Katanga Mining: Significantly Undervalued With Sky-High Potential

For most of 2018, Katanga Mining's (OTCPK:KATFF) investors have been fighting an uphill legal battle related to its joint venture, Kamoto Copper Company (KCC), in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). That changed in June when Katanga announced that the legal proceeding against its joint venture has been resolved. However, the stock rally was short-lived, as the trade tension between the US and China became more apparent sending the price of copper down 20% from its early June high.

If the above didn't cause a lot of headache for investors, in July, Katanga's largest shareholder, Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY), has been a target of an investigation by the US Justice Department relating to possible bribery and corruption.

Background

As per the company report: "Katanga through its 75% owned subsidiary KCC is engaged in copper and cobalt mining and related activities in the DRC". KCC was suspended in September 2015 to finish the expansion of the Whole Ore Leach (WOL), which was to reduce cash cost of operations significantly from $2.50/lbs. to $1.65/lbs. Subsequently, on December 2017, Katanga announced that the first train of WOL was commissioned, which would produce 150,000 tpa (tonnes per annum) of copper and 11,000 tpa of cobalt in 2018. The second train of the WOL is due to commission in Q4 of 2018, leading to 300,000 tpa of copper and 30,000 tpa of cobalt in 2019.

As per the "2017 Annual Information Form," on March 2008, Glencore entered into an agreement with Katanga to acquire 100% of all produced copper and cobalt for the life of the mine including any plants operated, acquired, and/or developed by Katanga. The price paid for copper is the official LME Copper Grade "A" cash settlement quotation, adjusted for the Codelco long-term physical contract premium. The price paid for cobalt is the official LMB Cobalt 99.3% low settlement quotation.

The off-take agreement provides Katanga with a guaranteed source of revenue and can earn a profit on its investment, which ultimately decreases operational risk. In addition, the agreement also helps Katanga hedge against price changes in case of a future supply shortage. This is advantageous for both cobalt and copper as future supply concerns are growing, which could lead the market into backwardation, making the off-take agreement that much more valuable to Katanga.

Commodities

Katanga produces both cobalt and copper, the two most sought-after minerals in today's commodity environment.

Cobalt is a byproduct of copper with 60% of mineral sourced directly from the DRC. Cobalt which has seen a five-fold increase in price will continue to see increased demand in batteries of 14.5% per year to 2027 according to Roskill. This provides a competitive advantage for Katanga, as according to S&P, there is "very little likelihood that the DRC will cease to be the most important source of cobalt globally". For example, cobalt production in 2017 was about 115,000 tonnes; assuming that supply increases at a CAGR of 5.5% per year for the next 10 years, this would amount to 196,000 tonnes of cobalt in 2028. Katanga in 2019 will have the capacity to produce 30,000 tonnes of cobalt, giving it a 15% market share in 2028. Unlike most miners, this will allow Katanga to add significant incremental profit without increasing per unit costs.

The DRC also brings high copper grades into the world supply as existing mines experience a significant decline in grades. The industry copper grades, as per Brook Hunt, was under 1%, whereas, the average copper grade at KCC is about 3.6%. All thing equal, higher grades mean lower costs of production for Katanga. The bigger copper mines such as Escondida have to rely on economies of scale in order to be profitable, as the decline in grades have increased marginal costs. Therefore, a higher portion of cash flows must be allocated to sustaining CAPEX rather than growth CAPEX.

Katanga is strategically positioned to take advantage through capital efficient growth. Majority of the growth CAPEX will be spent upgrading existing unexplored mines within the KCC into the reserve category and/or making strategic acquisitions in other mining projects.

Valuation

The following discounted cash flow assumptions are made in order to derive the value of Katanga's 75% economic interest in KCC:

DRC cobalt and copper royalty of 10% and 3.5%, respectively

Gecamines royalty of 2.5% of Katanga's net revenue

DRC tax rate of 35% (ignoring super profit taxes)

Gertler royalty of 2.5% of KCC's net revenue

Transportation cost 8% of Katanga's total revenue

Real discount rate of 10%

US inflation of 2%

No changes in working capital

USD/CAD of 1.2 (for all conversion to CAD)

No production growth after 2019

Base Case Analysis

Exhibit 1: Commodity Price Forecast

Exhibit 2: Net Free Cash Flow

Source: Company March 2018 Technical Report (Pg. 282-285)

Assuming production after 2019 remains constant at 300,000 tpa for copper and 30,000 tpa for cobalt. Discounting the cash flows at 10% gives a base case justified NPV of US$5,987,018,014... with ~1.907 billion shares outstanding, the NPV per shares is US$3.14 (CA$3.77).

