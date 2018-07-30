Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of July 2018

Vanadium market news - Navigant - "VRB to be one of the fastest growing electrochemical storage technology sets over the next decade."

Welcome to the Vanadium miners news. July saw vanadium prices continue their spectacular rise. The vanadium sector is hot right now.

Vanadium uses

Vanadium is traditionally used to harden steel; however Vanadium Flow Batteries [VRFBs] are becoming increasingly popular especially for commercial energy storage, most notably in China. China has an enormous amount of solar and wind capacity that blend perfectly with this type of energy storage. The type of vanadium used in energy storage applications is vanadium pentoxide.

Vanadium oxide spot price history

China Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] Flake 98% Price - USD 18.80/lb

Vanadium redox flow battery [VRB] schematic

Vanadium demand versus supply

Demand

Steel production (used to harden steel). Recent China regulations requiring stronger steel rebar, hence more vanadium required.

Vanadium redox flow batteries (used mostly for large scale energy storage in China).

Supply

Most supply currently comes from China, Russia, South Africa, and Brazil.

Supply has been decreasing the past few years for several reasons.

Vanadium demand forecast to outstrip supply 2018-2025

Vanadium market news

In 2017 Robert Friedland stated:

"We think there’s a revolution coming in vanadium redox flow batteries,” he says. "You’ll have to get into the mining business and produce ultra-pure vanadium electrolyte for those batteries on a massive scale. We’re very deeply interested in how you store electrical energy in the grid. The beauty of the vanadium redox battery is that you can charge and discharge it at the same time, something that can’t be done with a lithium battery. With a vanadium redox flow battery, you can put solar power and wind power into the battery, and you can put excess grid power into the battery at night, and at the same time you can have a stable output into the grid."

Note: Robert Friedland is a chairman of Beijing company Pu Neng. Last November 2017 Pu Neng was awarded a contract to build the largest vanadium flow battery in China. That is the 40MWh project referred to above, that will be followed by a larger 100MW 500MWh energy storage project in Hubei Province.

On July 3 Phys.org reported: "Scientists create a vanadium flow battery model. Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, a group of scientists from the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech), Lomonosov Moscow State University[(MSU], and the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology [MIPT], led by Skoltech Professor Aldo Bischi, has developed a mathematical model of the electrochemical cell of the vanadium flow battery. The model describes the battery's dynamic behavior, including the flow of vanadium ions through the cell membrane. The results of the study were published in the journal Applied Energy."

On July 19 Energy Storage reported: "Redox flow energy storage deployed on both trial and ‘proven technology’ basis. Redox flow energy storage systems, earmarked by Navigant Research to be one of the fastest growing electrochemical storage technology sets over the next decade, are being deployed in recent or upcoming projects by Cellcube Energy Storage Systems and Redflow."

On July 21 The Economist reported: "Vanadium is the latest beneficiary of the battery craze. OPEN a toolbox, pull out a spanner and you may be holding a bit of the answer to global warming: vanadium, a metal named after Vanadis, the Scandinavian goddess of beauty. Used mostly in alloys to strengthen steel, its appearance may not live up to the romance of its name. Yet vanadium could become a vital ingredient in large clean-energy batteries, in which case it will shine a lot brighter. Its price has already been rising faster than cobalt, copper and nickel, all of which are used in lithium-ion batteries (see chart). The main reason for the run-up is prosaic. About nine-tenths of the world’s vanadium is used to harden steel; China has tightened standards on the strength of rebar to make buildings more earthquake-proof. Mark Smith, boss of Largo Resources, which mines high-purity vanadium in Brazil, says this alone should increase demand for the metal by up to 15,000 tonnes in 2018-19. Last year total production was 83,000 tonnes."

Vanadium miner news

Vanadium producers

Glencore [LSX:GLEN] [HK:805] (OTC:OTCPK:GLCNF)

Glencore is a large vanadium producer, but vanadium production represents only a small portion of their revenue.

On July 3 Glencore announced: "Subpoena from United States Department of Justice. Glencore Ltd, a subsidiary of Glencore plc, has received a subpoena dated 2 July, 2018 from the US Department of Justice to produce documents and other records with respect to compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and United States money laundering statutes. The requested documents relate to the Glencore Group’s business in Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Venezuela from 2007 to present."

On July 11 Glencore announced: "Update on subpoena from United States Department of Justice."

On July 25 Glencore announced: "2018 half-year production report and 2018 half-year results presentation."

