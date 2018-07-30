Comcast Cable Segment On A Similar Trajectory As Cable One

I previously posted two articles on Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) arguing that the stock was cheap. I promised a “Part III” discussing Comcast’s strategy (and its place in the new media world) beyond financials and valuation covered in the first two parts. The potential acquisitions of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) businesses and Sky, Plc (OTCQX:SKYAY) delayed Part III because the strategy of the combined company would be different based on which assets they landed. FOXA acquisition is now off the table. As I had judged (and also hoped) in my prior write-up, Brian Roberts is NOT simply an empire builder. He has an eye towards shareholder value and was very rational in dropping out of the FOXA bidding war.

However, Sky is still in play. As a result, today I’ll discuss the performance of the US Cable assets, which constitute the majority of CMCSA’s earnings and save NBCU and Sky for the next installment.

The latest earnings report showed two developments important to the Comcast thesis.

Comcast added 260,000 HSD subs (residential + business services), which is a re-acceleration from the slowdown (compared to PY quarters) of the last few quarters. More importantly, the results showed that Comcast is now following (involuntarily at first, and now voluntarily) the Cable One (NYSE:CABO) playbook. It will never be as aggressive as Cable One in dropping video customers. So the whole process might take longer, but it seems Comcast will eventually end up in the same place as CABO.

Below I provide color on each development and what it means for Comcast going forward, starting with broadband growth.

Given the HSD net adds slowdown in the last few quarters, talk of "secularly slowing broadband" was rampant among sell-side analysts. While it’s important not to draw too many conclusions from any one quarter, this quarter showed that HSD growth picture is not as bad as feared. The additions were driven by an improvement in penetration (46.1 in 2Q18 v/s 44.5 in 2Q17) and, to a lesser extent, in passings. Revenues were also aided by ARPU increases.

On the call, management pointed to reduced churn (owing to better customer service, more digital interactions) and increased emphasis on broadband only sales. I believe this is a terrific development. Though management had hinted at it before, this is really the first time they’ve said it explicitly and the results are showing in the numbers. As most readers know, customers don’t really WANT video; they put up with it because they want to watch some things (sports, news, live events) they can’t get any other way.

This brings us to the next point above. As Cable One first proclaimed and then proved, most of the costs of video are variable (whether on the income statement or capitalized). Ever rising programming costs have left little to none profit margin in video. Further, video consumers account for most of the customer service expenses. In addition, video is also more capital intensive given the CPE spend. Once these costs are taken out (due to dropping video customers), the remaining broadband business is a much better business, from a growth and margin standpoint. Once Cable One started dropping video customers (by pricing it to fully reflect its cost), it’s Adjusted EBITDA less Capex margin went from 20% in 2015 to 27% in 2017 (Adjusted EBITDA margin went from 39% to 46%). Despite having much smaller scale and penetrations than CMCSA or CHTR, CABO’s Adjusted EBITDA margins are higher than both (46% v/s 40%). CABO’s headcount, inbound customer service calls, and truck rolls have all dropped significantly.

Analysts and investors who focused on top line video growth and video net sub losses missed CABO as a great investment. As the transition was going on, CABO’s video revenues dropped, total revenues stagnated, but EBITDA and FCF turned sharply higher as the higher margin from the broadband business shone through when video dropped off. In that process, the stock went from $375 at spin to $715 today.

The larger cable players, CMCSA and CHTR, at first did not embrace this approach and argued for continued bundling of large video packages. However, the customers have voted with their feet and are dropping video on their own despite the carriers’ best efforts to offer discounts. Comcast has now accepted this and is actively promoting its broadband-only product. The results of this are evident in CMCSA’s financials in the same way as they were at CABO. In particular we observe the following:

Video and voice revenues down HSD revenues up sharply EBITDA up much more than revenue, resulting from lowering of expenses (other than programming expenses) due to HSD mix shift …resulting in higher margin

A few quarters ago, a loss of video subs would have been a reason for the stock to fall given the myopic and half-baked analysis then being conducted with investors’ eye firmly on the rearview mirror (to back when video used to be profitable). In fact, when CABO first started its transition it also got a very cold reception from the analyst community who was not used to this type of original and rational thinking.

The capital intensity of HSD business is also lower. In addition, CMCSA is aided in capital intensity by the nearing completion of its X1 roll out. Over time, I believe Comcast will achieve margins at least as high as Cable One (i.e. 46% Adjusted EBITDA margins). Free cash flow will also benefit from lower capital intensity and reduction in taxes to be paid on income and accelerated depreciation (though this factor will sunset in 5 years). At that margin and discounted back, the cable communications division based on today’s revenue alone would justify the entire market cap of the company today, which means an investor gets NBCU for free. This argument uses a multiple of 9x on Cable Adjusted EBITDA. While this multiple is higher than where Comcast trades today (about 7x), please note that Comcast is currently trading with an M&A hangover (recently relieved a bit) from the FOXA fight and the pending Sky fight. 9x is in line with historical cable multiples. An acquisition multiple would be closer to 11-12x, though Comcast is unlikely to get acquired.

Also, a more asset efficient (i.e. higher return) business with a better growth profile would arguably trade at higher than historical multiples. As a result, I believe that based on reasonable assumptions, Comcast continues to appear significantly undervalued. It’s not a fast growing tech stock; but it’s about as sure money as one can find in today’s market.

