Facebook Is A Bargain: Target Price Of $240/Share

User growth is decelerating, but ARPU gains will allow for billions in additional revenue each quarter.

Facebook (FB) had a disastrous earnings season in Q2/18. Facebook's guidance was very troubling - revenue growth deceleration combined with decreasing margins as operating costs outpaced revenues. Despite those substantial headwinds, and the massive declines they created, I believe that Facebook is attractively priced for investors.

Based on guidance from Facebook's earnings call, I expect that future revenues and margins imply a forward PE ratio of ~21x, with forward growth of ~31%. Combining these figures results in an attractive PEG ratio of ~0.70.

In my view, this is very cheap given Facebook's remarkable growth and their potential future revenue streams. Facebook is expanding into live sports and other programming and has tremendous potential in varied fields including AI, AR, and VR. Facebook can also monetize WhatsApp and Messenger more fully in the future. Further, even without taking any of those steps, Facebook could add ~$5 billion/quarter of revenue by increasing ARPU in regions outside North America.

When combined with Facebook's low PE ratio for its growth, I believe that Facebook is a buy at its current prices.

Troubling Guidance: Slowing Revenue Growth & Dropping Margins

You don't suffer the biggest single-day market cap wipeout in Wall Street history without some troubling guidance:

"Turning now to the revenue outlook; our total revenue growth rate decelerated approximately 7 percentage points in Q2 compared to Q1. Our total revenue growth rates will continue to decelerate in the second half of 2018, and we expect our revenue growth rates to decline by high-single digit percentages from prior quarters sequentially in both Q3 and Q4. There are several factors contributing to that deceleration. For example, we expect currency to be a slight headwind in the second half versus the tailwinds we have experienced over the last several quarters. We plan to grow and promote certain engaging experiences like Stories that currently have lower levels of monetization, and we are also giving people who use our services more choices around data privacy, which may have an impact on our revenue growth."David M. Wehner, Q2/2018 CC

Revenue growth will continue to slow down, from ~42% y/y in Q2/18 to ~35% in Q3/18 and ~28% in Q4/18. The reasons for this slowdown don't sound especially problematic: currency headwinds/tailwinds will tend to balance out, at least approximately. The promotion of Stories is also unlikely to be a long-term difficulty, as Facebook is likely to find better and more profitable ways to monetize those Stories, just as they have successfully monetized Facebook and Instagram.

In the short-term, however, these headwinds will slow growth. For the sake of projecting the next twelve months, we might expect 1H/19 growth of ~30% y/y, reflecting similar growth as in Q4/18, but without facing the same currency headwinds. I believe that is a conservative estimate as Facebook is likely to find better ways to monetize Stories.

In addition to decelerating revenue, margins are also expected to decline as operating expenses rise more quickly than revenue:

"Turning now to expenses; we continue to expect that full-year 2018 total expenses will grow in the range of 50% to 60% compared to last year. In addition to increases in core product development and infrastructure, this growth is driven by increasing investment in areas like safety and security, AR/VR, marketing, and content acquisition. Looking beyond 2018, we anticipate that total expense growth will exceed revenue growth in 2019. Over the next several years, we would anticipate that our operating margins will trend towards the mid-30s on a percentage basis. We expect full-year 2018 capital expenditures will be approximately $15 billion, driven by investments in data centers, servers, network infrastructure, and office facilities. We plan to continue to grow capital expenditures beyond 2018 to support global growth and our ongoing product needs."David M. Wehner, Q2/2018 CC

Facebook Is A Bargain: Forward PE Ratio and PEG Ratio

Despite rapidly slowing growth in 2H/18 and despite rapidly-declining margins in 2H/18, Facebook remains a bargain in my view.

Source: Author's estimates based on Facebook filings.

Based on my model, Facebook has a forward PE ratio (excluding cash) of 21x, which is an amazing bargain for a company that is still, despite headwinds and massive single-day declines, expected to grow 30% next year. That represents a PEG ratio of 0.7, making shares an attractive proposition.

