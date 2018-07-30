The 3rd best performer of the Dow in 2018 is seeing continuous growth that just does not seem to stop.

The world's leading global payment provider, Visa (V), reported FY2018/Q3 earnings which again easily beat analyst estimates on all accounts. Payment volumes and the number of processed transactions continued to grow at a double-digit clip and guidance was maintained.

Source: VISA Investor Relations

The stock has enjoyed a stellar year with 25% growth on top of a mindblowing 46% appreciation in 2017.

V data by YCharts

That strong run has expanded its P/E ratio notably but given double-digit growth in the underlying business this premium seems to be warranted. On a forward basis it trades at 27 times earnings which is still high but not unusual for such a strong business.

Ever since Visa went public in 2008, during the worst financial crisis of our lifetime, the stock has outperformed the market and can look back to a 10-year performance where it appreciated more than 900%.

V data by YCharts

And while that performance may not be repeated over the next 10 years, here are 4 reasons why in the long run it will still be "V for Victory".

1. Shift from cash to cards: Globally, there is a trend for cash to replaced with cards and as such Visa is part of an industry destined to enjoy a long-term growth path. According to Euromonitor International consumer card usage is on the rise and has already overtaken cash payments on a global scale. Further it is estimated that consumer card payments will grow at a 6.6% annual clip and mobile commerce will compound annually at 23%.

Visa is a key player in that industry as its network has many initiatives in place to benefit from that strong growth. For instance, one core priority is to continue to rollout contactless payments around the world. Contactless payments are already a common sign across the world. I personally use it as often as I can as it speeds up the entire checkout process while being safe and convenient. In countries where Visa has a high penetration with contactless payments, such as Australia, it has seen record adoption rates with up to 90% of point-of-sale transactions being contactless.

Source: Fiscal Third Quarter VISA Financial Results

For Visa this shows itself both in terms of rising payment volumes and the number of cards it issued. Regarding volumes in the March quarter Visa posted strong 11% growth in constant currencies (the strong U.S. dollar in particular is creating an up to 4pp currency headwind). This explains why payments volume grew at 19% in the U.S. but "only" at 10% for the rest of the world. Currency is always a factor but long-term these effects should balance out each other especially against the euro which is held, some say artificially, low as the ECB remains reluctant to increase interest rates in the euro area. For me as a German investor this is good as it increases portfolio value and cashed in dividends but increases the amount of euro I need to pay to get one share of Visa.

In the reported June quarter volumes also grew at 11% in constant currencies driven by a 14% gain in international markets and 10% in the U.S.

The U.S. market is already highly saturated with credit cards but in Europe adoption is much lower. This is where a lot of future growth for Visa will come from:

We see significant opportunity over time across three broad tracks: the acceleration of payments volume growth, country-specific opportunities and increasing yield.

Source: FY2018/Q3 Earnings Call

This basically means replacing cash in key markets and increasing the number of transactions supported by innovative investments and digital capabilities such as contactless payments. This also requires to prevent disruptions as happened on June 1 where a small share of transactions in a couple of European countries could not be processed.

Another key growth market is unsurprisingly Asia and Oceania. In the vast Indian market Visa is repeatedly enjoying 20% growth rates and in Australia its 20% growth is outpacing the market average growth of 7% to a large extent.

2. Mobile payments: Similar to e-commerce which is growing fast, mobile commerce is on the rise as well. It is projected that just for the U.S., mobile commerce will grow by a factor of 8 from 2014 to 2020, from $35B to $284B. Most of that growth will come from smartphones with tablets falling out of favor. Data for Europe shows that tablet transactions declined by 19% from 2016 to 2017 whereas transactions via smartphone rose by 29%. In other regions, such as the Middle East and Africa, the drop in tablet usage was even more extreme. Whatever country or region, the usage of mobile commerce is increasing fast. According to research from criteo, Latin America is actually the region where mobile transactions are growing the fastest with smartphone transactions soaring by 41%. As Visa is in a dominant position to provide payments for all these transactions, it is engaged in a supremely favorable growth environment and is set to only benefit from that trend. The most important thing for Visa is to keep a close eye on its Fintech competitors and thus ensure that the share of customers using the Visa network will not decline. Visa is actively seeking partnership with such Fintech companies in order to add value to the payments system and cement Visa's premium market position.

