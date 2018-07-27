(Source: imgflip)

Note that due to reader requests I've decided to break up my weekly portfolio updates into three parts: commentary, economic update, portfolio summary, stats, & watch lists. This is to avoid excessively long articles and maximize the utility to my readers.

Introduction

Note that I offer these weekly economic updates purely because I believe that investors should always take a holistic "big picture view" of the world. That means knowing the state of the economy and what the short- and medium-term recession risks likely are. However, as I'll explain later in this article (recession risk section), macroeconomic analysis has historically proven to be a terrible tool for stock market timing (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ). Which is why I only offer these analyses so that readers will likely be able to see a recession coming about a year or so away.

That will hopefully allow you the time to prepare yourself emotionally and financially for the downturn. It will also hopefully allow you to adjust your portfolio's capital allocation to a more defensive stance, such as with defensive sectors, or potentially greater allocation to bonds (for lower risk tolerant investors).

The Current State Of The Economy: Blowout Q2 Results Were Likely A Fluke But Stronger Growth Appears Likely To Continue

As expected, the Bureau of Economic Analysis' GDP report was very strong. Not just was Q1's growth revised up from 2.0% to 2.2%, but Q2's growth rate was 4.1%, the strongest in over four years. However, it's important to note this is just the advanced reading, and in the following months, it will be revised twice. The average change between the first reading and the third and final estimate is usually plus or minus 0.6%.

This quarter's great results were driven by strong growth across all parts of the economy:

government spending: +3.5% YOY

personal consumption (consumer spending): +4.0% YOY

business investment: +7.3% YOY

The results were also helped by a massive increase in exports which added 1.1% this quarter and accounted for 27% of total growth. This was largely a result of foreign importers racing to stock pile goods before recent US tariffs went into effect. For example, soybean imports to China soared ahead of the July 6th tariff deadline.

The results were offset by -1% inventory investment as companies couldn't keep up with demand. This is a very good problem to have because it potentially means increased future investment will drive stronger growth in the coming quarters and offset the loss of the temporary sharp spike in exports that isn't likely to be repeated.

Stripping out the one-time effects of tax reform, the 2018-2019 spending deal, and large boost from exports, analysts estimate that growth would have come in at a still healthy 2.7%.

This initial Q2 reading means that average US economic growth in the first half of the year is now 3.1%. If we could sustain that for the full year, then it would be the first full year of 3+% growth since 2003.

Growth was slightly below the 4.2% economist consensus. But you need to keep in mind that due to the incredible complexity of the US economy (tied to an even larger and more complex global economy), the range of estimates is always very wide.

(Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve)

For example, estimates for Q2's growth ranged from 2.8% all the way to 4.6%. And some investment banks were even speculating the figure might be as high as 5.2%.

More importantly, according to the far more conservative (was projecting just 2.8% Q2 growth) New York Fed's real time GDP growth model, Q3 growth appears to be headed in the right direction.

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

For example, last week this model was projecting 2.4% growth for Q3. But thanks to very strong industrial reports (durable goods orders and inventories), that has been upgraded to 2.8%. This confirms what the BEA's report said about companies racing to boost production and keep up with rising demand.

Of course, all real time GDP models can be volatile and so this single reading isn't a guarantee that stronger growth will continue. However, it does confirm, at least for now, that thus escalating tariffs do not seem to be significantly slowing US economic growth. That's especially true in the currently booming industrial and manufacturing sector.

Meanwhile, the BEA estimated that core PCE (Fed's official inflation metric) dropped from 2.2% last quarter to 2.0%. That's right in line with the Fed's long-term symmetrical target. It also indicates that rising input costs might not actually be triggering rising inflation, at least as far as the Fed is concerned. That might free up the Fed to slow its pace of rate hikes below the six planned through the end of 2020, which would be a positive for prolonging faster US economic growth.

Recession Risk: Very Low

I use five key meta analyses to track the health of the economy. That includes those which have historically proven to be good predictors of recessions:

the 2/10 yield curve

the Base Line and Rate of Change or BaR economic graph

Jeff Miller's meta analysis of leading economic indicators

the St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator

The New York and Atlanta Fed's real-time GDP growth trackers

(Source: Business Insider)

The yield curve has proven the single-most accurate predictor of recessions over the past 80 years. Specifically, when the curve inverts, or goes below 0 (because short-term rates rise above long-term rates), then a recession becomes highly likely. It usually begins within 12-18 months.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts August 1978 January 1980 17 September 1980 July 1981 10 December 1988 July 1990 19 February 2000 March 2001 13 December 2005 December 2007 24 Average 16.6

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve, Ben Carlson)

According to a March 2018 report from the San Francisco Fed, an inverted yield curve has "correctly signaled all nine recessions since 1955 and had only one false positive, in the mid-1960s, when an inversion was followed by an economic slowdown but not an official recession." In other words, if the yield curve goes negative, there is probably a 90% chance of a recession starting within the next 17 months or so.

