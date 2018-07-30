PetMed Express: Buy The Dip

Fundamentally, PetMed Express (PETS) looks like a slam dunk 'buy the dip' candidate at the moment. The stock fell 12% on Monday after a fiscal Q1 earnings report that really didn't look that bad, with revenue rising 10% and EPS increasing 38%. Even with a modest recovery over the rest of the week, PETS now trades at about 15.7x trailing twelve-month earnings backing out the cash on the balance sheet, and 14.7x when normalizing those earnings for the new lower tax rate.

Yet this is a business that has grown EPS at least 35% in each of the last six quarters. Obviously, tax reform has helped Q4 and Q1 (PETS fiscal years end in March). Still, the current price suggests that profit growth pretty much is going to come to an abrupt end, despite a still-strong trend.

There's even a technical argument for PETS. Support has held repeatedly at $35 since the stock broke a multi-year trading range last year:

source: finviz.com

That said, there's a reasonably solid bear case here as well. In fact, I've laid out that bear case myself, most recently in late October. Fundamentally, the skepticism centers around margins. PetMed's long-stagnant earnings started to grow due to a strategy shift a couple of years back: PetMed started cutting advertising spend and giving back some of the savings in discounting. But that trend is now reversing, with customer acquisition costs starting to tick up.

Qualitatively, competition is rising. And PetMed's "gray market" model, in which it buys much of its products from resellers instead of directly from manufacturers, adds its own risk if suppliers decide to shut down or limit the flow to that channel.

This isn't nearly as low-risk a play as an "online pet prescription" business model would suggest (particularly in a U.S. market where pet spending, and pet-related stocks, are doing quite well). There are reasons why PETS short interest has been 20%+ for most of the last nine years. (It currently stands at 23%.) But even understanding, and considering, those reasons, the sell-off here has gone too far.

The Inflection

For years - basically FY10 through the first half of FY16 - PETS earnings pretty much didn't move. In fact, they were in a gentle decline: full-year EPS in fiscal 2010 was $1.16; the figure was $1.17 in fiscal 2017. Margin pressure was a modest issue, but the biggest problem was on the top line: from FY10 to FY16, revenue actually declined over 1%. PetMed was doing a decent job keeping its customers, but attracting new customers was difficult. In FY10, trailing twelve-month customer acquisition was over 800K; by FY16, it was under 500,000.

But over the past several quarters, that stagnant EPS growth has inflected nicely; even excluding tax rate help in the last two quarters, EPS has more than doubled from full-year FY15 levels:

source: author from PETS filings

Two things have happened. First, PetMed started cutting advertising spend. Per past commentary, most of the savings came from a shift away from television advertising to more effective channels (which appear to be online and direct mail). At the same time, PETS started giving back some of those savings in discounting.

The strategy boosted margins - and profits. Advertising spend declined from 11.6% of revenue in FY14 to 7.1% in FY17. The first two years, it drove all (and then some) of PETS' EBIT growth. But two other tailwinds showed up at the same time. First, despite the cut in advertising dollars, effectiveness shot up - and PETS started attracting new customers again:

source: author from PETS conference calls

What had been a drag on revenue for the first half of the decade became a tailwind. Sales went from basically flat or modestly declining to averaging 8.7% growth over the past ten quarters.

Secondly, and more recently, gross margin shot up. The original strategy was to cut advertising and prices, giving up some gross profit dollars for more SG&A savings. But in FY18, in particular, the impact of what called CEO Mendo Akdag calls "next generation medications" in flea & tick boosted pricing, average order value, and margins. Gross margin expanded 390 bps last year - while advertising leveraged 10 bps and G&A another 30 bps.

This all sounds like good news - but the bear case is that it isn't, not if an investor looks forward.

The Bear Case

All of the drivers of earnings re-acceleration seen over the past 13 quarters or so very well may be coming to an end. On the top line, new customer growth has reversed the last two quarters. New customers actually declined 10.3% year-over-year in Q4, per that quarter's conference call. New order sales fell by more than 5%. According to management, a cold winter limited flea & tick sales, and the market seemed to accept that explanation (PETS actually rose about 30% coming out of the release, despite a small immediate gain post-earnings).

