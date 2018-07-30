Cardinal Health: Too Cheap To Pass Up

The stock trades at roughly the same price as in 2013 which has piqued my interest.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Scott Perry as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

The multi-year selloff in Cardinal Health's (CAH) stock, caused by speculative concerns over Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) healthcare ambitions and several years of deflation for generic drug prices, has created a buying opportunity for patient investors with the likelihood of a cyclical bottom in generic drug pricing increasing. Additionally, Cardinal's inflated non-cash amortization costs, due to its recent acquisitions, has created a sizable discrepancy between earnings and free cash flow. The health industry's continuing vertical consolidation and slowing branded drug price increases has also hurt performance. On top of that, Cardinal has significantly underperformed its two competitors in the last year, which has got me interested in accumulating a position.

Cardinal's trailing enterprise value to twelve-month free cash flow ratio is under 9 and well below average for public companies. If there is a stabilization in generic drug prices along with better execution by management, the stock is a steal at its current price.

Underlying Cause of Pricing Pressures

Cardinal’s pharmaceutical wholesaling business directly benefits from rising drug prices. The FDA, in 2012, had a backlog of over 2,800 applications for new generic drugs, so generic drug manufacturers were partly shielded from competition which led to inflated pricing. Since then, the FDA streamlined the approval process and has nearly eliminated the backlog. With a changed competitive landscape, Cardinal’s wholesale generic pharmaceutical unit has been negatively affected by price deflation for several years. Its generic segment is critical to its profits because of its advantageous bargaining position with generic drug manufacturers.

Also, healthcare companies have altered the power dynamics in the industry through continued vertical integration. Cardinal has responded by pooling its purchasing power for generics with CVS (CVS) through their Red Oak partnership. McKesson (MCK) and Walmart (WMT), and AmerisourceBergen (ABC) and Walgreens (WBA) have established similar sourcing ventures. The venture with CVS, a 10-year agreement started in 2014, is crucial to the company's competitive positioning and has helped offset some of the price deflation.

Pricing pressure from new generic approvals should ease somewhat, and deflation should moderate as prices continue to come down to more sustainable levels. Generic price stabilization is crucial to turning around Cardinal’s financial results, but investors expect continuing generic deflation and are quite pessimistic, so even if deflation continues, the stock should still be an attractive investment.

Impact of Acquisition Struggles

Inventory write-downs at its Cordis medical division, acquired in 2015, have also negatively affected earnings. Management underestimated its unique challenges, but the company is working to correct this through better inventory visibility. Management has made several medical acquisitions in recent years with mixed results, and the Cordis acquisition, in particular, has been a disappointment. While the medical segment is a small part of Cardinal, only about 10 percent of revenue, it has an oversized impact on earnings due to its higher margins than the distribution business.

Cordis sells stents and catheters that have finite expiration dates and some inventory is consigned with third parties, so inventory visibility is key for profitability. The inventory write-offs raised Cardinal’s tax rate up to 45.1% in the recent quarter versus 32.3% the year before as the company was unable to realize a tax benefit from losses in differing jurisdictions. Partly as a result of this, Cardinal’s operating income PE ratio is significantly lower than McKesson and AmerisourceBergen.

If management can stabilize the Cordis segment and get its tax rate down, which seems likely, the medical device segment will be a strategic asset and complement the wholesale pharmaceutical distribution segment nicely. Its most recent acquisition, a patient recovery business acquired from Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in 2017, doesn't sell medical devices that expire so this will not be a recurring issue.

Attractive Free Cash Flow

Due to the company's recent acquisitions, amortization costs ballooned to $175 million in the most recent quarter.

CAH Amortization Expense (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Since it’s a non-cash expense for earnings, this obscures just how attractive the company’s cash flow is relative to its enterprise value.

Litigation expenses have increased substantially from the last fiscal year. It was $155 million for YTFD 2018, in their last quarterly report, versus $37 million for YTFD 2017. The company's annual report describes the issues facing the company from the national opioid crisis:

Opioid Lawsuits As of August 8, 2017, 26 counties and municipalities in New York, Ohio, Oregon and West Virginia, as well as the Cherokee Nation, have filed lawsuits against pharmaceutical wholesale distributors (including us), pharmaceutical manufacturers and retail chains relating to the distribution of prescription opioid pain medications. The lawsuits, which have been filed in various federal, state and other courts, allege violations of controlled substance laws and various other statutes as well as common law claims, including negligence, public nuisance and unjust enrichment, and seek equitable relief and monetary damages. We are vigorously defending ourselves in these lawsuits. Since these lawsuits are at early stages, we are unable to predict the outcome of these lawsuits or estimate a range of reasonably possible losses.

The company has already settled a lawsuit from West Virginia’s Attorney General for $20 million, but its other potential liability is hard to predict. While concerning, I believe the risk is acceptable given the company’s depressed valuation.

Management has steadily been reducing share count over the years. With Cardinal's depressed valuation, it's an ideal time for management to be repurchasing shares. During its second quarter earnings release on February 8th, it increased its authorization to repurchase shares by one billion dollars.

Conclusion

Management issued a disappointing outlook for fiscal 2019 in its last earnings call:

As we look ahead, we are now anticipating FY 2019 will be more challenging than previously expected. While we will still have the tailwinds of Patient Recovery in Red Oak and subsequent U.S. tax reform, we now see significant headwinds including Cordis performance, customer repricing, the loss of PharMerica and continued generic deflation.

A drastic short-term turnaround seems unlikely but investors willing to ride this out are getting a nearly four percent dividend yield. The company is investing in its business to stay competitive, through rising capital expenditures, while still generating attractive free cash flows. As one of only three companies that dominate the wholesale pharmaceutical distribution business, Cardinal is well-entrenched in the healthcare industry. Amazon will have difficulty disrupting this business like it's done to the retail sector because of the regulatory requirements, massive scale required, and razor-thin margins prevalent already. Cardinal has no physical retail presence, so Amazon should have more success targeting the margins of retail pharmacies.

Vertical consolidation is a concern but minuscule margins show just how competitive it is between the three companies. More consolidation is likely with Walgreens rumored to be interested in buying AmerisourceBergen. Cardinal's purchasing alliance with CVS helps it squeeze generic manufacturers and is crucial to retaining its negotiating leverage for generic drugs.

I will be watching for signs of stabilization in generic pricing and better execution from management in the coming quarters. That said, I feel comfortable holding a medium-sized position in the stock, while also being ready to increase my position if shares remain under pressure. With its distressed valuation, high dividend yield, steady buybacks, and some signs of stabilization for generic drug prices, I'm willing to wait for a turnaround.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.