In my model, I model Facebook's revenue growth y/y to decline 7% in Q3/18 to 35%, and a further 7% in Q4/18 to 28%. Part of these declines are currency headwinds, so I project growth to improve to 30% in 2019, as those currency headwinds dissipate.

I further project Facebook's operating margins to decline 10pp in the next three quarters, following on the heels of a 2.9pp decline in Q2/18. I then project a 7.1pp decline in Q2/19 (so that all quarters are 10pp lower than previously). This decline is based on the above-quoted statement from Facebook on costs:

"Turning now to expenses; we continue to expect that full-year 2018 total expenses will grow in the range of 50% to 60% compared to last year."David M. Wehner, Q2/2018 CC

Modeling a 10pp decrease in operating margins in 2H/18 results in total expenses (gross and operating expenses) rising ~52% in 2018, in line with Facebook's estimates. I consider both my revenue and my margin estimates to be very conservative. While these estimates are in line with Facebook's statements, it is possible that Facebook's management is being conservative with their guidance to later beat guidance.

Even with these potentially-conservative estimates, and based on a mid-teens tax rate (including 25-30% next quarter), Facebook's next twelve months might have revenue of ~$63 billion, operating profit of ~$25 billion, and net profit (shown above) of ~$21.6 billion. Subtracting out cash, this results in the figures shown above - a PE ratio of 21.4x and a PEG ratio of 0.7.

Optionality: Live Sports, AI, AR, and VR

Facebook has tremendous optionality: They can derive growth from any number of different avenues in the future. A few of these possible areas include Facebook's increasing investments in live video as well as in artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and virtual reality.

Live sports continue to move towards online platforms, including Facebook, Google (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN). Conventional television, both broadcast and cable, are decreasingly important in a world of cord-cutters. As this process accelerates, live sports are likely to migrate towards online platforms. These market leaders can provide visibility for sports programming hoping to add more fans and are able to aggressively bid on popular sports content.

"Of the digital sportscasting rookies, Amazon and Facebook have been the most active in seeking out bigger-ticket streaming rights, according to industry execs. Besides 'Thursday Night Football,' both have signaled interest in bidding for WWE’s 'Raw' and 'SmackDown' franchises, sources say, ahead of NBCUniversal’s USA Network deal expiring in 2019. In addition, UFC’s pact with Fox ends this year, and the mixed martial arts melees could be an opportunity for one of the streamers to jump into the sporting ring." Variety (in January 2018)

None of the programming named above ended up going to either Amazon or Facebook: Thursday Night Football and WWE (WWE) SmackDown went to Fox (FOXA), while Raw went to NBCUniversal, and UFC went to ESPN (DIS) and to the ESPN+ online streaming service. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted (paywall) that interest from Amazon and Facebook was a key to increasing the rights fees that WWE received.

Even without that programming, Facebook has been purchasing and showing an increasing amount of live sports including:

These live broadcasts open new avenues for revenue for Facebook, including advertising on those broadcasts, fees paid to Facebook to promote broadcasts, and fees received by Facebook for potential pay-per-view style broadcasts. Adding more live content to Facebook may also drive higher user numbers for Facebook's other core products, as viewers spend more time on Facebook's platform.

Facebook is also making big investments elsewhere:

"Secondly, we're continuing to make big investments in innovation. Those, we believe, are attractive long-term investments. The things that I would point to are things like AI as well as our investments in AR and VR. Those are things that will play out – AI in the near-term, but the investments in AR and VR are really about building the next generation of computing, and that's got a longer-term return window. So, attractive investments we believe, but ones that will take longer-term to pay off, and those would have a dilutive effect on margins in the near-term. Those are the two factors that I would point to."David M. Wehner, Q2/2018 CC

These investments are not yet paying dividends in the form of meaningfully impacting Facebook's top line. However, they show a commitment to innovation, and it is possible that some of Facebook's investments could pay big dividends in the future, should these offerings be successful.