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

AMG Vanadium is a leading provider of products and services for the metals, manufacturing, refinery and petrochemical industries. AMG Vanadium produces ferrovanadium and related ferroalloys from spent refinery catalysts using our proprietary pyrometallurgical process.

On June 29 AMG announced: "AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. announces long-term spent catalyst recycling agreement. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. is pleased to announce that AMG Vanadium has signed a new long-term, multi-year agreement to process and recycle spent catalysts from a major oil refinery operator in North America. "This is an important new business partner for AMG Vanadium and a key element of our long-term raw material strategic plan", said Mr. Hoy Frakes, President of AMG Vanadium. "We are pleased to have the opportunity to provide our new partner with the industry leading environmental solution for their spent catalyst recycling needs."

Bushveld Minerals Limited [LN- AIM:BMN] (OTC:BSHVF)

Bushveld is a diversified AIM-listed resources company with a portfolio of vanadium, tin and coal assets in Southern Africa and Madagascar. Bushveld Minerals 100% own Bushveld Vametco Limited which has a controlling interest of 59.1% in an existing low cost production platform, Vametco Alloys, with ~3.5% of global market share. Quality brownfield processing infrastructure in close proximity to Bushveld deposits.

On June 28 Bushveld Minerals announced: "Bushveld Minerals completes 2nd phase of Vametco expansion. AIM-quoted Bushveld Minerals, the AIM listed, integrated primary vanadium producer, with ownership of high grade assets has successfully completed the second phase of the three-phased expansion project at Bushveld Vametco. This phase of the expansion project increases the annual production capacity from 3,035 mtV, achieved in Phase One, to 3,750 mtV, with a capex of US$2.5 million."

On July 11 Bushveld Minerals announced: "Bushveld Minerals receives first vanadium battery, starts testing. Bushveld Minerals Ltd’s partnership with South African electricity utility Eskom has received its first vanadium battery. US firm UniEnergy Technologies built the unit, which will run on a mixed-acid vanadium electrolyte."

On July 16 Bushveld Minerals announced: "Bushveld Minerals 'still greatly undervalued' - CEO Fortune Mojapelo. Fortune Mojapelo, Chief Executive of Bushveld Minerals Ltd, caught up with Proactive's Andrew Scott while in London to update on developments across the business. This month Bushveld Minerals Ltd’s partnership with South African electricity utility Eskom received its first vanadium battery. Meanwhile Bushveld Vanadium's recently completed the second phase of a three-phase expansion programme at the Vametco Mine which has seen production increase to 3,750 mtV."

On July 18 Bushveld Minerals announced: "Bushveld says can deliver battery energy to Eskom “in months”. Bushveld Energy’s progress in getting its vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) up and ready for testing at Eskom’s Rosherville site shows that utility-scale batteries can be delivered in a matter of months, Bushveld Minerals CEO Fortune Mojapelo says."

Energy Fuels Inc. [TSX:EFR] (UUUU)

Energy Fuels state they are "the #1 uranium producer in the U.S. with market-leading portfolio." The company produced 259,000 lbs of uranium in 2017. Regarding vanadium the company state they have "32M lbs M&I vanadium resources at La Sal & Whirlwind Mines (1% avg. grade)." In 2013 the company produced 1.5M lbs of V2O5, and due to the price recovery they are evaluating several near-term production opportunities.

On June 28 Energy Fuels announced: "Energy Fuels advancing vanadium activities; strengthens cash position. Energy Fuels Inc., a leading producer of uranium and vanadium in the United States, is pleased to announce that it recently strengthened its cash position and currently has sufficient existing cash on hand to allow the Company the ability to retire all or a portion of its existing long-term debt and to further advance its long-term and sustainable vanadium production profile."

Largo Resources [TSX:LGO] [GR:LR81] (OTC:OTCQB:LGORF)

Largo Resources is a pure play vanadium pentoxide producer from their Maracás Menchen mine in Brazil. The company state, "the Maracás Menchen mine possesses the world's highest grade vanadium deposit - P&P reserve grade of 1.17% V2O5 is over double the industry average. On track to be one of the lowest cost producers of vanadium, and a 6 year take or pay off-take agreement with Glencore for 100% of production."

On July 10 Largo Resources announced: "Largo Resources reports second quarter 2018 production results. Total production of 2,458 tonnes of V2O5 in Q2 2018, a 13% increase over Q2 2017 and an 11% increase over Q1 2018. New average daily production record for June of 29.4 tonnes of V2O5 produced per day. Overall V2O5 recovery rate of 79.2% achieved in Q2 2018."

