could further significantly increase oil prices and thus stoke inflation fears.

The major sources of risk and uncertainty are related to foreign policy and trade issues. On July 5, 2018, it was reported that Iran explicitly threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz “Any hostile attempt by the U.S. will be followed by an exorbitant cost for them,” said Esmail Kowsari, deputy commander of the Sarollah Revolutionary Guards base in Tehran, according to the Young Journalists Club, affiliated with Iran’s national broadcaster. “If Iran’s oil exports are to be prevented, we will not give permission for oil to be exported to the world through the Strait of Hormuz.” Iranian President Rouhani reiterated that threat in a speech on Sunday July 22, 2018, that also included a warning to the United States that any conflict with Iran would be the “mother of all wars.”

Not to be outdone, President Trump tweeted:

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! 11:24 PM - Jul 22, 2018

There are various repercussions of Trump's Iran policy that could occur, mostly bad. These possible negative outcomes were described in detail in: Does The 21% Dividend Yield Compensate For MORL's Risks?

As with the Iran sanctions, it is becoming clear that Trump's assertions that "trade wars are easy to win" were fallacious. No one ever wins a trade war, just some lose more than others. The retaliating nations always have a tremendous advantage of those instigating protectionism. This can be seen with tariffs on steel and aluminum that increases the costs of every product made in the USA that uses those metals.

Thus, American consumers and producers are already net losers from these ill-advised protectionist tariffs, even before any retaliation. These tariffs increase consumer prices and make products produced in the USA less competitive relative to those made outside the USA using steel and aluminum priced at the world market, rather than the artificially propped-up, protected US steel market.

As Trump discovered when a retaliatory tariff was put on US motorcycles mostly impacting Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), that will not raise any costs on any EU producers or raise prices for anyone in the EU, except for buyers of motorcycles, the cost to the retaliating nations is miniscule. HOG has announced it will have to shift production outside of the USA as a result of the tariffs. Thus, on top of the costs to American consumers, producers and exporters of the steel and aluminum tariffs, before any retaliation, American workers at HOG lose jobs and shareholders of HOG suffer as well.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) the American maker of Indian and Victory brand motorcycles is considering similar actions, with regard to shifting production overseas and reducing employment in the USA in response to Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs and the retaliation by other countries.

Larry Kudlow and other (formerly?) free trade advocates have been struggling to assert that Trump is not engaging in a trade war. Their task was made much more difficult, when Trump referred to the action by HOG as: raising the white flag of surrender, a term generally used only in the context of warfare.

There have been reports that Trump has considered leaving the World Trade Organization. The Trump administration treasury secretary has said that such reports are greatly exaggerated. That is not a complete denial. Leaving the World Trade Organization would make Smoot-Hawley look like a minor setback, in terms of destroying the world economy.

In a few years, the World Trade Organization will be imposing enormous fines against the USA for the steel and aluminum tariffs imposed ostensibly for preposterous national security purposes. At that time, if Trump is still in power the risk of the USA leaving the World Trade Organization and becoming a second-rate economy may be much more serious.

Trade policy is a prime example of possible outcomes diverging. At any time, Trump could announce that he has "won" the trade wars and all other countries have agreed with him to eliminate all tariffs and trade restrictions. This could happen even if nothing significant has changed with regard to actual tariffs and trade restrictions. This is similar to what occurred after Trump met with the dictator of North Korea. When Trump met with the EU commissioner Juncker, it was announced that both agreed to the desirability of ultimately eliminating all tariffs and trade restrictions. The equity markets rallied on this.

Some argue that Trump is merely using threats of tariffs as a negotiating position to ultimately achieve an even better trade system where all tariffs are abolished. This argument, however dubious, cannot be rejected outright. In terms of what Trump really is trying to accomplish Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) CEO Lloyd Blankfein pointed out the extent that no one can really know what Trump's true objective regarding trade is when he said about what Trump has done so far regarding trade "That's what you would do if you're crazy and wanted to end free trade," he said. Blankfein also said "That's what you would do if it was a negotiating position, and you wanted to remind your counterparty just how much fire power you had to bring to the negotiation."

