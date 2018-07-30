Schneider Electric Not Getting Much Credit For Share Gains

Schneider shares now look undervalued, though the negative sentiment of the Street may take time to come around.

Schneider delivered strong organic growth and a little bit of margin leverage in the second quarter, and outdid rivals in electrification and automation, but the Street wanted more.

Sometimes you have to love Wall Street logic. Grow slower than your peers? Well, you’re losing share, so that’s a “hold”. Outgrowing your peers? Well, looks like you’re at peak growth. Better go with a “hold”. Tongue-in-cheek cynicism aside, I do wonder what it will take for Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY) (SU.PA) to please the market, as this company not only posted one of the better organic growth rates for the quarter, it saw some operating leverage, and also raised guidance.

I understand concerns about a short-cycle slowdown, but the results and guidance posted by industrials so far this quarter suggest less risk of an imminent downturn, and Schneider is looking to boost prices in the second half of the year. With the shares down another 5% or so from my last write-up (when I thought the valuation was borderline), this is starting to slide into my “buy” zone, though I will admit the negative sentiment is a little bit of a concern in the near term.

Getting It Done In Q2

Curiously, Schneider’s reported revenue for the second quarter was basically in line with expectations, but the organic growth rate was actually higher than expected (currency moves and so on can be more challenging to model). While reported revenue was up only 3% from last year, organic revenue in the second quarter grew nearly 8%.

Schneider is one of those companies that reports only sales information on a quarterly basis, so the margin and earnings discussions are all half-year unless otherwise noted. Gross margin improved slightly from last year’s first half (by 40 bp), with operating income down 2% (with 40 bp of margin erosion) and adjusted EBITA up 3%, with 30 bp of margin expansion.

Scoring Well Against The Competition

Schneider’s performance in the second quarter stands out from its peers in the electrification and automation space.

In the electrification business, Low Voltage saw 9% organic revenue growth. That compares quite well to the 4% growth in ABB’s (ABB) Electrification Products segment and 5% growth at Hubbell’s (HUBB) comparable business. Medium Voltage also saw an improvement, with organic growth of 3%, and the comparable business at ABB is blended together with low voltage within the EP business. Although Eaton (ETN) and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) have yet to report, it would take some serious outperformance from either to unseat Schneider as the winner this quarter, and this outperformance has been going on for a little while now. While organic revenue growth was strong, margin leverage was relatively modest, with just a 10 bp year-over-year improvement (though the business is noticeably more profitable than the comparable segments at ABB and Eaton).

Schneider’s Secure Power business is harder to benchmark since Eaton hasn’t reported, but the 5% organic growth rate this quarter does indicate business is accelerating, albeit with no margin leverage this quarter.

Last and by no means least, the Industrial Automation business saw 11% organic growth this quarter – well above the growth rates seen at ABB in its two automation businesses (Industrial Automation was flat, Robotics & Motion was up 8% this quarter), and the 6% growth rate at Rockwell (ROK). This was also the business that saw the only real segment-level margin leverage, with a 40 bp improvement.

Healthy Markets Supporting The Story

Schneider pointed to healthy construction markets across the board (residential, commercial, and industrial) and across all geographies as contributors to its strong Low Voltage performance. While there have been some signs of wobbly performance in construction/buildings (Honeywell (HON) saw flat revenue this quarter in its Buildings business), it looks like the opportunities are still in place for building automation companies with competitive in-demand systems to do well.

Although utility spending is spotty, both Schneider and ABB reported that demand for products relevant to microgrids and grid automation is picking up. Schneider also reported strong demand from data centers for products in both the Low Voltage and Secure Power businesses.

In the automation space, Schneider’s comments were consistent with what other companies are saying and showing. Discrete and hybrid automation markets remain quite healthy, while the recovery in process automation is accelerating.

With this results, Schneider lifted its revenue growth target for the year from 3% to 5% to 5-6%, while boosting the EBITA growth guidance from 7% to 7%-9%. Comps are going to get more challenging in the second half, but Schneider believes it has an opportunity to push through price increases – a move that would boost revenue growth and improve gross margins by offsetting input price pressures.

The Opportunity

Schneider looks to be in the sweet spot of its growth cycle, with strong demand from building automation, strong data center demand, improving utility demand, strong discrete automation demand, and improving process automation demand. Stepping back a bit, the sum total of earnings and guidance from industrial and multi-industrial companies so far this quarter would seem to suggest that the imminent slowdown in shorter-cycle industries that was the main fear earlier this year isn’t coming to pass.

Industries like autos continue to spend on equipment, industries like food/beverage, and biopharma continue to adopt automation, and while there are some weak spots (electronics in particular), demand looks healthy on the whole. The non-residential construction cycle is probably in its latter stages, but that could also just mean that there’s less spending on actual construction-related products and a shift toward products and components in areas like automation. On the process side, oil/gas spending is recovering, but still well off the peak, and customers in areas like mining and chemicals are only just starting to come back with orders for new equipment.

I continue to believe that Schneider can generate low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth over the long term, with margin and cash flow efficiency improvements supporting a mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth rate. Discounting those cash flows back, I now believe the shares trade at a double-digit discount to fair value, and an EV/EBITDA approach (using a low double-digit multiple) gives me a similar result.

The Bottom Line

It seems like the sell-side and institutional investors are looking for reasons not to like this stock, and I think Schneider is to some extent a victim of inflated expectations (the extent to which management abetted that is debatable). That’s a short-term headwind to consider, as it’s not fun in the short run to own stocks the market doesn’t like, but I think the valuation here is getting more and more interesting. Schneider is far from perfect, and I’d like to see better ROICs on a consistent basis, but I think management has been making smarter strategic decisions and I think there’s still room in this cycle for Schneider to grow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.