On July 17 Largo Resources announced: "Largo Resources provides guidance on second quarter 2018 revenue and announces receipt of consent to repayment from BNDES. Largo Resources Ltd. is pleased to provide guidance on its expected revenue for the three month period ending June 30, 2018, anticipating revenue of between CDN$99 million and CDN$107 million, a new quarterly revenue record for the Company."

On July 24 Largo Resources announced: "Largo Resources announces closing of secondary offering. Largo Resources Ltd. announced today the closing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering of 60,000,000 common shares and an additional 9,000,000 common shares representing the exercise in full of the over-allotment option which was exercised on closing by the underwriters (the "Offering")."

Vanadium developers

Aura Energy [ASX:AEE] [GR:VU1] (OTC:AUEEF)

Aura Energy is an Australian based minerals company that 100% owns polymetallic and uranium projects with large resources in Sweden (Häggån Project) and Mauritania (Tiris project). Aura’s focus is on the Häggån Project, located in Sweden’s Alum Shale Province, one of the largest depositories of vanadium in the world.

No news for the month.

Australian Vanadium [ASX:AVL] [GR:JT71] (OTC:ATVVF)

Australian Vanadium is an emerging vanadium producer focused on the Gabanintha deposit in Western Australia.

On July 5 Australian Vanadium announced: "Resource update for Gabanintha vanadium deposit including cobalt, nickel and copper." Highlights include:

"Total Mineral Resource revised to 175.5Mt at 0.77% vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) consisting of: Measured Mineral Resource of 10.1Mt at 1.11% V2O5, indicated Mineral Resource of 24.0Mt at 0.63% V2O5, and inferred Mineral Resource of 141.4Mt at 0.77% V2O5.

The revised Gabanintha Mineral Resource includes a distinct massive magnetite high-grade zone of 93.6 Mt at 1.00% V2O5 consisting of: Measured Mineral Resource of 10.1Mt at 1.11% V2O5, indicated Mineral Resource of 4.9Mt at 1.09% V2O5, and inferred Mineral Resource of 78.6Mt at 0.98% V2O5.

The Mineral Resource now includes an estimation of cobalt, nickel and copper: Initial Inferred Mineral Resource is 12.5 Mt at 206 ppm Co, 659ppm Ni and 222 ppm Cu.

PFS base case nearing completion."

King River Copper [ASX:KRC]

King River holds 785 square kilometres of mineral leases covering a unique geological feature in the Eastern Kimberley of Western Australia, called the Speewah Dome. The company state on their website: "The focus of King River Copper Limited is the exploration for Gold, Silver and Copper." However their deposits also contain vanadium.

On June 25 King River Copper announced: "New high grade vanadium pentoxide route. King River Copper Limited is pleased to provide this update on hydrometallurgical testwork completed by TSW Analytical Pty Ltd (“TSW Analytical”). This work is part of a Vanadium Concept Study into the production of high purity Vanadium Pentoxide (99.5-99.9% V2O5), Titanium Dioxide (>99% TiO2), iron oxide and vanadium electrolyte products (used in vanadium flow batteries) for input into a Scoping Study."

On July 23 King River Copper announced: "High purity vanadium update 23 July 2018. King River Copper Limited is pleased to provide this update on hydrometallurgical testwork completed by TSW Analytical Pty Ltd (“TSW Analytical”). This work is part of a Vanadium Concept Study into the production of high purity Vanadium Pentoxide powder (>99.5 V2O5) and standard grade Vanadium Pentoxide flake (>98% V2O5), Titanium Dioxide products (pigment and high purity >99% TiO2), iron oxide hematite and Vanadium Electrolyte (used in vanadium flow batteries) for input into a Scoping Study."

Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCPK:RDRUY) (OTCPK:RRSSF)

Neometals is primarily a lithium producer however they 100% own the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Iron Project in Western Australia. Barrambie's Eastern Band is one of the highest grade hard rock titanium deposits globally.

On July 11 Neometals announced: "Barrambie - positive test work results." Highlights include:

"Receipt of highly encouraging initial Chinese metallurgical results.

Clean mixed mineral concentrate produced with combined titanium, vanadium and iron levels of >92%.

Metallurgical processing of mineral concentrate gave recoveries of >90% TiO2 and high recoveries for pig iron and vanadium product streams.

Results provide strong encouragement that a simple and conventional processing pathway can be developed to extract titanium, vanadium and iron products.

Supports next stage of Pilot‐scale metallurgical test work."