Analysis Of The August 2018 Dividend Projection

While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from CEFL are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying closed-end funds that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture. All but three of the CEFL components pay monthly dividends and thus contribute to most of CEFL's monthly dividends. Not included in the CEFL August 2018 dividend projection are: Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) and ClearBridge Energy (CEM).

They are quarterly payers that will not have any dividends with July 2018 ex-dates. Thus, they will not contribute to the August 2018 CEFL dividend. Liberty All Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA), which has the largest weight in CEFL, is a quarterly payer with an ex-dividend date in July 2018.

Thus it will contribute to CEFL's monthly dividend, boosting it a little. From the data in the table below, I calculated a projection for the August 2018 monthly CEFL dividend of $0.2207. The table shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend, ex-date, price NAV and contribution to the dividend for the CEFL components that will contribute to the August 2018 CEFL dividend.

Conclusions And Recommendations

I am still cautiously bullish on CEFL as a diversifier for my holdings of 2X leveraged high yield ETNs that are based on mREITs. CEFL is one of the few instruments that provide a very high yield and some ability to benefit from a rising stock market. However, some of the factors that made me bullish previously are not as clear as before. Additionally, policy risks that have arisen as a result of the 2016 election are now becoming more pronounced.

The vast amount of fiscal stimulus from the growing deficits at this late stage in the business cycle with a 4% unemployment rate raises concerns of an overheating economy. There are reasons to believe that the 4.1% real GDP figure for the second quarter and the latest 4% unemployment rate may not be an accurate indicator of tightness in the labor markets.

As was pointed out in the article, Disability's Disabling Impact On The Labor Market, historically, labor force participation has behaved cyclically in the midst of a slightly declining trend. Dubious and fraudulent disability claims have vastly increased the number of those collecting disability, with commensurate decreases in labor force participation and the unemployment rate.

In the article, REML 21.9% Yield Could Compensate For Many Risks, I discussed the possibility that a rebound in the labor force could alleviate fears of an inflationary labor shortage. As to why this rebound in the labor force may be finally occurring, I suggest that some reforms of the disability system that were included in the 2015 budget agreement may be now having an impact. The surge in number of those collecting disability required a bailout of the disability trust fund that entailed shifting $300 billion from the social security trust fund disability trust fund.

As part of the 2015 budget deal, in return for the disability trust fund bailout that many Republicans opposed, the Obama administration agreed to phase in reforms to the disability system. These included requiring medical evidence in some cases. This was discussed in detail in: Disability And Participation.

The uncertainty of possible impacts from possible protectionism, federal budget deficits, possible overheating in the economy and labor markets and monetary policy suggests large fat-tail risks in both directions in the equity market and fixed-income markets. This would lead investors, who have a significant portion of their portfolios in CEFL, to consider adding MORL to hedge against the risk of much weaker economic growth.

This would enable them to maintain the income in the high teens that CEFL now delivers. Likewise, MORL investors might want to consider adding CEFL or BDCL in order to hedge the against a high real growth scenario. SHMD could be utilized by investors who want to only invest in one 2X leveraged ETN since it contains both interest rate sensitive components and credit risk sensitive components.

The yields on all of the high-yielding 2x leveraged ETNs like CEFL are still compelling. However, the uncertainty regarding economic variables means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETN's use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based. I am diversifying the large proportion of MORL in my portfolio with some CEFL and BDCL since there is a small possibility of much stronger economic growth than I expect.

