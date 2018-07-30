Out-Of-Equilibrium Economics: The Foreign Exchange Market

The Eurozone, the Japanese, and the Chinese are all at different places, and this is resulting in the out-of-equilibrium situations in the major currencies.

The United States is setting the bar right now with its nine-year economic recovery, fiscal stimulus, and a central bank that's raising its policy rate and shrinking its securities portfolio.

There are plenty of conflicts going on in the foreign exchange markets these days, but these situations are not really being caused by the major central banks.

A major editorial piece in the Financial Times on Friday, July 27, 2018 suggests, “There are undoubtedly unhealthily high global imbalances, in part reflecting misaligned exchange rates.” The writer of the editorial removes the blame from the world’s major central banks.

“But, it is difficult to blame monetary policy, at least in the advanced economies, for creating them.” The rest of the editorial then investigates the role that the central banks are now playing in the foreign exchange markets.

One reason given for excusing the central banks, the Federal Reserve System, the Bank of Japan, and the European Central Bank, is that “They are commendably focusing on domestic conditions, including domestically generated inflation and the tightness of their labor markets, much more than on trying to manipulate the external value of their currencies.”

And China? “China is unusual among the big central banks in placing such a big emphasis on exchange rates as part of its monetary policy.”

China, therefore, can be rightly accused of “deliberately weakening” its currency. But, more on this later.

In other words, three of the major central banks of the world are really not that concerned with their currency’s value in foreign exchange markets.

Thus, markets can be out-of-equilibrium and the central banks will do little or nothing to correct the out-of-equilibrium situations leaving the determination of the value of each currency up to market factors.

Amongst the top four, the editorial declares that the Federal Reserve, the ECB, and the BOJ “are roughly in the right position as regards to monetary policy, perhaps only the fed a little too keen to withdraw stimulus.”

The steady line, right now, is being set by the Federal Reserve System in the United States. The United States economy is in a much better position than either the economies of the European Union and the Japanese are really in a highly uncertain, in-between situation. Each of these latter currency areas has its own unique problem.

The steady line is that the United States economy is now in its tenth year of expansion and although the rate of growth has not been great, a compound annual rate of growth of 2.2 percent, the strength and steadiness of the recovery has been stronger than elsewhere in the developed world. And, the Federal Reserve is steadily raising its policy rate of interest and is reducing the size of its securities portfolio.

None of these other countries can match that record. This puts the US currency in the driver’s seat. Furthermore, the economy is also benefitting from “looser fiscal policy” that is “directly traceable to (President) Trump” and this will seemingly justify the Fed continuing to raise its policy rate and reduce its securities portfolio, which will also tend to help strengthen the dollar.

In addition, according to the International Monetary Fund, “the Euro as on balance undervalued in 2017.”

But, there are major problems within the community. “Fund economists reckon the real exchange rate was between 10 and 20 percent weaker than appropriate in Germany, which continues to run huge trade surpluses, but overvalued by between 3 and 10 percent for Spain.”

The European Central Bank cannot fix this. So what should the value of the Euro be and how might this value be managed by the ECB? It depends. And, this problem will not be resolved until the European Union puts together sufficient reforms so that the fiscal policy of the EU can be managed in a way that will substantially reduce all of the disequilibrium’s that exist within the single currency.

Monetary policy will not resolve this issue and the economies of the EU are only expected to grow modestly in the near future. This is a major reason that the ECB is being cautious about ending its quantitative easing.

“On Thursday, the European Central Bank reiterated the message of its previous meeting in June it intended to start scaling down quantitative easing in September and halting it by year-end. But, it has signaled a sufficiently slow pace of withdrawal that the Euro has stayed low.”

In other words, with the economies of the single currency area growing as slowly as they are, the ECB officials want to err on the side of too much ease rather than causing the economies of the currency area to slow down even further.

As long as this is the case, the Euro will remain weak against the US dollar.

Furthermore, the Bank of Japan faces continued problems. On Friday, the Bank of Japan made its second intervention in a week to support the domestic bond market.

The Japanese economy is not growing that fast and during the week investors had been selling Japanese bonds “amid reports that the central bank might scale down its stimulus program next week.”

The yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond rose to 10 basis points, 0.10 percent, last week.

The Bank of Japan moved against this speculation and set the yield of their bond purchases at one basis point, 0.01 percent, so as to continue to help underwrite Japanese commercial banks.

The Bank of Japan is expected to begin raising rates in the near future, but, it, too, wants to err on the side of too much ease so as to avoid any premature disruptions in the banking system and the economy.

The US dollar is strong against the Euro and the Japanese Yen, not because of Fed policy making but because the economies of the eurozone and the Japanese are so much weaker…and are likely to remain so. This is on out-of-equilibrium situation that will result in the movement of currency values. And, the end is not in sight. And, the central banks are not going to move to try and reduce the amount of disequilibrium that exists.

As far as China is concerned, the Chinese are very concerned about their economy slowing down further. As a consequence, they are aiming their fiscal policy to stimulate the economy, but they are also explicitly trying to lower the value of their currency to aid in the effort. The use of monetary policy to weaken the renminbi will not end until the Chinese believe they have accomplished their task.

England is another situation. The British have to deal with Brexit. Brexit will continue to make the United Kingdom weak. And, I see no apparent resolution forthcoming. For one thing, Great Britain lacks the leadership it so badly needs. Here, to me, weak leadership means weak Pound.

In conclusion, the foreign exchange markets are pretty well on their own these days and this is why they are as volatile as they are. Central banks generally are not focusing upon the value of their currencies and so the value of those currencies adjust to the out-of-equilibrium conditions of their markets. This situation is not going to change for the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.