We can take the analysis one step further and conduct a sensitivity analysis on revenue and cost drivers

Exhibit 3: Sensitivity Analysis

Source: Company March 2018 Technical Report

Source: Company March 2018 Technical Report

As evident from the chart above, changes in OPEX have very little impact on NPV. This is due to the higher copper grades as well as incremental revenue from cobalt. That being said, the greatest impact to NPV is attributed to changes in commodity prices. As commodity prices decline by 20%, this reduces NPV by about 30%. If anything is to be noted, it's that even a 20% decline in commodities prices gives a NPV per share of US$2.18 (CA$2.61), much higher than the July 13th price of US$0.73. It's important to note that as the price of cobalt exceeds $85,000, Katanga becomes more leveraged to cobalt than copper.

Exhibit 4: Cash Flow Company Comparable

Source: CIBC World Markets

Cash flows are particularly important in the mining sector, given the capital intensive nature of the industry; as reserves are used, they need to be replaced through exploration and/or acquisitions of mines... which can incur large amounts of debt.

Based on Katanga's CFPS and the weighted average 2019E P/CF of 5.68x, the implied price is US$5.00. However, given that Katanga operates a single-site mining complex, we will discount the price by 20% for lack of diversification, which would imply a fair value of US$4.00 (CA$4.80) in 2019. It's important to note that Randgold (NASDAQ:GOLD), a gold miner, was assigned a weight of 12% in the calculation of P/CF in order to capture the sovereign risks associated with the DRC as it operates a large-scale mine.

Exhibit 5: NPV & Debt

Source: CIBC World Markets

Based on the average estimate of P/NPV at 10%, the fair value for Katanga after applying the 20% discount for lack of diversification is US$2.08 (CA$2.49)

To really drill into Katanga's cheapness, we will consider the P/NPV at spot prices. As of July 13th, copper and cobalt prices were US$6,165 and US$70,000 per tonne, respectively. Katanga is trading at a 0.25x P/NPV, whereas most of its peers are trading at a premium. Based on the 1.26x P/NPV weighted average multiple, Katanga after the 20% discount should be trading at US$2.91 (CA$3.49). However, it's trading at an enormous 298% discount to peers.

Risks

Operational Risk

Delay in expansion could affect Katanga's profitability, leading to lower valuation. In addition, Katanga operates refurbished processing assets which could require significant capital expenditure in the future for maintenance.

Political Risk

All of Katanga's assets are located in the DRC, a country that is recovering from two civil wars and political corruption/instability. Although the country is recovering from its past, political challenges will arise, which could affect Katanga's operations leading to lower valuations.

Katanga investors have seen this firsthand when its joint venture was at the mercy of Gecamines, DRC's stated owned miner. However, the issue had been resolved by the way of a debt restructure, whereby Katanga agreed to recapitalize KCC by converting $5.6 billion in long-term debt and commercial off-take prepayment to new equity in KCC. The transaction involved transferring $2.239 billion of KCC's debt to Katanga Mining Finance Limited (KMFL), a 100% owned subsidiary of Katanga. Together with Katanga's existing debt obligations to Glencore of $3.688 billion, as of December 2017, the total debt amounts to $5.9 billion. However, KCC will retain $3.450 billion, which is repayable to Katanga; as a result, the consolidated debt would be a net payment to Glencore of $2.697 billion.

The above is a classic example of a government, in a politically unstable country, calling on companies doing business within its borders to adhere to changes or face consequences.

Price Target

Katanga's price target is based on a weighted average of 60% of the NPV derived from the DCF and 40% from the 2019 forecasted P/CF of 5.68x. However, the price target does not account for the growth assets. The P/CF multiple will capture market dynamics; as a result, I have a 12- to 18-month price target of US$3.48. The current July 13th price of US$0.73 does not capture Katanga's phased expansion ramp-up and/or future cash flows.

Conclusion

Given its high-quality assets, the long-term potential for Katanga is attractive, and the company has the ability to realize shareholder value by delivering on its growth initiatives through exploration and/or strategic acquisitions in mining projects. Once Katanga's expansion plans are complete, the company should emerge as a significant producer of copper and the largest producer of cobalt in the world which will help justify its price target. It's also worth noting that even though Katanga's asset base is of high grade, long life, and contains unexplored land, all of which are sought by acquirers, Katanga itself is not an acquisition target given its largest shareholder is Glencore. That being said, Katanga is a high-risk/high-reward stock, and is intended for investors who have significant risk appetite, especially since the company's operations and valuations are completely derived from its interest in KCC located in the DRC. As a result, any political upheaval or operational slowdown will affect Katanga's share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KATFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