Room For Growth: ARPU Gains Worth Billions

Source: Facebook Q2/18 Earnings Call Slides.

Facebook still has significant room for growth. User numbers in Europe and North America are stable, and user growth is slowing worldwide, adding 22 million daily active users in Q2/18, down from 48 million in Q1/18 and 41 million in Q2/17. Part of this might be a blip from regions like Indonesia, as noted on the earnings call:

"Worldwide, we've got kind of different puts and takes. Indonesia had a SIM card registration requirement that caused a little bit of a headwind in APAC. And then rest of world, we saw some countries come back online like Ethiopia came back online. So some different puts and takes, but overall, still seeing regional growth across all regions with the exception of the U.S./Canada being flat."David M. Wehner, Q2/2018 CC

But even if user growth is slowing, growth in revenue/user remains robust:

Source: Facebook Q2/18 Earnings Call Slides.

In the US and Canada, average revenue per user ("ARPU") rose 34% y/y, up to $25.91. Even in the most mature market, ARPU continues to show strong growth.

In other markets, ARPU is also growing, rising 39% in Europe, 23% in APAC, and 29% in the rest of the world.

Further, the vast difference in ARPU between even Europe and North America shows just how much Facebook could eventually grow. ARPU is likely to grow in all of those markets, ultimately being dependent on "the GDP per capita in those countries as well as the relative size of the ad markets." This could provide huge potential for growth, even in developed markets like Europe:

United States European Union EU % of US GDP/Capita ($USD) $59,500 $33,700 57% ARPU $25.91/MAU $8.76/MAU 34% Potential ARPU $14.68/MAU Monthly Active Users ("MAU") 241 mln 376 mln Potential Additional Revenue $2,224 mln(per quarter)

Source: World Bank, Facebook, and author's estimates.

Suppose that, as Facebook suggested, ARPU corresponds somewhat to GDP/capita. Based on figures from the World Bank, the European Union has a GDP/capita which is ~57% of the United States. However, as of the most recent quarter, the Europe region has an ARPU which is only 34% of the US & Canada region. The comparison is imperfect, since the EU excludes a few poorer nations of Europe and since the United States has a higher GDP/capita than Canada. This estimate also ignores potentially different platform usage between regions - the regional split between Facebook/Messenger/WhatsApp/Instagram will impact regional ARPU. In my view, however, it remains a plausible estimate.

Should European ARPU increase to 57% of North American ARPU, Facebook would have gained an additional $2.2 billion in revenue last quarter. And that is solely from Europe, which is the second-smallest region (by number of users) and which is already the second-highest ARPU region. Gains from APAC and the rest of the world could dwarf those of Europe, especially as GDP/capita rises in developing nations.

Even further, this calculus completely ignores that North American ARPU itself is still rising, to the tune of 34% y/y. As North American ARPU rises, the corresponding "potential ARPU" (57% of North American ARPU, here) will also rise proportionately.

The gains would be enormous in Asia:

United States East Asia & Pacific As % of US GDP/Capita $59,500 $10,400 17% ARPU $25.91/MAU $2.62/MAU 10% Potential ARPU $4.53/MAU Monthly Active Users 241 million 894 million Potential Additional Revenue $1,706 million(per quarter)

Source: World Bank, Facebook, and author's estimates.

Even without future North American ARPU increases and including the "rest of world" (and its 723 million monthly active users), Facebook could add over $5 billion/quarter of revenue by increasing ARPU in regions outside the US & Canada.

I expect that, over time, the gap between US ARPU and foreign ARPU will narrow, when scaled to GDP/capita around the world. I further expect that US ARPU will continue to rise - ARPU rose 34% y/y in Q2/18, and these gains are likely to continue as Facebook and Google enjoy a virtual duopoly of online advertising.

DCF Valuation: Forward Target Price of ~$240/share

Source: Author based on company filings. (Link to Google Sheets spreadsheet)

Based on my discounted cash flow model, I value shares of Facebook at ~$225 /share today and put a forward target price of ~$240/share on the stock. I have made my model available via Google Sheets (click File > Make a Copy to be able to edit the model). I welcome comments on my valuation and the model itself.

