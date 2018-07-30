Enphase Is Mightier Than A Short

Enphase's new management team has close ties to SunPower, strengthening the symbiotic relationship between these two companies. SunPower's growth is now Enphase's growth.

Prescience Point Capital Management (Eiad Asbahi) has labeled Enphase Energy’s (ENPH) streak of recent successes a “sham.” Let’s discuss why what many call the “New Enphase” is the real deal.

The turnaround taking place at Enphase is well known to have initiated with T.J. Rodgers’ investment in January 2017. Rodgers was the founder of Cypress Semiconductor (CY) and a former SunPower (SPWR) chairman. Rodgers invested $5mm in Enphase and joined their board of directors. Kothandaraman joined Enphase from Cypress Semiconductor as COO in April 2017 and was named CEO in September.

Prior to T.J. Rodgers and Kothandaraman, Enphase had legitimate issues with their M190 and M210 inverters that kept warranty costs high, which was justifiably reflected in their share price. Enphase is now six generations past the early M175 with worldwide deployment of the IQ7.

Asbahi calls Enphase’s Q1 report “potentially improper accounting.” Enphase has relied on Deloitte & Touche as their auditor since 2012 and has renewed their contract for 2018. To date, no concerns have been raised by Deloitte & Touche. Asbahi identifies a 19.9% year-over-year revenue increase “per inverter” as proof of his allegations. It should be noted that Enphase stated in the Q1 earnings call that their revenue increases were due to “changes in product mix” and that approximately 67% of inverter sales were the latest IQ line. Enphase also states that AC Storage sales increased from the prior quarter (each AC battery includes an inverter).

Enphase has repeatedly shown progress toward achieving their goal of 30% gross margin, most recently at the ROTH Conference in March and previously on the Analyst Day hosted in June 2017. The IQ7 is lighter (1.8kg down to 1.15kg) than the M250 inverter and is compatible with both residential and commercial markets, rather than just residential markets. The total number of parts has reduced from 396 in the M250 inverters to 338 parts in the IQ7 by leveraging ASIC chips, which not only reduce mechanical complexity but also widen the moat against competitors (specifically, the Chinese) from copying Enphase’s designs.

Additionally, IQ7 is able to be deployed worldwide with a single SKU where the older generations required several SKUs. What we are looking at here is economies of scale. These economies of scale will carry over to the IQ8 when it is released, as it further reduces weight and mechanical complexity.

Asbahi implies that four CFOs in six years is some kind warning signal. Asbahi skews the figure by including the current CFO who started last month. CFO.com states that CFO turnover is common as “the workload has gone up 20 to 25 percent” and that the turnover is “particularly high” in energy companies. It should be no surprise that the past three CFOs averaged tenure of just under three years apiece when CFO.com reports “the average tenure of a CFO right now is less than three years,” down from five years.

Sanjeev Kumar served from February 2014 until August 2016.

Kris Sennesael served from September 2012 until August 2016.

Bert Garcia served from August 2016 until May 2018. Bert was an internal promotion from VP of Finance and joined Enphase in 2010 – a total of eight years with the company



Asbahi’s deemed the SunPower deal a “value destructive transaction” because he views the deal as a “five-year supply agreement.” The deal is not a “supply agreement;” it was a partnership formed between former rivals. As recently as June 14th, Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch saw the situation differently. Rusch believes that Enphase will become the “only volume provider of microinverters while adding an important customer.” Rusch goes on to say “Enphase has just de-risked its US residential business in a material manner through what appears to be an accretive transaction.”

With T.J. Rodgers’ investment came Cypress Semiconductor’s Rolodex. Kothandaraman is not the only former Cypress Semiconductor executive in the equation. Tom Werner (CEO) and Norm Taffe (Executive VP of Products) for SunPower are both former Cypress executives. Enphase bought out SunPower’s inferior inverter patents and business to replace it with its own. SunPower agreed to use Enphase inverters exclusively for five years, capturing a significant market share for Enphase as SunPower grew 35% year over year in residential sales and 50% in commercial sales.

Also notable is that Enphase’s newest CFO, Eric Branderiz, was previously a senior VP, corporate controller and Chief Accounting Officer for… you guessed it: SunPower. It seems that Asbahi has trouble recognizing a marriage between C-suite families.

Looking forward, Enphase is poised to release the IQ8 microinverter, which will be the first of its kind. The IQ8 will allow a customer to be grid-agnostic – this is huge. Previously, there was a divide with nothing to span the on-grid/off-grid choice.

A customer either had to decide to accept that their solar installation would be susceptible to power outages in the same manner as their neighbors who did not spend tens of thousands of dollars on equipment and installation OR they could outfit their installation in the off-grid fashion with an overabundance of solar panels and a large bank of batteries (with a significant and usually prohibitive cost) to store multiple days of power.

Further, the IQ8 inverter is part of what Enphase deems their “Ensemble.” The Ensemble is the full integration of the AC Module (microinverter), AC Battery, and Energy hub, which allows for simple incremental installation and expansion of a grid-agnostic system.

Enphase will announce earnings on Tuesday, July 31 after the bell. Enphase also recently announced an Analyst Day for August 16th and will likely address Asbahi’s claims at that time. This was not previously scheduled; it was announced one day after Asbahi’s piece.

Bottom Line: Enphase has made remarkable progress both in engineering and business management in the last 18 months. They have gone from a premium product in a competitive industry to an obvious choice (including price, quality, compatibility and expandability) for any solar installation. Look to earnings and guidance to show continued growth.