Prophecy Development Corp. [TSX:PCY] (OTCQX:PRPCF) (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Prophecy Development Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Prophecy's objective is to advance Gibellini Black Shale primary vanadium project in the battle mountain region in North Eastern Nevada USA to production. Gibellini aims to be the first active primary vanadium mine in North America.

On July 9 Prophecy Development Corp. announced: "Prophecy proposes to spin off vanadium royalty co to finance construction of Gibellini Vanadium Project. Prophecy Development Corp. announces that it is engaged in discussions with advisors regarding spinning off a vanadium royalty and streaming company (“VRC”). It would be a means to provide investors with direct participation in vanadium mining royalties, streaming, and physical vanadium."

On July 16 Prophecy Development Corp. announced: "Prophecy presentation now available for on-demand viewing." Recent company highlights include:

"Announcement of Gibellini Project’s positive PEA results with after-tax IRR of 52% and NPV of $338M prepared by AMEC in May 2018.

Submission of Mining Plan of Operation for the Gibellini Project.

Streamlined National Environmental Policy Act review process.

Preparing to tender detailed engineering procurement and construction management [ EPCM] contracts in 2018 with target production in 2021."

Syrah Resources [ASX:SYR] (OTC:OTCPK:SYAAF) (OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources is primarily a graphite producer recently commencing graphite production from their massive Balama mine in Mozambique. The company also has discussed plans to produce vanadium.

On July 30 Syrah Resources announced: "June 2018 quarterly activities and cashflow update." Highlights include:

Battery Anode Material [BAM] Project:

"BAM site purchase scheduled to complete in August.

Full cell testing commenced with global top 10 battery producer, initial results indicate positive performance.

Increased engagement with potential customers for product refinement and development of supply chain cooperation.

Targeting initial qualification production by year end, subject to installation timeline and capital allocation."

Finance:

Cash on hand US$56.7m as at 30 June 2018 versus forecast US$55.0m

Forecast cash balance end Q3 2018 ~US$40m.

Timing of BAM major capital expenditure post site finalisation will be made in conjunction with Balama cash flow profile."

Tando Resources [ASX:TNO]

Tando Resources is a junior exploration company established with the purpose of exploring and developing gold zinc, lead, copper and other mineral opportunities. Tando signed a HoA to acquire 74% of a globally significant vanadium project, the SPD Project, in Gauteng Province, South Africa.

On July 5 Tando Resources announced: "Further high-grade assays highlight potential for near-term DSO vanadium at SPD Project." Highlights include:

"20 samples from 12 vanadium pipes at the SPD Vanadium Project in South Africa return further high-grade assays.

Seven of these samples returned assays that exceeded 2% vanadium oxide, which is higher than many significant operating vanadium mines globally.

The average grade of the samples is 1.87% vanadium oxide.

The pipes, which extend from surface, sit within a 3km radius of the existing vanadium deposit at SPD, which has a “foreign resource” of more than 500Mt.

Tando is preparing an extensive drilling program to bring this historic resource into JORC Code compliance

This drilling program includes holes to test the high-grade vanadium pipes."

On July 18 Tando Resources announced: "Final agreements signed for acquisition of SPD Vanadium Project. Tando Resources is pleased to announce that it has taken a key step towards completing its acquisition of a 73.95% stake in the SPD Vanadium Project in South Africa, with parties signing the final transaction agreements."

On July 27 Tando Resources announced: "Mining Right granted at SPD Vanadium Project, paving way for drilling to start in August."

Technology Metals Australia [ASX:TMT]

The company's primary exploration focus is on the 100% owned Gabanintha Vanadium Project located 40km south east of Meekatharra in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

On July 4 Technology Metals announced: "Strategic tenement acquisition to boost Gabanintha." Highlights include:

Acquisition of strategic tenement adjacent to proposed main pit at the northern block.

Enhances optionality and flexibility with regard to development of Gabanintha.

Compliments the robust findings of the recently completed Gabanintha pre-feasibility study.

Definitive feasibility study planning well progressed."

On July 12 Technology Metals announced: "Technology Metals Australia leveraged to growth of vanadium flow battery markets. Technology Metals Australia executive director Ian Prentice discusses with Proactive Investors, key developments in the vanadium market, and progress with the company's flagship Gabanintha Vanadium Project in Western Australia."

On July 12 Technology Metals announced: "Technology Metals Australia’s new tenement adds to billion-dollar vanadium potential. Technology Metals Australia Ltd has acquired additional tenure adjacent to the Northern Block of tenements at its 100%-owned Gabanintha Vanadium Project in Western Australia. The company’s recently completed pre-feasibility study [PFS] was based on the Northern Block indicated resource of 21.6 million tonnes at 0.9% vanadium pentoxide (V2O5)."

