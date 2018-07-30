Del Frisco's: The Earnings Deterioration Continues

Shares of Del Frisco’s (DFRG) have traded strangely after the company posted Q2 results on Friday. Shares initially popped, then traded down throughout the day, but allegedly traded up around 10% in after hours trading. A wild ride for Del Frisco’s shareholders to be sure, but the fundamental performance of the business remains heading in the same direction. Margins further deteriorated and comps continue to be weak. Let’s take a look at the quarter and why the adjusted net income number is a mirage. The business remains weak.

Top Line Problems Persist

Top-line results for Del Frisco’s were misleading due to the inclusion of an additional week versus the year ago period, which led to a 9.4% y/y increase in sales to $90 million. On a comparable basis, sales declined 1.4% y/y, with a 0.7% rise at Del Frisco’s Grille cancelled out by a 1.2% decline at Double Eagle Steakhouse and another steep drop of 6% at Sullivan’s.

Del Frisco’s is truly struggling to drive traffic into its restaurants. Restaurant traffic in total dropped 7.5%, though Del Frisco’s has been less promotional, so average check increased 6.1% y/y. The breadth of the dip is what I find particularly troublesome. Customer counts at Double Eagle and grill were down 6.3% and 7%, respectively. The “to be divested” Sullivan’s saw a big drop of 11.1%. Although it is positive that higher check prices have been able to maintain or prevent larger dips in profitability, I think the declining customer counts demonstrate that consumers are falling out of love with the Del Frisco’s experience. I find that popularity declines can compound – you go out expecting a dinner in a lively atmosphere, only to find yourself in a half empty steakhouse. This is a very dangerous dynamic in restaurants.

Profitability – Still Not Good

As I noted previously, DFRG likes to tout restaurant EBITDA margin levels as a gauge of success. This is faulty for many reasons. First, the D&A costs are very real in this particular business, as our taxes. In addition, DFRG claims to have some value from its restaurant platform, so one must factor in all corporate costs and capital structure decisions when evaluating the business. Restaurant-level EBITDA margin is one of the more disingenuous metrics I have seen.

In short, the $0.22 adjusted earnings is a mirage. You can theoretically argue that adjusting out acquisition and disposition costs is reasonable, but several other adjustments like consulting and lease termination costs are clearly normal course costs of doing business. Even still, the highly adjusted calculations would imply only a 4.8% net income margin, which translates to just a touch over breakeven from a free cash flow perspective, net of new store openings.

On the positive side, management did a nice job of managing labor expenses across each concept during the quarter. Labor as a percentage of sales fell 90 basis points at Double Eagle, 200 basis points at Grille, and 100 basis points at Sullivan’s. I think management is tightening the belt, rightly so, in this respect. However, it remains to be seen if the decline in labor expense could lead to a reduction in quality of experience, which in turn helps drives sales slower.

Also positive for DFRG is the diversity of proteins for the new Barteca business. This will make DFRG’s COGS less of a pure play on beef. This could reduce some swings in earnings, though most protein costs are susceptible to large price swings.

Not Comfortable with Leverage

Even though DFRG will delever if it sells Sullivan’s, I am simply not comfortable with the leverage profile of the business and management’s lack of urgency. Management’s plan to pay down debt after the large Barteca acquisition is to grow the unit count by 10-12% per year, which will require significant capex, while the base business essentially comps flat. Management then makes the leap that leveraging G&A will create strong earnings growth that lifts free cash flow, and thus, the company can pay down debt to 2.5-3.0x net debt to adjusted EBITDA.

Not only does this plan sound unrealistic to me, and frankly, disappointing that they do not intend to improve comps, but also the adjusted EBITDA metric still leaves DFRG in a poor credit position. Remember, they are spending a lot on capital expenditures, and whether or not they like it, they will have to pay taxes. I think the leverage profile of this business is going to look far too aggressive, especially this late in an economic cycle.

Activist to the Rescue?

DFRG may have found a savior in activist investor Armistice Capital. Armistice and its founder Steven Boyd are best known for agitating at pharmaceutical companies, but I suspect they found the DFRG situation too tempting to pass up. Perhaps this will shift the strategic focus on growing comps and reducing leverage, but it is too early to tell. Given the current status at DFRG, I would welcome an activist shareholder if I were long the stock. I think management needs a new view on value-creation, and perhaps a not so friendly activist investor will be able to sway their view.

All things considered, I am avoiding the stock

Deteriorating popularity coupled with an excessive leverage profile and underwhelming plan to reduce debt is a combination that I am not interested in investing in. I believe shares are highly susceptible to negative macroeconomic fluctuations, and I think management is acting irresponsibly by acquiring a new concept before fixing the core Double Eagle and Grille franchises. I would avoid this company, though I do think the presence of Armistice Capital could ultimately help get DFRG back on the right track.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.