The model includes a lot of assumptions about the future. I expect most will disagree with many of my assumptions. My model is based upon the following beliefs.

Revenue growth: I expect revenue growth of ~31% over the next year. As above, this figure is based on 7% sequential declines for the next two quarters, followed by ~30% growth next year with the fading of currency headwinds. I model revenue growth to decelerate gradually to 15% in five years, resulting in a five-year growth rate of ~22.6%. This is comparable to analysts' expectation of ~22% five-year growth. Past five years, I expect revenue growth to decelerate to match my risk-free rate, which is ~3% (DGS10). I view this as a moderately bullish view on Facebook's future.

Operating Margins: As above, I forecast operating margins to drop ~10pp over the next year, compared to the levels of Q2/17-Q1/18. This results in ~40% operating margins over the next year. Over the next five years, I expect operating margins to drop to 35%, and to maintain that level in the future. This matches guidance from Facebook's Q2/18 CC: "[O]ur operating margins will trend towards the mid-30s on a percentage basis." I view this as a slightly bearish view: Facebook's operating margins may not decline nearly so rapidly, and Facebook's long-term guidance may be pessimistic considering future scale.

Tax Rates: I model future tax rates to match current tax rates, of ~14%.

Return on Invested Capital, ex-tax: Over the past twelve months, Facebook has earned ROIC ex-tax (trailing operating profit divided by average invested capital) of ~33%. I model that Facebook will continue to earn these returns. This figure is used to determine Facebook's required net reinvestment (including capital expenditures, working capital, and depreciation) in the future. The terminal year of reinvestment here is based on average prior reinvestment (expecting long-term returns to decline).

Discount rate: In this valuation, I have used an 8% discount rate, indicating shares have an average cost of equity. An argument could be made for using a lower terminal discount rate as a future, mature Facebook is likely to include cheaper debt financing rather than being capitalized only by equity. For example, the median cost of capital in the United States is ~7%, which might be used as a terminal discount rate. This would increase my Facebook target price to ~$280/share, by increasing Facebook's terminal value.

I have further subtracted out the value of Facebook's outstanding options from the present value of Facebook's future cash flows, based on their current market price (of ~$175). Since Facebook's employee options have an absurdly low exercise price (~$10/share), their value is the difference between the market price and the exercise price.

Based on these assumptions, I model that Facebook shares are worth ~$225/share and set a forward target price of ~$240/share. Please feel free to download and edit my model as desired, since my assumptions are unlikely to match readers' assumptions.

Takeaways

Facebook's earnings were not terrible, but their guidance for the future caused a record-breaking decline. Facebook's revenue growth deceleration is steep but may only be short-term. Their cited reasons for the deceleration included a focus on Stories (which they are likely to grow increasingly skilled at monetizing) and currency headwinds (which will dissipate).

Between the revenue growth deceleration and the forecast for lower operating margins in the future ("our operating margins will trend towards the mid-30s on a percentage basis" from 49% trailing year), Facebook may be at a crossroads. Perhaps the site is becoming "mature," with stabilizing revenues and declining margins. Or, this might just be a blip as privacy policies are introduced and as management works on features designed to aid the long-term future of the platform and the company.

I do not see this as the end of Facebook's growth, although that growth may slow down. Facebook has tremendous optionality open to them including the ability to offer and profit from live sports programming and their bets on AR and VR. Facebook is also continuing to grow their ARPU both in developed and developing markets.

In my view, Facebook is cheap right now. Their forward PE ratio is only ~21x, while they are still growing, even after deceleration, at a ~30% rate, leading to a low PEG ratio. Based on a DCF model which incorporates both revenue deceleration and operating margin compression, I set a forward price for Facebook of ~$240/share.

I am a satisfied Facebook shareholder and have added additional shares after Facebook's massive decline.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.