TNG Ltd [ASX:TNG] [GR:HJI] (TNGZF)

TNG is an Australian resources company focused on the evaluation and development of its Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron project. The Mount Peake Project is located 235km north-northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia. TNG Ltd is well advanced with a massive $4.7b NPV8%, but relies on titanium and iron with a lower grade vanadium by-product.

On July 9 4-traders reported: "TNG: strengthens executive team with appointment of highly experienced Commercial Manager Jason Giltay to the newly-created position of General Manager."

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON] [GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals plans to be a graphite producer with their flagship Ancuabe Graphite Project in Mozambique by H2, 2019. They also have the Nicanda Hill project which the company states is the "world's largest graphite resource" and also contains plenty of vanadium. Their third graphite project is Nicanda West. Triton is primarily a graphite play, but with significant vanadium potential.

No significant news for the month.

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT]

Battery Minerals is a multi-commodity battery materials provider focused on the development & integration of minerals critical to the battery market & energy storage sector. The Company is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets Montepuez and Balama which are located in Mozambique, and also has vanadium.

On July 23 Battery Minerals announced: "June 2018 quarterly activities report. $20M fund raising successfully completed. Cash on hand at $19M at July 20, 2018."

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. [TSXV:VRB][GR:NWN] (OTCPK:APAFF)

VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. 100% owns the Lac Dore Vanadium-Iron-Titanium project in Quebec Canada. The NI 43-101 vanadium resource estimate is 99.1Mt @ 0.43% V 2 O 5 (Inferred), or 1.08% V 2 O 5 in magnetite concentrate. Mineralization is at surface and open at depth and along strike. The Company also has another smaller project known as the Iron-T Vanadium Project also in Quebec, and royalties on the Raglan Nickel-PGM mine. The Company is looking to take a vertically integrated approach. They are also developing leading process technologies ‘VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology’ and ‘Electrochem globally patented Electrowinning’ technology.

No news for the month.

Cornerstone Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCC) (OTCQB:CCCC)

Cornerstone’s Carlin Vanadium project hosts one of North America’s largest richest primary Vanadium deposits, located in Nevada. Its West Jerome project targets a large scale high grade copper and zinc deposit in Arizona. Carlin has a historic Inferred Resource 28Mst @0.525% V2O5 (2010 SRK).

On July 10 Cornerstone Metals announced: "Cornerstone Metals provides update on its Carlin Vanadium Project. Cornerstone Metals Inc. is pleased to provide a project update on drilling plans, preliminary engineering, metallurgy and environmental studies on its Carlin Vanadium Project, south of Carlin, Nevada. The Company has secured a drill contractor to conduct an infill and deposit expansion reverse circulation (RC) drill program under its current BLM permit. The program will commence in the first week of August and consist of approximately 40-50 shallow vertical and angled RC drill holes. Of those, three holes will twin historic holes to provide additional comparisons for grades. Fifteen holes will be conducted to infill parts of the deposit to tight 40 metre centres. In addition, 22-32 holes will be drilled selectively on edges of the deposit with the objective of expanding the size of the deposit. Upon completion of the drill program, a resource estimate will be prepared, based on all historic and Cornerstone drilling on the property."

Other vanadium juniors

NextSource Materials [TSX:NEXT]

Cellcube Energy Storage [TSXV:CUBE] (STNUF) (formerly) Stina Resources

Golden Deeps [ASX:GED]

Sabre Resources [ASX:SBR]

Trigon Metals Inc. [TSXV:TM] (OTC:PNTZF)

Venus Metals [ASX:VMC]

Intermin Resources [ASX:IRC]

Vanadium One Energy Corp. [TSXV:VONE] [GR:9VR1] (OTC:VDMRF)

Conclusion

The vanadium price continues its meteoric rise, hence the vanadium sector is definitely hot right now. Meanwhile the vanadium miners are progressing well, boosted by strong interest in the sector.

My highlights for the month include:

The Economist - Vanadium is the latest beneficiary of the battery craze.

Largo Resources achieves a new quarterly revenue record.

Bushveld Minerals completes 2nd phase of Vametco expansion.

Resource update for Gabanintha vanadium deposit. Mineral Resource now includes an estimation of cobalt, nickel and copper.

TMT state: "Technology Metals Australia’s new tenement adds to billion-dollar vanadium potential."

As usual all comments are welcome.