The recent tax bill will, at minimum, create a greater perception on the part of many market participants that there will be much stronger economic growth. This should be considered by shorter-term investors. If something catastrophic were to occur, like severe real protectionism or an oil shock, it would be expected that the stock market would decline sharply, but MORL could do better as investors seek the safety of agency mortgage-backed securities and the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates. There is an unleveraged ETF that is based on the same index as CEFL, the YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY) for those that might want to benefit from a rising market in higher yielding securities but are more risk-averse.

Using data available as of July 27, 2018, the weighted average discount to book value of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the new index upon which CEFL and its unleveraged version YYY is based was 9.7%. On January 22, 2018, the average discount to book value of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL and its unleveraged version YYY is based was 8.55%. Using data available as of December 22, 2017, the average discount to book value of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprised the old index was 7.06%.

This was less than the 7.46% on November 2, 2017. It was near the lower end of its range, and that suggested caution. As of January 27, 2017, it was 9.28%. As of December 28, 2016, it was 9.5%. It was 6.9% on July 28, 2016. This compares to the record 13.8% discount to book value for CEFL on September 18, 2015. Much of the price increase in CEFL since then has been due to the reduction on the discount to book value that the components were trading at. A substantial portion of the relative price fluctuation in CEFL is due to changes in the discount to book value.

One reason for caution, at times, has been that some of the dividends paid by the components of CEFL include return of capital. Because of significant changes in the composition of the index, comparisons of the shares of dividends from return of capital to previous levels may not be very meaningful. Using data available as of July 27, 2018, indicated that 15% of the CEFL dividend consisted of return of capital. Data available as of December 22, 2017, using the old index composition, indicated that 6.5% of the CEFL dividend consisted of return of capital.

My calculation using available data as of December 28, 2016, before the 2017 rebalancing indicated that 17% of the CEFL dividend consisted of return of capital. Both the July 27, 2018 discount to book value and return of capital figures are slightly more favorable than was the case last month. More favorable means a larger discount to book value and a smaller percentage of the dividend that consists of return of capital.

In view of the uncertainty and risks. Active traders might consider waiting until the impacts of the Iran decertification, protectionism, federal budget deficits and monetary policy on economic conditions become more clear. However, a lesson we can learn from the last few years is that waiting for price declines in high-yielding instruments like CEFL can backfire, as the large dividends forgone by waiting exceeds the savings from a lower purchase price.

Another 2X leveraged ETN from UBS is ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged U.S. Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD). It started trading on February 3, 2015. It is based on the Solactive US Small Cap High Dividend Index. The yield on SMHD exceeds both CEFL and BDCL and is only slightly less than MORL thus, I am keeping an eye on it. One interesting aspect of SMHD is that it may be an interesting diversifier for CEFL.

This is because closed-end funds are excluded from SMHD. Originally I looked at SMHD as a diversifier for MORL since SMHD has many equity issues that would do well in an environment of higher levels of economic activity. However, SMHD has a fairly large number of mREITs that are also in MORL. Since SMHD excludes close-end funds there is no overlap with CEFL.

There are some concerns with SMHD. The tracking fee is a relatively steep 0.85%, as compared to 0.40% for MORL and 0.50% for CEFL. As with any high yielding instrument, there is usually some reason which it is trading at a level that results in a high yield. Thus, many of the components of that are depressed for various reasons. The three largest components of SMHD are: Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY), GameStop (NYSE:GME) and B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS).

All of which have had some problems in the past year but are still paying relatively large dividends. The components of the Solactive US Small Cap High Dividend Index upon which SMHD is based are selected based in part of the security's "Forward Looking Distribution Yield," which is more useful than historical data, but in some cases involves educated guesses as to what the future dividends will be. I will be looking further into SMHD and have not taken any position in it.

Presently, CEFL offers a reasonable relative opportunity to diversify a high-yield portfolio with a very high concentration on mREITs. My calculation projects an August 2018 CEFL dividend of $0.2207. The implied annualized dividends based on the last three months would be $2.55. This is a 16.3% simple annualized yield with CEFL priced at $15.66. On a monthly compounded annualized basis, the yield is 17.6%.