3. One of the best and safest long-term dividend growth stocks: Visa's current yield of 0.6% is paltry but it has seen strong double-digit growth since the company first started paying a dividend. As it started its dividend history at zero, dividends have increased by factor 17 since its IPO, however that is certainly not repeatable. A more meaningful approach is to only consider the last five years during which the dividend was grown at a CAGR of 23%. The incredible Dave Fish has unfortunately passed away this summer but his famous CCC list lives on and shows that Visa is one of the very few companies that have been able to grow their dividend at such pace over 10 years.

What is remarkable is that despite such rapid growth Visa's dividend payout ratio has hardly moved over the last five years as the company's earnings grew mostly in line with its dividend. Year-to-date, on an EPS basis the payout ratio currently stands at around 19% and at 17% on a free cash flow dividend basis.

Regardless of the calculation approach this ultra low payout ratio leaves almost unlimited potential to continue this strong dividend growth path for decades.

To illustrate why i believe this to be possible let's use the following examples:

If Visa's earnings and cash flow would remain flat over the next 10 years, it could theoretically still afford to grow its dividend by 15% and have a payout ratio of around 72%. Business-wise, such a scenario would not make any sense but it still vividly illustrates how much dividend growth potential is embed in Visa's stock even today.

Let's assume Visa would double its payout ratio over the next 15 years as the company gets more mature and may be forced to make higher investments into its business (either organically or by acquiring companies). In that case in order to achieve 15% annual dividend growth its free cash flow would have to grow by around 10%. YTD in 2018 FCF grew by a whopping 47%. This sort of pace is certainly not sustainable but as long as the underlying business continues to grow at a double-digit clip this target appears more than realistic. And by the way after 15 additional years of consecutive dividend growth Visa will also become part of the illustrious Dividend Aristocrat circle by 2033.

4. One of best long-term growth stories: It does not come by accident or by hype if a stock like Visa is trending upwards over such a long time with such momentum. Its relentless and ruthless ascent to the top has been of the best growth stories of the past 10 years and given that it's main rival Mastercard (MA) but also lesser known German-based Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF), have seen equally impressive or in case of Wirecard absolutely phenomenal, growth rates demonstrates that this is not a one-stock-wonder but a business poised to grow despite high-scale competition.

Just in this quarter Visa showed 15% revenue growth while EPS, fueled by the tax reform, soared 40%. Looking beyond these headline numbers there is growth everywhere ranging from above-mentioned payments volume growing 11%, to processed transactions up by 12%, to service revenue rising 13% and to data processing revenue up a supreme 19% Y/Y. As mentioned above future growth is likely to come predominantly from overseas and with international revenues growing at a healthy double-digit clip, Visa continues its path to victory.

Take-away

When Visa released earnings the stock fell marginally to $140 but recovered during the day despite the havoc Facebook (FB) has unleashed in terms of the markets reassessing valuation multiples for high-flying growth stocks. Admittedly, Visa has not been growing at 40% but its valuation has not been much lower than Facebook's before it nosedived 20%. This support and relentless buying of virtually every single dip creates strong momentum. It is no secret that Visa and Mastercard are just poised to grow and as a result you hardly ever get these stocks cheap. The last time Visa was close to being "cheap" in Visa terms was during the swift February stock correction during which the stock briefly tanked by more than $10 before recovering quickly and setting new highs almost every single week.

In order to own Visa you either need to pay a premium or wait for that correction which may come as swift and unexpected as in February any time or stretching years into the future when Visa likely trades much higher again. I have chosen to buy this dividend growth jewel monthly regardless of the price as part of a fixed stock investment plan which invests $100 twice during the month. With the stock mostly rising this naturally means that I am buying less shares with every purchase but otherwise I would probably not buy any due to the premium valuation.

Source: ourvictories.com, all image courtesy remains with right's holder

Long-term Visa is set to continue its path to victory with occasional blips in between. The biggest risk is a complete shift in customer behavior as well as disruptive payment technology from Fintech companies. Visa is well aware of this, constantly monitoring the market and partnering or acquiring these up-and-coming competitors wherever necessary.

What do you think? Are you in the "V for Victory" camp or more in favor of Mastercard? Please let me know in the comments section.