But in Q1, new customer growth was flat. And that seems concerning given that Q4's loss should have been Q1's gain, at least to some extent. If new customers weren't buying flea & tick supplies in March, they should have been doing so in April. And one possible explanation for the deceleration in new customers is increasing competition.

A downgrade from Craig-Hallum earlier this month sent PETS tumbling 12.5%, with that firm citing Chewy Pharmacy as a competitive threat. (Chewy, a pets-only e-commerce site, was acquired by PetSmart last year in what was then the largest e-commerce acquisition ever.) Amazon has launched private-label pet supplies, potentially impacting PETS' non-prescription business (which is a material, and unspecified, amount of revenue, though at this point less than 50% as David Trainer pointed out this week.) Petco acquired online reseller Drs. Foster & Smith. On top of that, the top-line tailwind from next-generation medicines probably starts to taper, with Akdag himself saying on the Q1 call that the trend would "probably continue for - my guess would be for another year".

Below the top line, COGS improvements may slow - or even reverse. The next-gen trend now is being lapped. Gross margin actually declined 20 bps in Q1, due to higher discounting amid a more competitive market. On the call, Akdag said that "smaller players have reduced their prices significantly". (Privately held PetCareRx is offering 20% off flea, tick, and heartworm, for instance.)

And on the SG&A side, any additional leverage is going to have to come from revenue growth. Advertising spend cuts are over, at least relative to the material reductions seen the past few years: Akdag said on the call the figure would rise going forward. Ad spend rose 6.6% in Q1, and as noted above leveraged just 10 bps last year.

Beyond those lines, there really aren't any levers to pull. PETS does have a growing cash balance - now $4.62 per share, with zero debt. Akdag, in response to questioners, has floated the idea of M&A, but it's not clear who the target might be. That aside, there appear no plans for aggressive capital allocation changes. Meanwhile, the moves by PetSmart and Petco seem to leave the company on the outside looking in when it comes to being a target; there's not really a strategic acquirer out there (although a stretch argument could be made that PetIQ (PETQ) makes some sense).

Again, it's worth considering the risks here. And considering those risks, the logic behind the post-Q1 sell-off becomes a bit more clear. New customer growth is negative in the first half of calendar 2018. Customer acquisition costs rose to $40, the highest level since Q3 FY16. Competitive pressure is rising, which could affect both revenue and margins. From a broad standpoint, the bearish or even skeptical case here is based on the idea that the earnings growth seen of late is coming to an end. A strategic shift created the inflection; the benefits of that shift are over, and PETS is heading back towards what it was before, a ~zero-growth online retailer trying to compete with much larger rivals in a price-sensitive space.

The Bull Case

The simple retort to the bear case is this: PETS is trading at under 15x normalized earnings power. (Free cash flow and EPS track pretty closely, working capital shifts aside, as both capex and D&A are minimal. PetMed Express did build a new headquarters, which spiked capex in FY16-FY17, but that project is complete.) The current price already suggests growth is getting close to zero. With free cash flow at about $2.15 a share (normalized for a guided 24% tax rate in FY19), zero growth and an 8% discount rate still mean the stock is worth just above $30.

And using the same line-by-line structure as the bear case, I'm not sure the news is nearly as bad as some might suggest. New customer figures have disappointed of late. Competition very well may be a factor. But there are other factors to consider as well. First, comparisons were reasonably tough. The two-year stack in terms of customer acquisition heading into Q4 FY18 was +30%. Q1 comps weren't quite as onerous (+7% the year before and +6.8% in Q1 FY17), but still difficult.

Secondly, new order sales aren't a major near-term driver; over the past four quarters, they've represented about one-sixth of revenue. Obviously, those acquisitions have a significant impact in terms of customer lifetime value, and new cohorts add to reorder sales over time. But even with disappointing customer acquisition in Q4-Q1, order count still rose. New customer growth continues to be above churn. Meanwhile, for the short case, real upside seems to require the business turning negative, which in turn requires a significant deceleration not only in new customers, but in actual revenue dollar growth (barring significant margin compression). We're not there - or really close.