If someone thought that over the next five years, equity markets and interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus CEFL would continue to yield 17.6% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $224,591 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $17,600 initial annual rate to $39,449 annually.

CEFL Components and Contribution to the Dividend

Name Ticker Weight Price NAV Price/NAV ex-div dividend frequency contribution Liberty All Star Equity Fund USA 4.66 6.73 6.98 0.9642 7/27/2018 0.17 q 0.036703 Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund ETJ 4.51 9.81 9.88 0.9929 7/23/2018 0.076 m 0.010894 DoubleLine Income Solutions DSL 4.45 20.1 20.55 0.9781 7/11/2018 0.15 m 0.010355 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc. RQI 4.28 11.96 12.9 0.9271 7/17/2018 0.08 m 0.008926 Aberdeen Total Dyn AOD 4.27 8.8 9.97 0.8826 7/22/2018 0.0575 q 0.008699 BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund HYT 4.24 10.5 11.84 0.8868 7/13/2018 0.072 m 0.009065 Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund GHY 4.23 13.63 16.12 0.8455 7/12/2018 0.0825 m 0.007983 BlackRock Multi-Sector Income BIT 4.22 17.01 18.8 0.9048 7/13/2018 0.1167 m 0.009027 Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fd ISD 4.19 13.99 16.29 0.8588 7/12/2018 0.085 m 0.007938 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund EVV 4.13 12.57 14.57 0.8627 7/11/2018 0.067 m 0.006864 Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund EAD 4.12 7.88 8.94 0.8814 7/13/2018 0.05197 m 0.008472 Western Asset High Income Fund II HIX 4.11 6.41 7.26 0.8829 7/19/2018 0.0455 m 0.009096 NexPoint Credit NHF 4.09 22.36 24.61 0.9086 7/20/2018 0.2 m 0.011407 Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund JQC 3.98 7.88 9.08 0.8678 7/12/2018 0.037 m 0.005827 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund EDD 3.9 6.83 7.81 0.8745 6/28/2018 0.15 q Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund VTA 3.9 11.45 13.1 0.8740 7/16/2018 0.0625 m 0.006638 Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund EMD 3.89 13.58 15.68 0.8661 7/19/2018 0.1 m 0.008932 PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund PCI 3.66 23.8 23.8 1.0000 7/12/2018 0.164063 m 0.007867 Western Asset Global EHI 3.34 9.14 10.55 0.8664 7/19/2018 0.061 m 0.00695 Blackstone /GSO Strategic Credit Fund BGB 2.98 15.97 16.9 0.9450 7/23/2018 0.105 m 0.006109 First Trust High Income Long/short Fund FSD 2.81 14.6 16.92 0.8629 7/2/2018 0.105 m 0.006301 Western Asset High Income Op HIO 2.61 4.8 5.4 0.8889 7/19/2018 0.0265 m 0.004493 Brookfield R A Incm RA 2.48 23.06 24.2 0.9529 7/17/2018 0.199 m 0.006673 Clearbridge Energy CEM 2.34 14.34 15.19 0.9440 5/23/2018 0.355 q BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust BTZ 1.88 12.11 14.04 0.8625 7/13/2018 0.067 m 0.003243 AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Inc. AWF 1.68 11.58 13.3 0.8707 7/5/2018 0.0699 m 0.003162 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc. DSU 1.58 11.19 12.51 0.8945 7/13/2018 0.0685 m 0.003016 Invesco Senior Inc. VVR 1.38 4.28 4.9 0.8735 7/16/2018 0.0195 m 0.00196 Nuveen Real Asset JRI 1.1 16.22 18.65 0.8697 7/12/2018 0.106 m 0.002241 Eaton Vance Tax Ad D EVT 0.97 23.3 23.48 0.9925 7/23/2018 0.145 m 0.001882

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEFL, MORL, MRRL, REML, BDCL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.