500.Com Has A Solid Business Model That Seduced Even Sequoia Capital, But The Shares Are Quite Expensive.

It is not ideal that the shares are trading at 22x sales and many subsidiaries are located offshore.

The business seems very well established. The website receives 11.37 million visitors per month, which is better than that of competitors.

With Sequoia Capital among the shareholders, revenue generation and many visitors, 500.com (WBAI) is quite an interesting stock a priori. With that, the shares are trading at 22x sales, which seems quite expensive as compared to other Chinese ADRs. Can the market discount so much expected growth from this name?

Business

Incorporated in Cayman Islands on April 20, 2007 and headquartered in China, 500.com (WBAI) casts itself as a leading online sports lottery service provider in China.

Source: agbrief.com

The company’s business activity is explained with the following words in the annual report:

“The Company acts as an aggregator and processor of lottery purchase orders from its registered user accounts and currently derives substantially all of its revenues from service fees paid to 500.com by provincial sports lottery administration centers for the purchase orders of sports lottery products that are directed to such centers. 500.com offers a comprehensive and integrated suite of online lottery services, information, user tools and virtual community venues to its users.” Source: Annual Report

What’s the company’s market share? According to annual report, the company had the largest market share in six months ended June 30, 2013. With that, iResearch also noted that 500.com had the largest market share in 2012 in terms of purchased amount of sports lottery products.

Why does the website receive so many visitors? 500.com is one of the two entities able to provide online lottery sales services on behalf of China Sports Lottery Administration Center. High demand for the services of 500.com can be explained with this feature. Could we not talk here about an oligopoly created by the state? With that, being very bad for consumers, let’s state it this way: the shareholders usually made great profits from this market form.

What are the most significant revenue sources? 37% of revenues are generated from online gaming services in Europe thanks to the acquisition of 93% equity interest in The Multi Group Ltd. In addition, 52% of the revenues are derived from mobile applications, and 10% revenues come from sports information services. The following information provides further details about the revenues:

Source: Annual Report

Due Diligence on The Website: It Seems to Be An Established Leader

The company receives 11.37 million visitors a month. The number of pages per visit is 3.04, and the bounce rate is 49.57%. Research on the number of visitors received by other competitors, like Betsson, LeoVegas, and Casumo, shows that 500.com is a clear leader. The company receives more than three times the number of visitors of competitors; Betsson, LeoVegas, and Casumo. In addition, the company is also superior in terms of visitors to thelotter, and lottoland. The fact that China is the target market of 500.com is critical to understand the success of 500.com.

Source: similarweb.com

With that, the company is also well-known. Most of its internet traffic is direct or through search. The company does not need email campaigns, a lot of referrals, or social activity. Check the following image for more information:

Source: similarweb.com

Additionally, its 100% traffic from search is organic; the company does not seem to be paying for keywords. It shows once again that the company is well established. It does not need to pay anybody to receive traffic.

Source: similarweb.com

Balance Sheet: Good Amount of Cash

The financial position of 500.com seems what investors will appreciate the most. As of December 31, 2017, the company reported $81 million in cash, and $18.4 million in short-time deposits. With $269 million in total assets, the cash and short-time deposits comprise of 37% of the assets.

Source: Annual Report

With that, the balance sheet also shows $44 million in intangible assets, and $40 million in goodwill. Most of these intangible assets and goodwill were registered after the acquisition of The Multi Group as well as other recent acquisitions. Investors should get to know that the company paid a total consideration of $59 million including $19.9 million in goodwill for The Multi Group. There is some impairment risk. Bear in mind that if the company has to reduce the value of these assets, the share price could decline sharply. The image below shows the assets acquired:

Source: Annual Report

The amount of liabilities seems very low as compared to number of assets. It is equal to $34 million as shown in the image below:

Source: Annual Report

In addition, the company does not seem to have convertible securities, convertible debt, or any other kind of dilutive instruments:

Source: Annual Report

With that, there are two types of securities, class A shares with one vote per share, and class B with 10 votes per share, which is not ideal for ADR holders. Read the following lines for further information:

“The voting power of holders of our Class B ordinary shares may cause transactions to occur that might not be beneficial to you as a holder of ADRs and may prevent transactions that would be beneficial to you. For example, their voting power may prevent a transaction involving a change of control of us, including transactions in which you as a holder of our ADRs might otherwise receive a premium for your securities over the then-current market price.” Source: Annual Report

Volatile Revenues

The business of 500.com is quite profitable when the authorities permit the company to operate. The main problem of 500.com is that from time to time, the countries retire the license given to WBAI and revenues decline rapidly. It is what happened in 2015-2016. Read the following lines in this regard:

Source: Annual Report

After the suspension of company’s sports lottery services in China, the revenues collapsed by approximately 89% in 2016. In 2017, after the acquisition of several businesses worldwide, the company again reported large amount of revenues, $20.18 million. This does not mean that revenues increased radically in that period as a result of the business good practices of 500.com. The increase in revenues came from the acquisitions executed and offering other services in other countries. With that, the company reported negative operating losses in 2017, 2016, and 2015. The following is the income statement provided in the last annual report.

Source: Annual Report

It is also not beneficial that the CFO in 2017, 2016 was negative, and WBAI has been paying large sums using its own shares. Bear in mind that in 2017, it paid $14 million in share-based compensations, making $20 million in total revenues in the same year. Investors will not appreciate this feature. The image below shows the cash flow statement provided in the last annual report:

Source: Annual Report

Shareholders: Sequoia Capital owns 3.23% stake

There are several venture capital investors with big positions in 500.com. The most remarkable fund is Sequoia Capital, which owns a stake of 3.23% in the company. Sequoia is an American venture capital firm having created public companies with market value of over $3.3 trillion. Investors from the United States will appreciate getting to know this feature.

Source: sequoiacap.com

Source: Annual Report

Incorporated in Cayman

Investors will not appreciate that the company was incorporated in Cayman. In addition, many of the subsidiaries were created in China and offshore. The image below shows all the subsidiaries as reported in the last annual reported:

Source: Annual Report

What’s the problem? Investors from the United States, Europe and China should get to know that judges may not be able to impose sanctions on the management of 500.com. In addition, the company law that may apply in most cases may be that of Cayman. It is key to understand that the protection of minority shareholders in Cayman is reduced as compared to that in Cayman.

Valuation: 22x Sales Seem Expensive

As of December 31, 2017, the company had 333,787,552 Class A ordinary shares, and 74,400,299 Class B ordinary shares. With that, the total amount of shares is equal to approximately 408 million shares. Each ADR represents the right to receive ten ordinary shares, thus the number of ADRs would be equal to 40.8 million. Taking into account the price of each ADR of $13.95, the total market capitalization is equal to $569 million. Using $94 million in cash reported as of March 31, 2018 and $2 million in minority interests, the enterprise value is equal to $477 million. Using revenues of $21 million, the EV/Sales ratio equals 22x, which seems quite expensive. Think about it. This is not such an innovative company. It is an online lottery service provider founded 10 years ago. Potential growth does not seem enough to justify such a large valuation. Other recent stocks from China offering innovative mobile games, streaming services and websites online are trading at 5x - 7x. Check, for example, iQIYI, Inc (IQ), which trades at 5.09x sales, and Bilibili (BILI) trading at 8x its sales. Does it make sense to have a Chinese stock like WBAI with a less innovative business model trading at 22x?

Conclusion

With Sequoia Capital as a shareholder and a business that seems quite established, WBAI seems an interesting stock. With that, the fact that many subsidiaries are located offshore and the shares are trading at 22x sales, this does not seem to be the right time to acquire shares. Other stocks from China are trading at cheaper valuations with more innovative business models than that of WBAI.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.