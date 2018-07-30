Stellar Earnings Makes This Stock A Long-Term Winner

For Q2 2018, Blackstone (BX) reported solid earnings, showing tremendous growth from a year earlier. Blackstone generated $700 million in Distributable Earnings ("DE") and declared a second quarter distribution of $0.58. More importantly, the Economic Net Income ("ENI") of $1.1 billion was at the highest it has been for the past 2 years. By going through the numbers reported for the quarter, I was reassured of Blackstone's superior execution and ability to generate solid returns for its shareholders.

Below, I will be highlighting some of the more important numbers reported and the conclusions I am drawing in regards to the company's financial health. Additionally, I will be highlighting trends I see playing out for the company in the subsequent quarters and current market conditions that might impact future financial results. Prior to getting into the details, I am expecting the readers to have a basic understanding of Blackstone's business model and Non-GAAP measures such as DE and ENI. If not, please review my previous article which provides a detailed overview of Blackstone and its business model.

At first glance through the earnings slides, most of the numbers reported are compared to values from a year earlier. I do not subscribe to the notion that Blackstone's business is seasonal and therefore, I rely upon results from previous quarters as the basis of comparison. Moreover, this would help identify patterns that may be playing out among the numbers. Staying on the topic of earnings slides, it is also important not to be distracted by the dazzling headline numbers but rather scrutinize the formula used to derive these values. For that reason, I prefer starting my analysis through the slides in the Appendix section.

Solid Performance Overall

The slide above provides an expanded view of the company's performance going back 4 quarters. I have highlighted the key measures which I will be focusing on. ENI grew a staggering 37% from the previous quarter. ENI is the combination of Fee Related Earnings ("FRE") and Realized and Unrealized Performance Revenues. The solid growth in ENI underlines the management team's solid execution and the strength of the underlying businesses. One point of caution is the FRE dropped 5.5% from the previous quarter. FRE is a fixed-fee derived from the Assets Under Management ("AUM") and a drop in FRE indicates a drop in AUM. I will get into the details in regards to this later. The final value highlighted is the DE, which grew a solid 39% QoQ. This bodes well for shareholders as the distribution payout is calculated from this value. The DE is sum of the FRE and the Realized Performance Revenue for the quarter. Since the FRE came in a little lower, the Realized Performance Revenue must have come in stronger in order to boost the DE for the quarter. I will delve deeper into this in the sections to follow but if you found the relationship between the non-GAAP measures confusing, the following slide provides a helpful visual aid.

Signs of Slowdown with AUM Dip?

Returning to the previous point on the correlation between the FRE and the AUM, this usually would be a major point of concern. However, looking at the table below, the majority of the outflows were in the Credit business which recently concluded the termination of the FS Investments sub-advisory relationship. Moreover, as Chairman and CEO Stephen Schwarzmann highlighted during the earnings call, the company will be heading into a fundraising supercycle for its flagship funds, which should restore AUM and FRE growth. As this plays out for the next couple quarters, it is important we keep an eye on the company's fundraising efforts as rising interest rates will keep a lid on easy money finding its way into these funds. There are signs that fund inflows are slowing for the passive track, let's see if the same is true for the active managers.

Furthermore, as highlighted in the earnings call, Blackstone is continuing to develop new products such as the Infrastructure fund, Insurance offerings and the non-traded REIT. Blackstone increased the offering size for the non-traded REIT due to the increased demand from investors. Also, Blackstone has been busy hiring to beef up the Insurance Solutions team. Clearly, Blackstone is not sitting on its laurels and plans to stand up these new pillars for growth.

Strength in Performance Earnings

While Blackstone generates sizable earnings from the FRE, there is limited growth since it is a fixed-fee and closely tied to the AUM. The performance earnings is the key driver for profits and distribution to shareholders. When an investment is sold off, the profit associated to Blackstone is recognized as Realized Performance Revenue and becomes available to be distributed to shareholders. However, for investments still on the books, the book profits are recorded as Unrealized Performance Revenue. From the slide above, the Unrealized Performance Revenue grew 7.4% from the previous quarter. This is a solid demonstration of the company's execution strategy as $523 million of Performance Revenues were realized for the quarter. Of course, part of the gains are tied to strength of the stock market, appreciating the value of Blackstone's public holdings.

It is important to note that the Unrealized to Realized Performance Revenue conversion is contingent upon Blackstone's ability to divest these holdings at the current marked up values. Moreover, a strong economy and the availability of buyers are required to make this equation balanced.

Distribution Volatility

As expected, it is difficult to derive a pattern to the distribution payout as it changes based on the amount available i.e. FRE + Realized Performance Revenues. A strong economy enables Blackstone to sell off investments to willing buyers and generate solid returns for shareholders. An important item to note for this quarter's distribution of $0.58 is the inclusion of the $0.10 special distribution tied to the FS contract termination. All things considered, I am more than satisfied with the distribution as it provides a 6.3% LTM yield.

Finally, an investment in Blackstone requires patience as volatility and waiting it out are key aspects of their business. However, as long as the company is able to continue generating performance revenues and grow AUM by executing a solid investment strategy, I am confident shareholders will continue to be rewarded handsomely.

