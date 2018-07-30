Voya Prime Rate Trust: A Safe Way To Profit From Rising Interest Rates

For the past week or two, I have been closely examining the earnings reports of several insurance companies. One common thing that I have seen is that nearly all of them have seen their book values decline over the first half of the year due to unrealized losses accumulating in their bond portfolios. This makes sense, after all, the Federal Reserve has been steadily pursuing a policy meant to raise interest rates and bond prices tend to move inversely of interest rates. This is likely something that investors in fixed income securities have noticed and been bothered by in their own portfolios and have been seeking a way to avoid this. One way in which this can be accomplished is to invest in floating rate loans using a vehicle such as the Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR).

About The Trust

The Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-end fund with the stated goal of delivering a high level of current income while still preserving capital. In order to accomplish this, the fund invests primarily in floating rate secured senior loans. Unfortunately, the majority of companies that issue floating rate debt are non-investment grade as the floating rate is meant as an enticement, along with a higher interest rate than other debt, to get investors to purchase the instruments. This means that the securities contained in the fund have a higher risk of default than many more traditional bonds have, although the fact that they are secured by actual real assets helps to reduce the risk.

The fund also seeks to reduce the risk of these loans through diversification. The goal here is that each one makes up a relatively small portion of the overall portfolio and thus an individual default would have a minimal impact on the fund as a whole. As of the date of writing, the fund contains 386 different loans made to companies in 37 industries. It is worth noting though that PPR is an actively-managed fund and thus this could change at any time. This is certainly enough variety to ensure sufficient diversification to ensure the preservation of capital, which is even more apparent when we look at the fund's portfolio. Here are the top ten holdings in the fund:

Source: Voya Asset Management

As we can see here, the largest loan in the fund accounts for only 1.12% of the total portfolio. Other than this one loan to Asurion, LLC, there are no assets that account for more than 1% of the total portfolio. It is quite rare to see any fund with the weightings of its top ten holdings this low. As a result of this, the potential impact of any asset defaulting on the overall portfolio is quite negligible. Thus, the fund appears to be achieving its goal of preserving capital. We can also see this by looking at the fund's net asset value over time:

Source: Voya Asset Management

As we can see here, the fund's net asset value has been almost completely flat since the financial crisis in 2008-2009. This did have an effect on the fund's net asset value as it did on all other financial assets but otherwise the fund certainly achieves its goal of preserving investor capital.

Dividend

The reason why investors purchase corporate debt is to generate income. Thus, in addition to preserving capital, we would expect the fund to provide us with a sizable amount of income. Fortunately, this is indeed the case. As we can see here, PPR has been consistently paying out a monthly dividend for quite some time and currently yields 5.65%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

One nice thing about the loans owned by the fund is that they are floating rate loans, as already mentioned. This means that the interest rate periodically adjusted based on LIBOR. Thus, as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates, we should see the fund raise its dividend as the loans in its portfolio readjust. The fund should therefore provide investors with the ability to benefit from rising interest rates.

Leverage

Many closed-end funds use leverage in order to increase their investment income and thus the money that they are able to pay out to investors in the form of dividends. PPR is no exception to this. As of the time of writing, the fund's leverage as a percentage of assets is 25.88%. This means that the total value of the fund's portfolio is 125.88% of what it would be if the fund had not borrowed any more.

Of course, leverage is a double-edged sword. While it does certainly increase the potential returns of an investment, it also increases the potential losses in the event than an investment goes bad. Thus far, PPR does not appear to have suffered any significant losses as a result of its leverage as indicated by its NAV history but this is still a risk of which investors should be aware.

Valuation

As investors, it is always important to make sure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset leads to inferior long-term returns. In the case of a closed-end fund, the typical way to value it is net asset value. In short, we always want to buy a closed-end fund for less than its net asset value as otherwise we are paying more than what the underlying assets in the portfolio are actually worth.

As of the time of writing, PPR has a net asset value of $5.65 per share. The fund, however, sells for $4.96 per share. Thus, the fund is selling at a 13.9% discount to net asset value, which is a fairly appealing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Voya Prime Rate Trust offers an interesting way for fixed-income investors to preserve their capital and even benefit from a rise in interest rates. the fund currently offers a high current yield to its investors along with the potential for dividend hikes going forward due to the floating rate loans in the portfolio. In addition, the fund is selling at a discount to net asset value so the price seems right. Overall, income-focused investors can find a lot to like here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.