And those two fundamental points highlight two important qualitative arguments. First, customers probably are stickier than some bears might suggest. Yes, it's the same product at 1800PetMeds.com as at PetMedsRx or Chewy. But there's also a process to getting prescriptions validated and re-filled that does create at least some level of switching costs. I do think Chewy is a real threat (we use it regularly for non-prescription supplies), but the idea that customers will exit PetMed Express en masse seems too pessimistic. Online customers do not necessarily move just over $3 in pricing; Amazon itself quite often doesn't have the best price. I wouldn't underestimate the power of inertia, particularly for flea & tick medications which can be relatively irregular purchases depending on geography.

Secondly, the market is growing, even beyond the near-term pricing benefits of the new flea & tick medications. And the online market, in particular, is growing nicely:

source: PetIQ investor presentation

Those two graphs above combined suggest that the online market grew about 150% from 2011 to 2017. And so if Chewy, most notably, ramps advertising behind its pharmacy offering, it may take some potential new customers away from 1800PetMeds.com. But it also is likely to expand the online market, taking customers away from Costco (COST) or Petco or its owner, PetSmart. There are years, if not decades, of growth ahead for the online channel. And if any movement comes on prescription "portability", which the federal government has discussed from time to time, the vet dominance in prescriptions could be quickly and savagely undercut.

At the same time, investors seem to think the pet medication space on the whole is a pretty good place to be (note that Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) currently targets the livestock category, but at least some of its recent gains likely come from a move into the companion space):

ZTS data by YCharts

Again, the competitive threat here can't be dismissed. But PetMed Express can lose some level of market share and still grow revenue. And it's not as if, in the online channel, PetMed can get muscled out. Those figures from the PetIQ slide suggest the company has roughly 25% market share in online. It's not as if there's a better-scaled competitor in the channel who can consistently and significantly undercut on price. And particularly of late, PetMed Express has held its own just fine.

The margin worries, meanwhile, seem manageable. As far as discounting goes, here, too, PetMed has held up just fine. While the tailwind from next-generation medications may fade in FY20, that doesn't alone mean that gross margins are going to drop from 35% back to 32%. Unless Chewy decides to take an Amazon-like strategy of selling at cost to build out its customer base (and that is a possibility), there's not much reason to see the pricing environment market-wide as materially changed. And if PETS can keep gross margin dollar growth intact at the 3%+ level, that's enough to get some SG&A leverage (or at least no deleveraging, even with ad spend ticking up) and keep earnings growth intact, if not as spectacular as that of the last six quarters.

Valuation

The roller-coaster trading in PETS over the past 15 months ($35 to $50 twice, then to $45, then back to $35) makes some sense given the model here. PETS is a retailer, after all, and it doesn't take a huge change in modeled margins to significantly affect fair value.

But I do think that roller-coaster is at a bottom once again. There are reasons for modest concern here, ranging from competition to higher customer acquisition costs. That said, this is also a retailer that has been pretty successful over time. It's managed competition well (although admittedly to varying degrees of 'well' this decade). It has solid market share and a sticky base of reorder customers. The market as a whole is growing.

At this point, I certainly don't understand the short case for PETS. It requires a very quick reversal in margins and revenue for any real upside. Even assuming that Chewy can pull existing customers away from 1800PetMeds, it's not a process that is going to happen quickly. That adds a catalyst problem to a fundamental argument that seems much thinner at $35 than it did at $45-$50.

The question on the long side is whether the rewards are worth the risk. There's a pretty clear path back to $50 for PETS. Solid Q2 and Q3 earnings get EPS in the low $2 range (consensus is at $2.21, which actually only suggests about 5% growth excluding the lower tax rate). A high-teen P/E and P/FCF (well below other players in the space, and most online retailers of any stripe) multiple plus $5-plus in year-end cash gets the stock back to at least $45. Turn attention toward a ~$2.50 print in FY20 and PETS is again challenging all-time highs, and has gained 40%+.

That's the bet from the long side: that the sell-off following Q1, in particular, is an overreaction and that PetMed Express's growth isn't coming to an end. And it's an attractive bet. There are concerns here - but investors also need to remember that this is a successful company in a very attractive space. There's room for error - plenty of it. It takes a massive and quick change for PETS to fall sharply from here. It takes decent execution and 1-2 good quarters for potentially big gains. The latter outcome seems much more likely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PETS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.