Unfortunately, investors hoping to use the yield curve to time market tops are out of luck. While a yield curve inversion is very accurate at predicting recessions with long lead times, its track record on predicting bear markets is far less impressive.

2/10 Yield Curve Inversion Vs. Bear Market Starts

(Source: Wealth Of Common Sense)

The lag time between market tops and yield curve inversions is all over the map, ranging from just 2 months in 2000 to nearly 2 years in 2005.

And if we go back to 1956 (using the 1/10 yield curve), we can also see that yield curve inversions are largely useless for timing bear market starts. In fact, on three occasions the forward-looking market has actually peaked before the curve inverted. This means that the yield curve should not be used as a market timing mechanism but rather purely as a good recession risk indicator.

Current 2/10 Yield Curve: 0.29% (unchanged from 0.29% last week)

The yield curve is near its lowest point in 11 years. This is likely due to the stock market falling over trade war concerns. This is creating a flight to safety, driving up 10-year bond prices and lowering the 10-year yield. Fortunately, history shows that the actual number isn't significant, and recession risk is low as long as the curve is positive.

Historically, the 7/10 yield curve inverts first (by 6 to 28 days). It remains stable at 0.04% (it's naturally lower than 2/10) and so there is no indication that an inversion is imminent.

The second economic indicator I watch is Economic PI's baseline and rate of change, or BaR economic analysis grid. This is another meta analysis incorporating 19 leading indicators that track every aspect of the US economy. That includes the yield curve, through a different version of it.

(Source: Economic PI)

The BaR grid has shown to be a reliable indicator, predicting the 1980, 1990, 2001, and 2007 recessions.

11 out of 19 economic indicators in the expansion quadrant (indicating accelerating growth), and 8 out of 19 still showing positive (though decelerating) growth. Thus, the economy remains near its strongest point in almost four months I've been tracking the state of the economy in these updates.

Note that over the past 15 weeks, the number of leading indicators in the decelerating but positive growth quadrant has ranged from seven to 10. In any given week, one or two indicators might flip flop between decelerating or accelerating growth. This is just statistical noise and only long-term trends should be used as recession risk warning signs.

(Source: Economic PI)

Next, there's Jeff Miller's excellent economic indicator snapshot, a rich source of numerous useful market/economic data. It also provides an actual percentage probability estimate for how likely a recession is to start in the next few months.

(Source: Jeff Miller)

What I'm looking at here is the quantitative estimates of short-term recession risks. In this case, the four-month recession risk is about 1.22%, while the probability of a recession starting within nine months is about 24%. While that is up slightly from last quarter, I don't consider it statistically significant.

That's especially true, given that long-term inflation expectations remain slightly above the Fed's target and stable. If the bond market was really convinced that a recession was coming soon, then inflation expectations would be falling. This gives me some optimism that perhaps 10-year yields can rally in the coming weeks and avoid an inversion. That would likely signal that any potential recession might not arrive until 2021 or later.

For another look at recession risk, I like to use the St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator. This looks at the risk of a recession beginning in the current month (it's actually delayed two months). It uses a four-month running average of leading economic indicators.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

The way to read this graph is to understand that in the past (since 1967), as long as the reading (currently 0.14% recession risk) is under 18%, the economy has never been in a recession. This means that this graph can tell us with about a four-month lead time whether or not the economy is likely to be contracting.

Bottom Line: Recession Risks Remain Low So Little Need To Get Defensive Just Yet

Again, I'm not a market timer, just a macroeconomics nerd (my major in college) who wants to ensure I and my readers see the big picture. Thus, the reason I provide these weekly economic updates. They are NOT meant for market timing purposes, but rather to allow you to prepare yourself emotionally and financially for when a recession does inevitably happen. It's also meant to give you around a year's warning (hopefully longer) to adapt your portfolio's capital allocation strategy.

That might mean:

stockpiling some cash (to take advantage of future bargains during a bear market);

putting new capital to work in more defensive companies (utilities, healthcare, telecom, consumer staples); and

for the most risk averse investors potentially moving some money into bonds.

My personal plan is, when the 2/10 yield curve inverts, allocate 50% of weekly savings to cash. However, because my portfolio strategy consists of overweighting in the most undervalued and low volatility sectors (with recession resistant cash flow), I will always be buying some new quality undervalued income stock. That's even when the recession clock officially starts counting down to the next economic downturn and its accompanying bear market.