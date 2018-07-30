Wall Street Breakfast: Central Banks Take Center Stage

Economy

"I don't think this is a one- or two-year phenomenon. I think we definitely are in a period of four or five years of sustained 3% growth at least," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News Sunday. The U.S. economy accelerated in the second quarter, according to figures released Friday, with GDP growth expanding at a 4.1% clip to record its fastest pace since 2014.

Agriculture ministers from the G20 countries criticized protectionism in a joint statement on Saturday, and vowed to reform WTO rules, but did not detail what steps they would take to improve the food trade system. Agricultural markets have been rocked by recent tensions, with U.S. farmers expected to take an estimated $11B hit due to China's retaliatory tariffs. The Trump administration has said it would pay up to $12B to help them weather the trade war.

"I would be willing to 'shut down' government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT!" President Trump wrote on Twitter. The announcement comes days after he met with House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to discuss the fall legislative agenda.

The death toll from a Northern California wildfire has risen to six as more than 38,000 people remain under evacuation orders in and around the city of Redding, about 160 miles north of Sacramento. Since erupting last Monday, the Carr Fire has already charred almost 90,000 acres of drought-parched vegetation and is only 5% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

"True energy independence is finally within our grasp... with America becoming a net natural gas exporter," according to U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. "For too long, Russia has enjoyed near-monopoly status as the main supplier of natural gas to our European allies... Simply stated, the U.S. wants to help our partners increase their energy security by increasing the diversity, not only of their supply, but of their suppliers as well."

Iran's currency hit a historic low of 100,000 rials to the dollar over the weekend. The collapse, which has seen the currency lose half its value in just four months, was encouraged by a deepening economic crisis and the imminent return of full U.S. sanctions. The penalties will be reimposed in two stages on Aug. 6 and Nov. 4, forcing many foreign firms to sever business ties with Tehran.

President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will stand its ground, according to broadcaster Haberturk, after President Trump threatened to slap sanctions on Ankara if it doesn't free an American pastor accused of supporting a coup. The friendship between Turkey and the U.S. is on the line in this dispute, he added, stating the latter "should not forget that they will lose a sincere partner."

In what would be its 13th IMF bailout, Pakistan is reportedly drawing up plans to seek up to $12B - its largest ever rescue from the fund - with senior finance officials set to present the option to Imran Khan soon after he takes office. Any loan from the IMF, which many believe is necessary to resolve the country’s escalating foreign reserves crisis, would see the IMF impose restrictions on public spending.

China has offered Britain talks on a post-Brexit free trade deal as it remains mired in an increasingly bitter trade war with Washington. The overture came as British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt met China's State Councillor Wang Yi in Beijing, marking his first major overseas trip since he replaced Boris Johnson.

Meanwhile, U.K. ministers are dusting off an emergency playbook as part of preparations should Britain crash out of the EU without a deal, the Sunday Times reports. Helicopters and army trucks would be used to ferry supplies to deliver food, medicines and fuel in the event of shortages. Other blueprints have also been drawn up for the armed forces to assist civilian authorities.